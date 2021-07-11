After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, one of Marietta’s oldest traditions is back — the Marietta Campmeeting.
The ten-day nondenominational Christian tent revival kicked off Friday. Each day features two services at the historic Marietta Campground — one at 11 a.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. —under the “arbor,” a 19th-century open-sided tabernacle where worshippers have gathered for nearly two centuries. The event launched in 1837 by farmers who gathered to worship, socialize and celebrate the gifts of the Earth.
This year’s theme is “Rejoice in the Lord always,” taken from Philippians 4:4, to celebrate the return of the annual mid-summer gathering.
Lessons from memory
On Sunday, Rev. Kristin Heiden, the lead pastor of East Cobb United Methodist Church, took the pulpit. In her sermon, Heiden reflected on the theme of rejoicing, connecting it to memory, fellowship and church music, common threads at the gathering.
Heiden remarked that in this modern “Google world,” memorization is less common. Referencing academic research and news articles, she told congregants our short-term memory is limited, but our long-term memories are vast.
“The more factual knowledge people have about a topic, the better they can think about it critically, and analytically,” Heiden said.
In a more spiritual sense, memorization, she added, connects information from the mind to the heart. Heiden spoke of an Alzheimer’s patient rendered nonverbal by the illness. A woman working with the patient, however, was able to get the patient to sing church songs from her youth.
“Something about that long-term memory … called her,” Heiden said. “Reminded her of what it was to be safe and loving.”
When Christians memorize Scripture, Heiden continued, it becomes “something more than just words to study, something more than words to understand. We begin to live them. We begin to breathe them. They become a part of us.”
Quoting from a psychologist who wrote about the effects of isolation in the pandemic and the importance of fellowship, she said that “joy shared is joy sustained.”
To that end, Heiden led the congregants in repeating the verse that inspired this year’s theme, even teaching them how to say it in sign language.
“What we are doing … it’s what we’ve been missing. And it’s what we celebrate a return to,” Heiden said. “Rejoicing together.”
Traditions
Memories, music and fellowship are what the Marietta Campmeeting has brought families for generations, said Cheryl S. Lassiter. Lassiter married into her husband Stan’s family, which has been attending the revival for generations. The Lassiters own one of the cabins on the property, which are still referred to as “tents,” the dwellings of revivals past.
The Lassiter family cabin was built in the 1940s by her husband’s grandfather, who, like other “tentholders,” cut the lumber for the cabin on the 40-acre campground. Cheryl and Stan were married at the campground, as was their oldest son. Their children and grandchildren have been baptized there.
“If we never had an organized church again, this place would be forever in our hearts and where we would want to be,” Lassiter said.
The campmeeting, which draws together all the tentholders and their families, along with any guests who wish to attend services, is a low-tech, old-timey getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The campground is located off busy Roswell Road but remains mostly unchanged from the days when the Lassiter’s cabin was built.
“You pull off that road back in here, and you can just feel your blood pressure go down,” Lassiter said. “You come and sit on the front porch, watch everybody rushing by, and you just feel the breeze and just know, you got God next to you.”
Marilyn Brooks is an East Cobb UMC member and sings in the choir for the church. She and her fellow choristers sang at Sunday morning’s service. Brooks has been participating in the revival for 30 years, in some form. She brought along her son and granddaughter Sunday, who were first-time attendees. The service was “fantastic,” filling Brooks with joy and thanksgiving, she said.
“It’s all the old songs,” Brooks said. “And you know, like she (Heiden) said, people who were raised in the church learned the songs, and in your long-term memory, you sing them.”
Tentholders Peter and Carol Vien got involved in the revival in 1981, when Carol Vien started playing instruments for the hymns. After getting involved, the Viens wanted to purchase a cabin and become tentholders. But there are only 23 cabins, and they tend to be passed down through families. They had to wait until 1994 before they could purchase one. They plan to pass their cabin down to their daughter.
After decades of playing piano at the event, Carol Vien said it’s time for the new generation to step in and keep the traditions alive. The Viens think the new generation will live up to that role, since they forge such strong bonds growing up there.
“They’ll get out during the day,” Peter Vien said. “We spend time together, we have organized activities for the children … and this is a safe place. So, they can roam around without any fear and spend time with friends, and they just have a great time.”
As they grow up, “they just start to grow and get together and get to know each other,” Peter Vien added. “And in the end, most of them become lifelong friends, even though they only spend a week or so here (annually), they’ll be friends forever.
A return to normalcy
The worshipping will continue until Sunday, July 21.
“After the past year that we’ve been in, we need some rejoicing,” Carol Vien said.
The pandemic isn’t over, she emphasized, but with vaccines, the threat is waning. The arbor is open-air, and sanitizer and free masks are provided. Carol Vien and her colleagues on the hospitality committee have also reduced the number of communal meals.
Lassiter was the campmeeting’s president last year, when the organization canceled the revival.
“We just thought it would be a tragic thing, as many older guests as we have come and look forward to this, to have an outbreak,” Lassiter said. That’s why, she said, “we’ve all just been chomping at the bit to get back.”
