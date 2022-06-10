Reebok, in collaboration with the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta, recently unveiled a colorful, refurbished basketball court for the James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Marietta.
Reebok, in collaboration with the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta, recently unveiled a colorful, refurbished basketball court for the members of the James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Marietta, according to a news release.
This is Reebok’s third court refurbishment as part of its new campaign, “Life is Not a Spectator Sport,” which encourages people to “pursue their passions, celebrate their individuality, and become active participants in the world around them.”
Project Backboard, a nonprofit with a mission to renovate courts to help strengthen communities and encourage multi-generational play, completed the restoration. The refurbishments included sourcing new, portable basketball hoops, repairing surface cracks and
bumps, applying new layers of sealant for durability and painting a beautiful abstract design by
Atlanta-based artist Jamaal Barber, according to a news release.
“The transformation of our Anderson Club basketball court is so much more than what meets the surface,” BCGMA CEO David Jernigan said in a statement. “Partnerships with mission-aligned organizations like Reebok, The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Project Backboard are so important to us because they underscore our goal to help kids and teens build healthy habits now that will last a lifetime.”
