A Cobb County-based online auction Wednesday night raised over $100,000 to help Georgia National Guard families in need.
The event, “Red, White and YOU,” was live streamed from Vinings Bank and hosted by volunteers led by Nancy Couch and Leslie Hammond, with support from the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and local businesses for the Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation.
Instead of gift baskets you might find at a typical auction charity fundraiser, this event’s auction lineup was full of things to do rather than items to take home, a response to the coronavirus pandemic, said Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud, one of the event’s organizers.
“We’ve had isolation and quarantine and COVID and all that; let’s give some people some hope and can think of what’s coming ahead down the road,” he said.
Last year, the group held a cookoff fundraiser for the foundation, with cooking teams comprising local first responder organizations. They had about a dozen items up for auction and raised a little over $20,000, Loud said.
Wednesday’s event, by the time the auction closed at 10 p.m., raised $110,526.
The Red, White and YOU auction had over 200 auction items up for bid, including a private mini concert from singer Timothy Miller, most known for singing “God Bless America” at Atlanta Braves games, Zoom calls with Alice Cooper and with Chuck Leavell of the Rolling Stones, a hot air balloon ride, a north Georgia weekend getaway, weeklong vacations in Puerto Rico, Antigua and Italy, and two airline tickets to anywhere.
Also among the auction items were meetings and lunches with state and local dignitaries including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, state Sens. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta, and Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood, Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling, Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton and Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin.
The most prized auction item was an original American flag painting by Steve Penley, valued at $12,000, which sold for $4,500.
About 300 people participated in the auction, and more watched the live stream from either the event website or YouTube. The bank itself saw a little over two dozen people, organizers said, and about 60 members of the Cobb Chamber’s Honorary Commanders Alumni Association met at the Governor’s Gun Club in Kennesaw to watch remotely.
Special guests at the auction were Adjutant Gen. Tom Carden of the Georgia Department of Defense, Brig. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard and Brig. Gen. Tom Grabowski, commander of the Georgia Air National Guard.
Loud, who was the event’s master of ceremonies, at one point jumped into the frame as one of Santa’s elves, dressed like Buddy from the movie “Elf,” to help bring Christmas spirit and energy to some of the live auctions.
The Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation serves the families of the 15,000 airmen and soldiers in the guard. They provide support through rental and utility assistance, travel and funeral expenses in the event of the loss of a family member, recovery after a fire, tornado, flood or other natural disaster and more. According to the foundation, over $3 million has been given in assistance to more than 3,500 applicants.
“I’m so proud to think that our community can stop and pause and raise such significant dollars for the men and women that serve as well as the families that have had such tough situations at times,” Loud said. “You know, we get to go on and do our normal everyday life, but to be part of something that then can contribute back to them, an excess of $110,000 is just heartwarming for me to be able to participate and help out.”
