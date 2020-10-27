MARIETTA — Red Hare Brewing and Distillery is opening its first retail location in cooperation with a Cuban restaurant on Marietta Square Wednesday.
Red Hare was established in 2011 as a microbrewery on Delk Industrial Boulevard. It has since added a second location in Shallotte, North Carolina, as well as recently expanding operations to add distilled spirits.
The company is opening "The Still on the Square," in the former Hemingway's Bar and Grill at 29 W. Park Square, as its first retail location, Red Hare owner Roger Davis said.
"We love Marietta," Davis said. "We love this Square. We've always wanted to be on the Square, and the opportunity came up to get the absolute best location on the Square and we couldn't pass it up."
The business is partnering Gwinnett-based Mojitos restaurant group, which will run the kitchen.
The restaurant will offer chef-driven Cuban cuisine including sandwiches, ropa vieja steak and seafood paella, as well as the brand's signature mojitos, said Mojitos owner Luis Fernandez.
"We want to be that extra option for the locals," Fernandez said.
Since the space came with a restaurant, Davis knew food would be important in their new location. He said he chose Mojitos because their families have been connected for generations. Ten years ago, Davis made the announcement of Red Hare's initial launch at Fernandez's Norcross restaurant.
"We're very excited, because this is what we've wanted to do the whole time," Davis said.
The property on the Square is owned by Suhas Uppalapati of Duke Properties. Red Hare is leasing the building from Uppalapati.
Visitors will find an open space with an almost industrial look, with an exposed black ceiling and a glass wall displaying rum distillation. The walls are a simple plaster, torn away in places to reveal some of the building's old brick underneath. To decorate them, paintings by Cuban artist Ana Guzman are on loan from dk Gallery next door, showing colorful scenes of Havana.
Red Hare's beers, rum, vodka and gin will all be available at the Still on the Square, as well as some signature cocktails. Some rum will be distilled exclusively at the West Park Square location.
Red Hare Brewing and Distilling's Still on the Square will be open for lunch and dinner, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.redharebrewing.com or follow Red Hare's social media.
