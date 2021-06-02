The Red Cross is assisting 14 people from eight families displaced by a Tuesday morning fire at a Marietta apartment complex.
Firefighters were called to the fire at Westbury Park Apartments, at 1295 Franklin Drive, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Grant Pearson, fire marshal for the Marietta Fire Department. Pearson said the fire was under control about an hour later. Up to eight units were damaged in the blaze, he said.
Red Cross volunteers provided the 14 people with temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal care items and health services, according to Sherry Nicholson, the organization's regional communications director.
Investigators were able to get into the damaged buildings several hours after bringing the fire under control, and “the preliminary investigation is underway,” Pearson said Tuesday, adding that residents of the building were also being interviewed.
