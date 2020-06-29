At the request of state representative candidate Elizabeth Webster, the Cobb County Board of Elections recounted ballots in the Democratic primary election for House District 35 on Monday morning.
The recount showed a change in two votes, but did not alter the final outcome for the three Democratic candidates.
“The ranking of candidates did not change,” Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler said in an email to the candidates.
Webster failed to qualify for a runoff after she placed third in the initial tally, trailing Kyle Rinaudo and Lisa Campbell in the Democratic primary for state Rep. Ed Setzler’s seat. Campbell led the primary with 2,751 votes, good for more than 40% of the vote, but not enough support to avoid a runoff.
Rinaudo, with 2,033 votes, led Webster by 19 votes, a difference of 0.28%. When votes are within one-half of 1%, losing candidates can request a recount.
Following Monday's recount, Rinaudo’s total dropped by two votes from 2,033 to 2,031, but totals for Campbell and Webster did not change. Rinauto, now with a 17-vote lead over Webster, qualified for the runoff with Campbell. The primary runoff election will be Aug. 11, and the winner will face off with Setzler in the Nov. 3 general election. Setzler has held the seat representing parts of northern Cobb County since 2005.
Cobb County Elections staff will recertify the vote totals at 4 p.m. Monday. The recertification will take place at the main elections office at 736 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta.
“Vote totals are 2 votes different,” Eveler said in the email to candidates, “so recertification is necessary.”
This is a developing story.
