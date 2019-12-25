A Cobb man led police on a dangerous early morning pursuit through central Marietta, running several red lights and stop signs, colliding head-on with another vehicle and jumping from his moving car, an arrest warrant alleges.
Avery Jerome Morris, 32, who lives in Marietta according to his jail record, was apprehended by Marietta police near the intersection of Elk Street and North Marietta Parkway around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, records show.
Morris’ arrest warrant, listing a Smyrna home address, describes the minutes prior, when Morris was allegedly driving a 2014 GMC U-Haul box van.
“Said accused, while fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, did operate his motor vehicle in a reckless manner by failing to maintain his lane, failing to stop at two stop signs, disregarded the right of way of oncoming traffic nearly causing several collisions, struck the curb several times and then exited his vehicle while it was in motion and fled on foot, leaving his motor vehicle unattended and in motion, which finally stopped after crossing two lanes of traffic and colliding with a wooden telephone pole,” the warrant states.
It shows Morris ran red traffic lights at the intersections of Dobbs and Cherokee streets and Polk and Cherokee streets, almost colliding with the pursuing police vehicle and causing several vehicles to “divert” to avoid collisions. He also “improperly backed his vehicle” through the Cherokee and Polk streets intersection, the warrant states.
Morris drove through the stop sign at the intersection of Ardis and Church streets while under pursuit, and collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of Polk and Church streets, then immediately fled without stopping to assist or provide information to the other driver, police said.
After jumping from the van while it was still moving, Morris tried to run south on railroad tracks but was eventually apprehended at 68 North Marietta Parkway, where police found he had a small amount of marijuana in his pants pocket, according to his warrant.
He also had a suspended driver’s license, police said.
Morris’ jail record shows he was booked into the Cobb adult detention center that morning and spent two days in custody before being released on two bond orders totaling $10,000 on the afternoon of Dec. 22.
He is charged with nine misdemeanors and one felony in relation to the driving incident, records show. The charges include reckless driving, violation of traffic control devices, fleeing police, hit-and-run, improper backing, driving while suspended, obstructing police and possessing less than an ounce of marijuana.
Morris also faces two misdemeanor charges of simple battery and cruelty to children in the third degree, in relation to a domestic violence incident against his wife that was witnessed by her child, in Smyrna on Nov. 1, 2018, his jail record shows.
Despite being released from custody on Dec. 22, Morris was again arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail two days later on Christmas Eve, subject to a detainment order from another agency, for which he is not eligible for bond, his latest jail record shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.