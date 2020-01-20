MARIETTA — While Americans of all stripes were paying tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, the city was also honoring a local civil rights pioneer.
Over 100 residents came to Lawrence Street for a ceremony renaming the Lawrence Street Recreation Center to the Hugh L. Grogan, Jr. Community Center. Grogan was elected to the City Council in 1977, becoming the first African American council member in both the city and the county.
Grogan did not win his seat without a fight – he had to sue the city in a landmark legal case that forced it to comply with the Voting Rights Act and create a majority-minority ward.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said Marietta City Schools had been integrated in 1968, but equality seemed to be coming only slowly in other facets of city government. She credited Grogan along with other local activists such as Walter Moon and James Gober with forcing the city to change for the better.
“It would have been easy for Hugh Grogan and the others to sit by and allow change to come, but they didn’t. They couldn’t,” Richardson said. “It is because of men like Hugh Grogan that I stand here before you today. It is because of men like Hugh Grogan, Rev. Moon and James Gober that Marietta enjoys diversity and inclusion on the City Council, the police department, the fire department and throughout city hall.”
Grogan’s son, Reece Grogan, said it was appropriate to hold the ceremony on Martin Luther King Day.
“Just as Dr. King did, Hugh Grogan Jr. devoted his life to serving others,” Reece Grogan said. “He and Dr. King walked the same path, but they wore different shoes.”
Reece Grogan said his father was involved in numerous other positions, including leading the Cobb County NAACP.
Reece Grogan’s brother, Hugh Grogan III, said their father had once led a march from the Lawrence Street Recreation Center to City Hall to protest the state of facilities in black Marietta neighborhoods.
“Every year during this holiday, I try to listen to Martin Luther King’s ‘I have a Dream’ speech and realize my father had his own dream,” said Hugh Grogan III. “It was not a dream to become mayor, senator, congressman or even president, his dream was not complicated. It was to uplift the citizens of Marietta.”
Councilman Reggie Copeland, who represents the part of the city including the community center, said he had fond memories of Grogan as a man who loved basketball, good music and helping the people of his community.
“Hugh had a vision for this community,” Copeland said. “We would have block parties, we would have music, and I stand today to let you know that the first job I ever received as a young man was a direct result of what Hugh Grogan accomplished. … Not all of us have always been where we are now. Not all of us have been able to live where we live now, so we thank God today for Hugh Grogan.”
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, who also chairs the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee, said the rec center will echo Grogan’s spirit of community engagement – it stays open for anyone who wants to play pickup basketball Mondays through Thursdays, and it also hosts the city’s Police Athletic League, where police officers help teach kids life lessons through sports.
Kelly also praised Grogan as opening the way for increased diversity in the city.
“Had it not been for him being a pioneer and having the courage to step forward for representation of African Americans in the city of Marietta and the political will to do so, I would not stand before you as the first elected African American female in the city of Marietta,” she said.
