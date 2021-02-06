MARIETTA — A caravan of supercars — Lamborghinis, Porsches, Audis and more — thundered through Lee’s Crossing Saturday afternoon. The drivers weren’t there to test their quarter-million-dollar cars against the subdivision’s curving roads — the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, after all — but to make a kid’s day.
Six-year-old Collier Campbell was quick to answer when asked which was his favorite. “Those two McLarens,” he said, holding a Hot Wheels car, one of many the drivers had given him as a surprise birthday present.
“I think he was kind of overwhelmed,” his dad, Chris Campbell, said with a laugh.
The pandemic has scuttled many a birthday party and altered countless more. Cumming’s Frank Ball wanted to change that. The owner of an Audi R8, Ferrari 360 and a Porsche 911 GT2, Frank decided to get several fellow aficionados together to start Supercar Birthdays for Kids.
“Kids love social interaction, they need it,” Ball said. Last March, he thought to himself: “You know, I've got a bunch of buds that have cars and love to get together and do drives. We can social distance ourselves but also (drive) by and let these kids know, somebody’s thinking about them, somebody cares about them.”
Supercar Birthdays makes a point to visit underprivileged kids, or those with special needs or separated families, Ball said. It visits more well-to-do children as well, as it did Saturday when it came through Lee’s Crossing, but asks that parents make a donation to the Bald Ridge Lodge, a Forsyth County nonprofit offering counseling, mentoring, community support and more to boys in the foster care system.
Brookhaven’s Craig Mendel, who works in commercial real estate, led Saturday’s caravan in his red Porsche. He described Supercar Birthdays as “a lot of hardworking folks who love sharing their toys and giving back.”
“It was hard to tell who was having more fun,” he said, “The six-year-old or the 50-year-olds.”
Supercar Birthdays for Kids goes out less often than it did at the beginning of the pandemic, when it was visiting kids every weekend, Ball said. Nevertheless, it's here to stay.
There were plenty of families that struggled before the coronavirus, Ball said, and there will be plenty who struggle after.
“We do have families that aren’t underprivileged, that are willing to put money toward the (Bald Ridge) Lodge,” he added. “So it becomes a win-win-win. I don’t think that we’re going to stop doing this anytime in the near-term.”
