Need an escape from reality?
Friday, Oct. 4 is the final series of Music, Bands & Brew at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. The finale features the movie, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” with the award winning performance by Rami Malek. Prior to the movie, the Georgia Players Guild will perform a Queen tribute concert. GO!
“Bohemian Rhapsody” is about the life of Freddie Mercury, lead singer of British rock band Queen — “guaranteed to blow your mind.”
“This is a great opportunity to kick back and relax, especially in October because of nice fall weather,” said Robert Edwards, general manager of Barnes Mable House Amphitheatre. “You can bring your own adult beverages or you can purchase one here (at the amphitheatre). Sit back and listen to the music of Queen played by the Georgia Players Guild and then you can watch ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ which encompasses the life of Freddie Mercury and Queen.”
The series provides an opportunity for adults to join in on the fun of the amphitheatre’s movie series. “We already had a kid’s movie series. We wanted to make an adult-geared programming, so we combined a free concert with a free older generation movie. We came up with this new event. We had best of both worlds,” Edwards said.
The series is about good music and great movies.
“The whole idea behind the concept (of Music, Bands, & Brew) is that we actually have a band or impersonator or group that collates with the movie we are showing. In this particular show, we have the Georgia Players Guild playing the music of Queen prior to the movie,” Edwards said.
The amphitheatre is an inviting venue. “You’re in the amphitheatre and it’s always a great, intimate experience here. This gives you the opportunity to get with some adult friends. Kick back and relax. It’s all free. There’s no charge unless you buy food,” Edwards said.
“It’s a nice relaxing evening. Get away from the kids and watch a movie,” he added.
The live tribute performance will begin at 7 p.m. and the movie shows at dusk. VIP Tables are available for purchase at $72. All other seating is free and open to the public. Bring a picnic to enjoy or buy food and drinks at the amphitheatre. The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre is at 5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, 30126.
