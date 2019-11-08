Another race in this year’s Smyrna city elections will be decided on Dec. 3, following the counting of provisional ballots.
Already the top-polling Smyrna mayoral candidates, Derek Norton and Ryan Campbell, are campaigning for a special election runoff on Dec. 3 after failing to secure the 50% plus one vote needed to win their race outright on Election Day.
Now Smyrna residents in the city’s Ward 2 will also be asked to vote again for either incumbent council member Andrea Blustein or her sole challenger Austin Wagner, a newcomer to city government.
On Nov. 5, Wagner won two more votes than Blustein to secure 50.1% of the 680 ballots cast in the race.
But two provisional ballots, both supporting Blustein, were counted Friday, Cobb County Elections and Registration Director Janine Eveler confirmed.
“The race is now a tie,” Eveler said, adding that four absentee ballots from military or overseas citizens were still outstanding in the race, but these were not received by the 5 p.m. deadline Friday. “No additional ballots came in, so we are re-running this race.”
Anyone eligible to vote in the Smyrna city elections can cast a ballot on Dec. 3 for their preferred mayor, even if they didn't vote on Nov. 5.
For the Ward 2 re-vote on Dec. 3, only those living in that ward of the city can vote for either Blustein or Wagner to represent them on the council, and they can do so even if they didn't cast a vote in the race on Election Day.
