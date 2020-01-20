A Kennesaw man accused of selling marijuana near Kennesaw State University is the latest of several people recently apprehended for dealing drugs near Cobb college campuses, authorities say.
Leon Christian Meeks, 21, who lives off Old 41 Highway near North Cobb High School, was arrested around 3 a.m. on Jan. 14 and booked into the Cobb County jail, records show. Cobb police said they found him dealing marijuana out of the Red Roof Inn on George Busbee Parkway Northwest about a mile from Kennesaw State University.
Meeks’ Jan. 14 arrest warrant states he had 77 grams of marijuana for sale at the hotel around 2 a.m. that day, as well as drug-dealing equipment including an electronic scale and bags for packaging.
The warrant further states Meeks was in possession of a 9mm handgun, located on a dresser “in plain view for easy access.”
Meeks faces two felony counts of possessing marijuana for sale and possessing a gun during the commission of a crime, for which he was subject to a $13,000 bond, his jail record states.
Meeks spent about 10 hours in custody before being released around 2 p.m. on Jan. 14, per his record.
On Jan. 3 KSU police apprehended an Atlanta man selling marijuana from a Marietta motel located between the KSU and Life University campuses.
Stephen Andrew Warren Ansley, 33, was arrested in possession of 8.5 ounces of the illegal drug at the Regency Inn and Suites motel on Cobb Parkway around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, his arrest warrant shows.
The motel is opposite a McDonald’s restaurant, a 5-minute walk from both Kennesaw State University and Life University campuses.
Ansley faces two felony counts of possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and intent to distribute marijuana, as well as a single misdemeanor count of possessing and using a drug-related object, records show.
He was in custody for about 13 hours before being released from the Cobb jail on a $15,000 bond, per his jail record.
Ansley, originally from North Carolina, has been arrested on marijuana related charges in Cobb County at least four times since 2012, records show.
He has been charged with three marijuana-related felonies and three misdemeanors in relation to those incidents, per warrants, which state he was found in a Kennesaw motel room with just under an ounce of marijuana in 2013, and about four and a half ounces of the drug during a traffic stop in Smyrna in 2018, among other incidents.
Another man is still in jail after Cobb police claimed to find him near KSU’s Kennesaw campus in possession of two guns and illegal drugs worth hundreds of dollars.
Kyle Mitchell Partello, 24, of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested by Cobb police just after midnight on Dec. 17 at the intersection of Chastain and Frey roads, less than 300 feet from the KSU campus, record show.
Police said Partello had two vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, each weighing an ounce, in a backpack inside his 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis, as well as several smaller bags, each containing about a gram of marijuana, in his vehicle and pants pocket.
Police said Partello also had a loaded handgun and a pistol in his car, as well as two vaping cartridges each containing around six grams of THC oil, a product of the cannabis plant that is illegal in Georgia.
He faces two felony counts of purchasing, possessing, selling or distributing marijuana; felony counts of possessing a schedule one controlled substance and possessing guns during a felony; and a single misdemeanor count of driving without insurance, his jail record shows.
Partello is denied bail in Cobb, and is also subject to a detainment order from Douglas County authorities, per his jail record.
