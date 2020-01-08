A flood of raw sewage has shut down a Cumberland preschool.
Kompany Kids Atlanta Child Development Center, located on Interstate North Circle near SunTrust Park, is looking for a new location after a blockage in a sewage line just before Thanksgiving rendered their school uninhabitable.
County spokesman Ross Cavitt said the water department got the call about the backup on Thanksgiving Day.
“By the time our crews arrived, they discovered the property owner had already called in a plumber and largely cleared the backup,” he said. “A follow-up investigation on Monday found evidence of a blockage in our line, likely caused by grease and debris. Our crews did further work to clear the line.”
Calls to the preschool during business hours go to voicemail.
According to the company website, Kompany Kids is a family-owned business that has been in operation since 1990 serving children from 6 weeks old to pre-K.
Cavitt said the county has accepted liability for the situation.
“The property owner had hired an independent adjuster to look at the situation, and we are awaiting that report before proceeding further,” he said. “We are willing to help the property owner with remediation and rebuilding and helping with the short-term relocation of the tenant.”
Cavitt added that the grease backup was not caused by any deficiency in the county’s system and that the county has sovereign immunity for sewage incidents.
“We are working with the property owner in good faith,” he said.
