For the 24th year in a row, Fitch Ratings has deemed Cobb a AAA county, Chairman Mike Boyce announced at the Board of Commissioners' meeting this week.
The rating represents the highest possible "for the county's financial outlook," according to a county news release, and allows Cobb to borrow money at lower interest rates, making borrowing cheaper.
Cobb borrows money each year to fund county services between the time when commissioners approve its annual budget and property taxes are collected.
"The county is well positioned to withstand the current period of economic weakness due to its sound reserves and superior inherent budget flexibility," the company's analysts wrote. "Fitch expects the county to retain the highest level of financial resilience under both Fitch's baseline and downside economic scenarios."
According to the release, other ratings agencies have indicated they, too, will give Cobb a AAA rating.
County leaders championed the news.
“This is exciting news, and I couldn’t be prouder that Cobb County is one of three counties in the state with a AAA rating from all agencies,” County Manager Jackie McMorris said in a release. “Thanks to the Board of Commissioners for making the tough decisions that have allowed us to maintain our triple AAA rating, especially in the current environment.”
“The fact that we had our AAA rating reaffirmed during the most challenging economic time in a dozen years shows the fiscal soundness of the county,” Boyce said.
