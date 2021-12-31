MARIETTA — Cobb County Board of Education Chairman Randy Scamihorn sat down with the MDJ in December to discuss his year as chairman, a year that saw the school district maintain its perch among Georgia’s best while at the same time finding the board locked in a partisan divide.
The average SAT score was 1170, the graduation rate a hair above 87%, figures well above the state and national averages. Yet in tackling big ticket issues, from firing the board’s longtime attorney Clem Doyle, the purchase of expensive anti-coronavirus technology, amending Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s contract and recommending new post maps for the board’s seven members, the board’s four Republicans were on one side and three Democrats were on the other.
Perhaps the biggest issue that came before the district was the “special review” conducted by the company that accredits to school system, Cognia. Cognia left the district’s accreditation status in place, but recommended a number of changes with a “Progress Monitoring Review” scheduled within the next 12 months to “examine the progress made by the district.”
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
MDJ: Why don’t we start with asking you: What are your top three highlights for the year?
Randy Scamihorn: We got through the Cognia inspection, or visit. We’ve just recently been able to get the superintendent’s contract amended. And the reapportionment maps. … one thing I almost forgot: Ed-SPLOST VI. We got that passed.
MDJ: Why do you cite those as your top four?
A: Well, Ed-SPLOST, it’s important because it gives us stability in knowing we can continue to improve our facilities … and that gets us through, I believe, 2028. Or 2029. So that gives us much-needed stability. … Who knows what the future boards will do. It (also) keeps us from potentially raising the millage, our taxes. … It also keeps us from going into debt. So we’re only one of 13 districts that are out of debt. We’re the only one in the whole country that has three triple-A credit ratings from different agencies.
Cognia is because it was a storm cloud … over the district’s head. … And even though we felt strongly, internally, that we would keep our certification, you don’t know until we get the results. So there’s the stress to that. And I think some of us — I won’t say the majority, but I believe the majority — but at least some of us felt like it was not justified for them to be here to start with.
The superintendent’s contract, our intent there was to give him some stability and a little bit of reassurance that he is not going to be inappropriately dismissed.
The maps are a requirement, and an important requirement to make sure that, as population increases or decreases, people are appropriately represented.
Q: Entering the third year of pandemic schooling and looking back on what you’ve done, what has been successful? And what do you believe can be improved?
A: You always have people with differing opinions. So I’m not discounting those that firmly believe in masks. But I think one of the things that we’ve been successful with is making masks optional.
Q: Why is that?
A: Well, because it has encouraged students to come back to class. I think you get much more from a person-to-person interaction with teachers and your peers. I think the other thing that we’ve improved on is our virtual learning. Whether it’s the Cobb Online Learning Academy or Zoom classes. We have had to expedite developing our Cobb Teaching and Learning System, CTLS, … I strongly support COLA and CTLS … Technology is going to develop to make it better, more secure, and I think we’re ahead of the curve on that.
Q: Critics petitioned the county commission when they were giving you funding for CTLS, saying they would rather the district spend the money on personal protective equipment. You and the superintendent said “No, we need CTLS because it doesn’t matter how much PPE you have if you can’t teach the kids at home.” In hindsight, do you believe that decision was validated?
A: Oh, absolutely, unquestionable. It speaks to the vision that we had when Mr. Ragsdale first came on. We were spending — and this is not emphasized enough in my mind, although it was touched on a little bit at the last meeting or the meeting before last — I can remember my first couple years on the board, we were looking at book purchases of anywhere from $10 to $18 million. … And we spread those book purchases out each year so that we could try to afford them. And we were … buying new every seven years. So even if you spent $15 million and then, seven years later, assuming inflation, you spend another $18 million, that more than pays for CTLS right there.
So the critics, I believe, are sincere but misinformed as far as the savings. And it’s continued to develop. And it’s a platform (in which) we’re able to pick and choose. That was another problem with books. And as the one that was in the system and … in charge of books many years at different schools. We had walk-in closets where books were bought and never used because of all the errors in the books, whether it’s English or math or something like that. In fact, I had one person when I first came on as a board member, saying, “We don’t have books and storage rooms,” and I said, “I’ll make you a friendly wager. You pick the school, middle school or high school, let’s go. Unannounced. And let’s see.”
Q: You spoke about some of the things that you thought were effective in pandemic schooling. What are some things that can be improved upon?
A: We are doing a lot of extra effort to close the gap on the learning loss. So we are constantly looking, “how do we improve getting the education that students need that they were not getting,” and we have several programs. But we had that even before. This is how forward looking that our staff is. And I say staff, from teachers, principals on up to the district (office). … our philosophy is, if we get somebody, say, from a poor state, or an immigrant, and they’re in third grade, and they’re on the first grade or less reading level, how do you get them up to speed? Well, what we started looking at is, let’s not try to do it all at once, but maybe we can advance them a quarter of a year more. And then the following year, advance them again, and by the time they got into, say, the fifth or sixth grade, we’ve gotten pretty well up to speed.
Q: It had been requested the district calculate how much CTLS will cost once it’s all said and done. Has the district finished that? Have you seen that number yet?
A: I’ve not heard that they finished it. I don’t recall who I sent it to, either the superintendent or maybe John Floresta, but I said, “We need a cost comparison as to what books would cost us and CTLS.”
My own personal philosophy is, you try and make the right decisions … no matter what it is, you know, whether it’s about Cognia, the pandemic, CTLS. You make the best decisions you can with the information you (have) at the time, and my personal philosophy is, I’m not afraid to be wrong. … If it’s wrong, then you change directions and do the best you can. So right now CTLS is a decision that I think has been reinforced time and time again.
Q: This year you debuted the “chairman’s brief.” What have you learned in putting on a weekly video show trying to inform people about what’s going on in the district?
A: Well, the one thing I’ve learned initially is, I don’t think a television station will be hiring me to do interviews. I don’t claim to be the best at it, but I think I did an adequate job. My premise or goal to that was to get accurate information out when needed and to put a face on our bureaucracy as a school district. And we interviewed people, men and women across the board. We interviewed teachers, we interviewed, I think, all of the district-level executive staff and the staff. We interviewed the head custodians on how they do their job. We interviewed one of our police officers.
But one of the things I’ve learned is, I believe that if you hire the right people, they will hire people (who are) like minded. And we have an excellent group of people that is supervising and running our school system from food service people, policemen, bus drivers, custodians. I mean, they’re just fantastic people … I was flattered that I got to know them a little bit by talking before the interview and a little bit after and, of course, during the interview. But that’s one of the big things I’ve learned, is that if you get a nucleus of good people, they will be hiring good people.
Q: If you wanted to serve on a quiet board this year, you picked the wrong one. From firing the board’s attorney to the special accreditation audit to banning critical race theory, it was a controversial year. And we were hoping to run through some of the decisions that were made on the board.
A: Well, I’ll be the first to admit it’s been a bumpy year for all of us. You know, whether it’s the school district or society as a whole, it’s been a bumpy year for our retailers, our businesses, big and small. So, I certainly wouldn’t put us in an isolated category that we’re the only ones that had issues that we had to work through.
Q: The first one that comes to mind is replacing the board’s attorney. In hindsight, was that the right call?
A: I would not classify it as a right or wrong choice. It was just a choice that — the board felt that we needed a new direction. I have no complaints, specific complaints toward Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun and Rogers at all. In fact, I still think the world of Scott Gregory and Clem Doyle. … It was probably just time to go in a different direction.
Q: You still feel that was the right decision?
A: I don’t know if I care for the term “right decision.” … Currently I have no regrets and I stand by the vote to make a change. Let’s use a sports analogy. The head coach of a pro football or basketball team or baseball team is doing a good job, but the ownership just feels like they want to try a different direction. … I think those kinds of decisions, for the most part, unless there’s something specifically wrong — and there wasn’t — is an intuitive process. Not a right and wrong process.
Q: Another controversial decision was the purchase of UV sanitizing light that was installed at a couple of schools and aqueous ozone machines for hand washing.
A: Thank you for bringing that up. You can take any issue and Monday morning quarterback forever. That decision to purchase the UV lighting and the hand washing stations was made … when we were in the middle of a lot of people getting very sick and even dying. And we were looking diligently but as quickly as possible, (at) what can we do to make our teachers and our students safe? Are there other products out there? Sure. But we made that decision — or the staff did. The board didn’t, that is not the purview of the board to make those kinds of operational decisions. But the decision was made as efficiently and as quickly and safely as possible in order to try to keep everyone safe. Are there other products out there? Sure. Are there people out there that disagree with it? There’s always going to be people that differ. The one thing that the UV lighting — again, I’m not a expert in that area, but the one thing that we cautioned the vendor about is that it needed to be failsafe, because of the danger of it coming on and staying on. And they didn’t pass that test so we immediately canceled the project.
Q: We can’t tell what District Attorney Flynn Broady is investigating with CCSD because he’s holding his cards pretty close. But he has mentioned procurement and it may to be related to this issue. The fact that his investigation has been going on now for the better part of a year — as chair, is that a concern?
A: I’m not concerned about it, because I’m confident of the excellent people that we have in decision-making positions. … I’m confident that our people are doing the right thing. I definitely know that we’re more transparent than probably most any other large district or maybe even any district. I often wonder how the groups — which I support the groups that want to check up on any political office, the old cliche “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely” … I welcome the questioning in the appropriate way. There’s different ways you can investigate and ask in a cooperative way, in a way that, you know, people are forthcoming, or you can be adversarial about it. And I think it’s human nature, people kind of raise an eyebrow, like, OK, where are you coming from?
But I got off on a little bit of a related tangent. I think our processes are extremely transparent, our procurement and whenever people ask (through an Open Records Request). And there’s a couple times I think it takes us a little longer to figure out what we need to put together or whatever.
Q: Well, district attorneys across the nation are known for being political. It’s a political office. So do you think this is a case of politics more than anything else?
A: No, I would not go there yet. Or at all. And here’s why. I think it’s prudent that if a concern is voiced to law enforcement, at any level, if they’re doing their job, they will take it under consideration. So I look at that just like I would Cognia or any other inspection when I was in the military. And I was in the Army, then college, then Air National Guard, then the Air Force. inspectors come in and if you have everything in order, they don’t stay long. If they start finding things wrong, then they stay longer. Because OK, if this is wrong, we need to check that, if something else is wrong, they need check that. For them to come over and want to visit … give them the keys to the door.
Q: This isn’t a case of just coming over to visit. This investigation has been been going on for the better part of a year.
A: Well, if it is an investigation. What have they done? You know, it may be that they have to prioritize like everybody else. We’re not going anywhere. We’re doing the right thing. So even if they don’t visit until two years from now, you know, we’re operating aboveboard, transparent, and I don’t know what else to say.
Q: Local governments across the country have received a lot of money to deal with the pandemic. CCSD received about $187 million. How has the district approached spending this money?
A: I don’t have specific knowledge of that. But I will speak to it in general. You know, we look at our priorities and our requirements in a very systematic way. … Keep in mind, we have two very major things that we have to be mindful of. No. 1 is our physical safety for staff and students. And No. 2 is educating our students to the fullest ability of them and our ability to deliver a good product, whether it’s resources, or just quality teachers. And we have an excellent staff that looks at those requirements in different areas, even facilities. Where’s our need? What are our priorities? And what are our expectations from the federal government and the state government to ensure that our students are getting quality education?
Q: That money, does that have to come back before the board for approval?
A: It really depends on the amount. … I think the superintendent … is able to spend up to $200,000, I believe it is, without the board’s approval.
Q: Cognia is not going to revoke the district’s accreditation, but it will give the district 12 months to make some changes that it has recommended. What’s your take on the feedback that you’ve received from Cognia about things that the board can do better?
A: The board is not there yet to decide what we could do better and the direction to (take). It’s curious to me that some of our more strident critics are saying, “Well, you got the report. Why aren’t you discussing it in public or why aren’t you doing something?” Well, a couple things on that. One is, Cognia took 11 or 12 months to do the report. And we are trying as a board to look at that and have some discussions among ourselves to try to come up with a consensus of the direction we need to go. The reason that Cognia came, as I understand it, is their perception that we were not doing certain things that they feel that we should be doing. And unless we get the cooperation of the entire board, it’s pretty tough to decide what direction to go. So it’s my opinion that we’ll have one or two public discussions in the near future. But I think it would be only fair to give us a little time to digest the information that Cognia gave us. And some of it is quite broad sweeping. In fact, it’s my opinion that the entire report is a broad brush, rather than specifically telling us findings. Case in point: we still don’t know what the 50 letters and their complaints were about. … If you don’t tell me what I’m doing wrong, or how I can improve, then it’s a matter of guesswork, in my humble opinion.
Q: You indicated earlier that many believe Cognia’s audit was unjustified to begin with. So if this is simply a matter of political ax-grinding, as many Republicans have suggested, why not just fire Cognia and go with another accreditation firm?
A: That certainly is one of many alternatives, but we’re not there yet. … The other thing about Cognia is, they’re one of the few that does this sort of certification. So in fact, I only know of two: them and another one.
Q: Some of our lawmakers will be dropping bills to address accreditation in January. Are you waiting to see how that percolates?
A: I’m interested in that from the standpoint of trying to give school districts across Georgia more options. I didn’t think it was justified for them to come in and see us, and the simple reason for that is … some of our more strident critics want to claim that we’re dysfunctional. And I adamantly correct anybody that I hear say that. We are a split board politically, but we are not dysfunctional. And I suspect that if it were the other way around, where the Democrats had the majority, and there’s three Republicans, it still would not be dysfunctional. It would be split. And that’s why I felt Cognia put themselves in an awkward position, by saying that they were going to come down, and, I don’t know, correct everything or whatever. … But one of my last comments during my interview to the (Cognia) team that was interviewing me (during the special review) was, “I don’t know why you’re here. It’s a disagreement among us on the board, but we’re not doing anything wrong.”
Q: Coming from the Democrats, a criticism of the board’s vote on critical race theory was that, at the time of the vote, you couldn’t specifically define critical race theory.
A: That’s not true, but go ahead.
Q: I would ask you to address that criticism of theirs.
A: If you go back and watch the meeting, I never said I couldn’t define it. I said I would not define it, because what they were attempting to do is run us down another rabbit hole, so to speak. And that wasn’t the intent. The intent was to discuss CRT as a subject matter.
I maybe could have been a little more clear that I didn’t know what they were going to ask or why. But I said, “I’m not going to define it.” I didn’t say I couldn’t define it. And I could have defined it, but I wasn’t going down that path. The path was a resolution about CRT — do we want to keep it in the classroom or in our school district or not? They had plenty of time, and they knew exactly what CRT was and is. That’s gamesmanship, that’s what it was.
Q: Some critics have suggested that banning critical race theory was what led to removing the No Place for Hate program (sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League). Was it accurate on their part to say that those two decisions were linked?
A: I didn’t take it that they were … directly linked. But everything you do in an organization has got to be related to something else in order to move forward with your priorities. Here’s the thing as I understand it. It’s not the board’s purview to get involved in ways that we shouldn’t. But it’s my understanding that No (Place) for Hate started out many years ago as an excellent program, and over the course of time, over revisions and changes, somebody took it upon themselves to start putting things in there that the staff did not feel was appropriate. So it was not a decision made in haste or in reprisal of anything. It was, we are trying to keep politics and indoctrination out of our school. What we want to do is create graduates that can think for themselves, and that have information from different perspectives, no matter what the course may be.
Q: Some who’ve spoken at board meetings called on the board to reinstate No Place for Hate. Is that within the board’s purview, and if so, is that ever discussed among board members?
A: It’s never been discussed among board members. I will say this, though: I’m confident of our excellent staff. It doesn’t matter the program, if it’s appropriate for what we’re trying to do, and (will) educate our children, they’re going to make the right decision.
Q: What did it say about Cobb voters that the education SPLOST passed with overwhelming support once again.?
A: It clearly states that they have the confidence that we’re doing the right things and making the correct decisions. It clearly states that they have confidence in us that we will continue to improve our delivery of education and that we will continue to improve our processes and the way we do business as we learn how to do things better.
Q: The labor shortage has also impacted the district. Can you give me a sense of where things stand right now? The district has had some success with substitute teachers, but, as of a report maybe a month or two ago, less with bus drivers.
A: Well, even in good times we can always use bus drivers and food service people, probably custodians. … So that’s ongoing, but that’s not our lane per se as a board member, but we certainly are aware of it. … Those things are going to be ongoing, and I trust the staff that they’re looking at it, but I don’t have specifics of what exactly they’re doing, that’s not my lane.
Q: At the most recent meeting, the board approved new post maps that had been drawn by attorneys per suggestions that you would give them. What did you hope to accomplish with this map?
A: I hoped to accomplish a simple thing, of following the law and following the guidelines where you make it legal in accordance to the U.S. and Georgia constitutions. Try to keep communities together. Try to keep the post or district, if you will, as compact as possible. Not to gerrymander something so far out it’s ridiculous. And try to keep the incumbents within their district, within their post. … Some of that you just do the best you can, you know, as far as drawing the lines and keeping certain members in certain areas.
Q: Have you heard from any lawmakers about the maps? (Editor’s note: After this interview, leadership of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation sent the school board a proposed map. A town hall is planned for the third week in January.)
A: I have not heard from any lawmakers, but I have a sense that it’s going to be OK, because it was done aboveboard, transparent, and it was done by a very reputable firm that works with both sides of the aisle. And I kept an arm’s length from it for the simple reason that I felt like anything I say or do it would be perceived as unfair. Other than some directions and clarification once or twice, I didn’t even go visit the office. I wouldn’t have been able to identify Mr. Tyson if he walked into the room that I was in, until I saw him, during the board meeting.
Q: How did you feel hearing some of the speakers who came up at the last meeting make that accusation of partisan bias in the map anyway?
A: I felt ambivalent because … we involved the board members. Most of the board members went over there, as I understand it, to visit with Mr. Tyson and whoever else was there. People have a right in this country to draw their opinions, no matter how wrong it may be.
Q: Strong language has been used among members of the board, among people speaking at public comment, casting aspersions on board members’ motives. … How did it feel this year, having to be the lightning rod as the chair for all of that debate and that criticism in that language?
A: I don’t feel bad about being chair and about being the focal point of something like that. If you’re working hard at doing the best you can for the community, for Cobb County, for your post, you move forward. Now, certainly I’m disappointed any time I get a critic. Who enjoys being criticized, certainly sometimes unjustly? Now, there’s a difference between complaining and constructive critique. Where that line is, it moves based on the issue, the subject and how it’s being presented. So I certainly welcome constructive critique. … Oftentimes you can learn from it.
Q: What advice would you have for the next chairperson?
A: Gather all the information that you can on whatever issue, and do the best you can, move forward and then adjust the course of action as needed, if needed. Because who knows what the issues will be. I would have never dreamed all these issues would come up this year.
Q: What do you think are going to be the big issues the board will have to address in 2022?
A: Right at the top of that list is our response to Cognia, and is it going to be multifaceted.
Q: What do you mean by that?
A: Do we write a rebuttal? Do we set a prerequisite set of actions as indicated in the report? Or do we take the report one part at a time and work on it? Rather than a rebuttal, do we ask Cognia for a clarification on some things?
Teacher salaries may become more significant based on the inflation. The trend now is, inflation is going to increase. Our priorities under SPLOST, we’re still under SPLOST V, but SPLOST VI will be coming up in a couple of years or less, we’ve got to start planning for that.
And another issue is improving our … delivery of our virtual classes.
Q: What did we not ask you about that you’d hoped to talk about or highlight?
A: Let me just end it this way. I think it’s human nature: Oftentimes, we tend to focus on the negative rather than the positive. And here’s the positive about the Cobb County School District, without offering any propaganda at all, because the facts bear it out. We have the best teachers that you can find anywhere in the United states. We are exceeding both the state and national graduation levels. We have many of our schools that are Blue Ribbon schools. We have the finest principals that came up through the ranks. And administrators. We have unsung heroes in bus drivers, food service, custodians, police officers and other staff that come to work every day, and do their work with pride. They don’t expect extras, they just expect to be treated with respect and they have the satisfaction of doing a great job. And yes, I would love for us to be able to say we graduate 100% of our students every year, but we fall short of that. But we continue looking for programs and using programs and our counselors to try to reach that lofty goal every year.
