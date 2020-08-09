A second rally has been planned to protest the decision by Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to start the school year online only.
According to a graphic shared on Twitter by WSB-TV reporter Chris Jose, the rally will be Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on the Marietta Square.
"Come RALLY with us! Bring your kids, signs, masks and your voices to tell the School Board to give us back face to face learning!" the graphic says.
A week ago, a similar protest took place at the Cobb Civic Center.
Amy Henry, a founding member of the Cobb County Parents for Choice Committee, a group of 20 parents urging the district to provide the option of in-person classes when school starts Aug. 17, spoke at that rally.
“We are here for our children to be able to have their community back,” Henry said at the time. “We have 113,000 students, and they will be left behind. This choice that was taken away from us, from our children, from the teachers. It is unacceptable.”
Ragsdale made the announcement about school starting the year completely virtually during a school board meeting on July 16.
Meanwhile, the Cobb County School District has become aware of approximately 100 students or staff with suspected cases of COVID-19 since July 1, a district spokesperson told the MDJ last week.
The district has more than 18,000 employees and more than 113,000 students.
