Two new shops are coming to Kennesaw's Town Center Mall this fall, according to an announcement from Simon, the mall's owner and operator.
Rainbow, a self-described size-inclusive clothing store, and A&M Custom Jewelry are set to open their doors later this year, the company's release states.
“Our guests can continue to expect a supreme shopping experience at Town Center at Cobb,” said Shelly Weidner, director of marketing and business development for Town Center at Cobb. “These new brands further complement the center’s selection, and we know they will be crowd pleasers.”
Rainbow, a national clothing brand, provides women, juniors and kids with affordable, fashion-forward options, including shoes and accessories, the company said.
The company's website advertises dresses starting at $7, jeans starting at $15, boots as low as $20 and tops from $3. The site also shows selections in swimwear, active wear, jackets and blazers.
The apparel shop is expected to open in a 6,950-square-foot space on the lower level of the mall, across from The Children’s Place.
A&M Custom Jewelry, set to open in a 900-square-foot store on the lower level of Center Court, next to Zales, will offer engagement rings, gemstones, watches and necklaces, among other items. The mall's website shows the Anchorage, Alaska-based company's shop is expected to open by Oct. 1.
The Sowa Cereal & Cream Bar is also now open at Town Center, Simon announced. The purveyor serves soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes and bowls of milk with cereal mix-ins, among other items. Sowa is located on the lower level in the Sears wing across from College Station.
