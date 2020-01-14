A rain-soaked Cobb County can look forward to drier days ahead as the worst of the recent wet weather appears to be over, according to forecasters.
Cobb and much of central and north Georgia have been under a flash flood watch since Monday as heavy rain has remained consistent throughout the area.
Ryan Willis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s base in Peachtree City, said Cobb County received about 2.5 inches of rain between Saturday and Tuesday afternoon, with at least an inch falling in the last 24 hours of that time frame.
“There were some localized heavier counts across the county, but the heaviest rainfall may have already occurred, it looks at this point,” Willis told the MDJ around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
A weak tornado crossed into western Cobb on Saturday during widespread severe thunderstorms, which downed trees and power lines, damaged property and cut power to over 120,000 Georgians, the National Weather Service confirmed, adding that one tree fell on a house.
The subsequent flash flood watch will remain in place across Cobb through Wednesday morning, after which only light showers are expected.
Willis said Cobb residents should expect light, scattered rain throughout Tuesday evening and Wednesday before the weather slowly improves.
“As far as drying out more substantially, it looks like we’ll have a break from the rainfall during the day on Thursday,” he said. “That should end up being a pretty dry day for the most part.”
More showers are likely to pass through Cobb on Saturday, ahead of a cold, dry front from the northwest that will plunge Georgia back into winter.
Temperatures have been mild over the last few days, thanks to the cloud cover and humidity.
“We’ll stay well above normal temperatures as we go into the next couple of days, with it becoming a little cooler on Friday,” Willis said. “A more substantial cold front will clear us out by Sunday and behind that is when we’ll get the significantly colder and drier air.”
Cobb’s transportation department has done some preventative maintenance work in respect of the recent rain’s impact on local roads, Ross Cavitt, the county’s communications director, told the MDJ on Tuesday.
Cavitt said two intersections in Cobb were identified as having “water issues,” both in the Mableton area.
The intersections are Boggs Road and Lynne Circle, off Mableton Parkway, as well as Buckner Road and Pebble Brook Circle, about five miles away, off Pebblebrook Road near the Whitefield Academy private school.
“These are considered minor issues and crews are dealing with them right now,” Cavitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.