Cobb County will keep getting wetter this week, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.
“We’ve got a chance to rain all week all through the work week,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Sena. “We’ll probably start getting a break as we get into the weekend.”
The latest downpour, which rolled in on Monday, is expected to dump another three inches across most of the county by the end of Tuesday night. That’s on top of last week’s major storm that dropped between three and four inches in one 24-hour period.
Sena said heavy rain falling on saturated soil means danger of flooding.
“The more saturated the soil is, the less new rain it holds,” he said. “That goes straight into runoff, so we get more water into the local streams and in a much quicker manner.”
The NWS put out a flash flood watch for much of north Georgia, including Cobb County, through 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sena said if a driver encounters a flooded road, the best thing to do is avoid it.
“Anywhere there’s water over the roadway, you don’t want to drive through it, whether it’s a creek that’s come out of its bank or just water that is slow to drain, you simply don’t want to drive into it under any circumstances.”
A county spokesman said no roads had been reported shut down due to rain as of Monday afternoon.
Sena said the weekend could give Cobbers a chance to dry out, but it may be short-lived.
Meteorologists give even odds for rain over Saturday night, and Sunday’s precipitation chance is 60%.
