The Cobb County Board of Education on Thursday, by a slim majority, extended Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s contract to last another three years.
The vote was 4-3 along party lines with Democrat board members Charisse Davis, Jaha Howard and Tre’ Hutchins voting no.
The school board and superintendent met behind closed doors to discuss the contract. When they met again in public, board members said nothing about the topic except to cast their votes.
Nan Kiel, a spokesperson for the school district, said details about the contract were not available, and would be written over the “the next number of days and weeks.”
School board Chair Randy Scamihorn told the MDJ Friday a raise was not included in this contract extension. The board didn’t offer one, and the superintendent didn’t ask for one. The board did not give him a bonus, either.
According to Ragsdale’s 2020 contract, his salary is $350,000. The last raise Ragsdale received with his one-year extension was $22,742 in 2019, nearly 7%.
“He’s one of the best, if not the best superintendents I’ve ever been aware of or worked with,” Scamihorn said of Ragsdale.
Scamihorn said under the superintendent’s leadership, the district saw rising test scores, gave an 8-12% pay raise to teachers two years ago and opened the Career, Innovation and Technology Academy last year, among other accomplishments.
Asked why he voted against extending Ragsdale’s contract, Hutchins told the MDJ in a statement it was “based on the information presented to me.”
“I am elected to be the voice of my constituents! My vote was not about being Blue or Red, Black or White. My only party is K-12 and based on the information presented to me, I voted accordingly,” Hutchins said in his statement. “I vow to work with my colleagues on the BOE to ensure our processes are meaningful and intentional so we can continue to make the best decisions for all children. I vow to work with our Superintendent to ensure our processes are meaningful and intentional for all children. I vow to work with our community to ensure we have high performing schools.”
The split vote comes as Ragsdale has faced sharp criticism from the Democrat board members. Since the pandemic, they have said his response has failed to keep teachers, staff and students safe, and were critical of his decision in December to purchase $12 million’s worth of ultraviolet light equipment and aqueous ozone hand sanitizing stations for the district’s elementary schools.
Scamihorn asked his Democrat colleagues to come up with a list of potential replacements for Ragsdale.
“I would challenge anyone that did not vote to extend Mr. Ragsdale’s contract to provide names of anyone that would be a better superintendent,” he said.
If the contract wasn’t extended, it would have expired in 2023. Three years is the maximum contract length according to state law.
During the board meeting, Ragsdale thanked the board for the contract extension.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t take this opportunity as well to thank the board for the vote of confidence to proceed in the leadership of the best place to teach, lead and learn,” he said. “I look forward to continuing that, and all of the one team, together functioning as one team.”
Ragsdale first joined the school district in 2006 as its chief technology officer, going on to serve as deputy superintendent and interim superintendent. He was hired as superintendent in 2015.
That’s good news, a rational superintendent.
