Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is again urging families to follow public health guidelines as they finish classes for a holiday break.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday classes were exclusively online for all students in response to community spread of the coronavirus. A two-week break begins next Monday.
“We are not currently a spreading environment in schools and this decision was made to prevent us from becoming a spreading environment in schools,” Ragsdale said at the Cobb school board’s work session Thursday.
The superintendent said a “big contributor” of the increased community spread was students being off for the week of Thanksgiving break. He said the district will have to do a “yeoman’s job” when students return, adding the district is working to hire more nurses for next semester to assist with contact tracing for when students and staff members test positive for the virus.
“Our goal is to maintain face-to-face classrooms as an option for all of those families that want to take advantage of that option. So I cannot stress enough over this break for everyone to maintain social distancing, wear your mask, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, if you can't get to a hand-washing station, but please don't let your guard down during this break,” he said.
Cobb County is seeing its highest numbers of daily new COVID-19 cases this week. Thursday, the county reported its highest single-day increase on record with 416 new cases. On average, in the last week the county has been trending higher in new cases than the summer surge.
“We do not want to have this trend continue in an upward direction,” Ragsdale said. “We want to see what we were able to accomplish after the summer peak, be able to bring that down below 200, but we have to have everybody doing their part.”
In the fall, the school district’s target number to reopen schools for in-person instruction was 200,000 cases per 100,000 people or below in Cobb over two weeks, and schools opened in-person in October. As of Thursday, the state Department of Public Health reports Cobb has had 543 cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks.
Also at the school board's meeting Thursday, the board approved the contract for renovations at the new Cobb Horizon High School facility for $1.1 million from SPLOST funds, and approved the following personnel changes:
• Keeli Bowen, chief human resources officer.
• Rattana Inthirathvongsy, senior executive director of support services in the human resources department.
• Matthew Sanders, senior executive director of transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.