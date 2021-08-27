MARIETTA — Of the cast of candidates and officials at the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club luncheon Friday, none received a welcome quite as warm as Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
The crowd of well over a hundred leapt to its feet as Ragsdale was introduced, with hoots, cheers and whistles filling the ballroom of the Marietta Hilton. The superintendent, under fire from Democrats over his district’s handling of the latest COVID-19 surge, took the lectern with a bowed head as the applause washed over him.
“I’m going to try and keep the microphone in this thing, because if I hold it I’m probably going to start preaching,” Ragsdale said.
Steering clear of any sermonizing, Ragsdale delivered a largely demure speech touting what he said was Cobb County Schools’ continued success through adversity. He pointed to the district’s 88.6% graduation rate in 2020, its rising SAT and ACT test scores, and its recognition by Forbes as one of Georgia’s best places to work. Its technological innovations through the pandemic, its distribution of over 13 million meals and its emphasis on choice over mandates for COVID-19 protocols are further feathers in the district’s cap, he said.
‘I’m just going to chase the rabbit’
There was one moment, however, where the superintendent couldn’t help but go off-script.
“Now, that being said,” Ragsdale said at one point, pausing to consider his next words. “Yeah, I’m just going to chase the rabbit.”
“So, it seems today that we found ourselves in a situation to where common decency and respect have left the building … This may be an odd statement to make to this audience, but if there is one industry, place, environment that politics has no place, it’s education,” Ragsdale said to more enthusiastic applause.
“Every decision that I make, half of them are going to hate it, and half of them aren’t going to like it,” he would later add.
Ragsdale insisted after his remarks that his presence at the GOP event shouldn’t be read as a partisan move.
“Just like I speak to the NAACP Education Forum, I've spoken at the … Cobb GOP breakfast once. You know, I'm going to always speak about our school district. Now, not to politics — just like I said,” Ragsdale told the MDJ.
“Absolutely not,” said Nancy Couch, head of Cobb Republican Women, to whether there was anything partisan in Ragsdale's appearance. “I think he’s here to promote Cobb County schools to everyone. I do not see it one bit as a political statement … Our job is to inform. I think that's what he did is, he came to inform.”
‘A national embarrassment’
A crowd of around 15 protesters, gathered outside the Hilton on Powder Springs Street, didn’t agree.
“He obviously has time to do things like this to further his political aspirations but cannot lead a district,” said Melissa Marten, a parent of two Cobb students and one of the protest’s organizers. Marten called Ragsdale’s appearance “shameful” and the district “a national embarrassment.”
“Everyone just wants kids safe in school,” she added. “That's what everyone wants, and the district has taken no stance on anything. They're not interested. In fact, I think they're waiting for kids to die before they actually do something.”
Ragsdale, for his part, said protesting the district’s lack of a mask mandate was beside the point.
“I know that we’ve got protesters out there about masks and these kinds of things. It's not about masks. Look, if you want to stop the spread of this virus in the classroom there’s only one thing you can do: (students) not being in a classroom. That's it. There's nothing in the world that we can do,” Ragsdale said, arguing, as he has in the past, that he hasn’t seen any data correlating a mask mandate with lower infection numbers.
Tricia Pridemore, chair of Georgia’s Public Service Commission and one of the many elected Republicans present Friday, took a swipe at the demonstrators.
“We drove through a group of people protesting … making the issue about masks, instead of the group of 12 people who died yesterday in Afghanistan,” Pridemore said.
‘Schools, not politics’
Like it or not, it doesn’t appear as if Ragsdale will be able to ignore the political fray any time soon. Georgia Board of Education Chair Scott Sweeney warned the crowd that should Cobb school board member David Chastain – who’s up for reelection next year – lose his seat to a Democrat, Ragsdale will go down with him.
“All you’ve got to do is look across Georgia to Gwinnett County. Seeing what happened to my dear friend Alvin Wilbanks … if the Democrats are successful in capturing a majority of the (Cobb) board, I think you understand what might happen,” Sweeney said, referring to the Gwinnett County superintendent ousted this year.
“The board can take a vote on my contract at any point in time. So if any superintendent says they're not thinking about that, they’d be lying,” Ragsdale said between fielding questions and congratulations after his speech. “It’s always in your head, but at the same time it doesn't impact you doing your job.”
After Friday’s luncheon, district spokesperson Nan Kiel sent a statement to the MDJ which contained something of an invitation.
“The Superintendent talks about schools with dozens of community groups every year,” Kiel wrote. “He is happy to talk about schools, not politics, anytime his schedule allows.”
