KENNESAW — As the Cobb School District awaits the outcome of a special review by its accreditor, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and school board Chairman Randy Scamihorn on Wednesday took questions from an audience of Realtors, eager for answers on the school-related topics that could affect housing prices.
The outcome of that review — a report detailing recommendations for the school district and the news of whether its accreditation status has been changed — could be released in the next several days, according to district officials. The review was completed on Aug. 18, and accreditor Cognia told the school district a report would be generated between 30 and 60 days after the review.
Ragsdale and Scamihorn were the stars of the show at the education forum hosted by the Cobb Association of Realtors, where they also took audience questions about critical race theory and school board politics, among other topics.
Several dozen Realtors gathered at the Hunt House, across from Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield Park, to hear the education updates over lunch.
Cognia review and talk of legislation
Ragsdale told the audience that Cognia's review was sparked by a letter from the three Democrats on the school board, Charisse Davis, Dr. Jaha Howard and Tre Hutchins and 50 complaints from community members, including parents and staff.
He also repeated his frustration with Cognia's refusal to provide copies of the 50 complaints or even a summary of those complaints to the district.
"It's kind of hard to respond to complaints during an interview and special review without having seen said complaints," he said.
The MDJ has also requested copies of those 50 complaints that were cited by Cognia. Cognia has refused to provide the MDJ with any of the requested documents, which David Hudson, attorney for the Georgia Press Association, says violates open records law.
Scamihorn said he had heard from state lawmakers that there may be legislation introduced to address the ability of companies such as Cognia to deny open records requests, even as they receive public funds, in Cognia's case from public school systems.
The Journal has previously reported that state lawmakers are considering legislation that would address the accountability of accreditors such as Cognia.
Ragsdale has said a loss of accreditation because of the Cognia review could make Cobb students ineligible for Georgia's HOPE scholarship and make college acceptance far more difficult. But he said the consequences could also extend beyond that to the greater community, affecting housing prices and stunting business and economic growth in the county.
After the forum, Deborah Nagel, president of the Cobb Association of Realtors, told the MDJ she was concerned about the outcome of Cognia's investigation, saying it could be detrimental to her organization's livelihood.
"We just hope that the school board will work together, and work this situation out," she said.
School board politics
Forum moderator and Realtor Donna Rowe, who chairs the association's government affairs committee, also took a swipe at the partisanship shown on the school board on Wednesday, asking Scamihorn and Ragsdale to respond to the "gorilla in the room."
"The Cobb Association of Realtors ... are very upset and disappointed with the activist attitude of some school board members, and we have written a letter to Cognia supporting the school system," Rowe said, prefacing her question. "Why do you think the activist members are not engaged in a strong desire of governing and engaging and improving the education of our children, but instead seemingly participating in obstructing the ... school board's efforts to provide the best education for our children in Cobb County?"
Davis, Howard and Hutchins have often been labeled activist board members by critics, and relationships between the three of them and the four Republicans on the board have long been fraught and led to tense moments during school board meetings.
Scamihorn said he "worked very diligently for the first eight to 12 months when some were on the board," to find out what they wanted to accomplish, and "three and a half years later, I'm still waiting."
From a personality standpoint, he added, "they're very personable people."
Ragsdale meanwhile pointed out that he was the only employee of the seven school board members and said he strives to work with all of them. But he also said Cobb is one of the few districts that still has partisan elections for school board, and he repeated a standard talking point on the topic, to audience applause: "If there is one industry, organization, environment on the planet where politics does not belong, it's in school districts."
In a conversation with the MDJ after the luncheon, Hutchins said he doesn't expect everyone to accept the mindset that led to him and his colleagues being labeled activist board members. But, he said, "an activist is someone who champions change."
"I recognize change takes courage, especially when it created opportunities for the marginalized and vulnerable," Hutchins said. "Everyone won't appreciate this mindset if they believe this will take away from their place of privilege, and that's unfortunate. We all benefit from rising tides."
The three Democrats have also taken issue with Scamihorn and Ragsdale's characterization of efforts to work with them on issues where they disagree.
Hutchins said the district and board have "opportunities to grow" in that regard.
"Relationships are important. Open and honest dialogue are important. That is how trust is built. Good leaders learn how to share power," he said.
CRT is 'indoctrination,' says Scamihorn
In a short and direct response to an audience question asking why critical race theory was being taught in Cobb Schools, Scamihorn and Ragsdale agreed — it's not.
Scamihorn said the theory, which, among other things, holds that racism is systemic in legal systems and institutions, is not part of Georgia standards and is therefore not part of curriculum.
In June, the Cobb school board passed in a party-line vote a resolution banning the teaching of critical race theory in the Cobb School District.
In response to a firestorm from critics who accused Scamihorn of authoring and adopting a resolution banning a theory he, at the time, could not define, Scamihorn on Wednesday said the theory "is a method of separating groups and assuming they know or don't know something and it's an indoctrination, in my opinion."
"We want critical thinkers," Scamihorn said. "I don't want our school system trying to indoctrinate our children," he added, getting his own round of applause from the small crowd.
On the topic of critical race theory and political topics, Ragsdale said debate is part of the instructional process, but influence is not.
"To Randy's point, our job is to create citizens that are going to be productive, critical thinkers that are going to be able to get out there and make up their own minds regardless of what Joe Blow on social media has proclaimed to be the gospel truth," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.