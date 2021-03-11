Virtual learning as an option for Cobb School District students is unlikely to go away even after the pandemic, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Thursday.
And students may never see another snow day again.
“I don't know that we can say emphatically anything right now, but I can say that we're going to offer the virtual option. I kind of feel like, in some regard … (the) virtual option is here to stay,” Ragsdale said in a talk to the Kiwanis Club of Marietta.
“Once you have the platform and the infrastructure in place, it's one of those things where you just can't not use it.”
That said, though Cobb is planning to offer both remote and in-person learning again this fall, the superintendent said the district is working to ensure teachers are not forced to teach both sets of students simultaneously – in other words, handing out hall passes while telling a student to un-mute themselves on Zoom.
If the district succeeds in that policy, it will be a win for teachers, who demanded to teach either in-person or virtually – one or the other, not both – at protests during a January school board meeting and elsewhere.
Ragsdale said the district can’t meet that demand 100%, but will do everything possible to limit it. He named AP chemistry teachers as an example of a high-demand, low-supply teacher who “could be doing double duty … but it will not be concurrent and simultaneous.”
On Wednesday, Ragsdale said at a forum with other metro superintendents that in spite of the burdens placed on educators by the pandemic, teacher retention looks strong thus far in 2021.
“A lot of people have been concerned about teachers … leaving education because again, nobody signed up to teach in a worldwide pandemic,” Ragsdale told the panel.
But so far, numbers are strong: a year ago, the district had received 98.1% of its contracts back from teachers; this year, that number is 97.7%.
Ragsdale also said when the district has operated on a completely virtual basis, 99% of its students were using its online learning platform.
And although the superintendent said snow days likely are a thing of the past due to the ability to teach virtually, he encouraged his listeners to look on the bright side.
“Kind of flipping the coin, this also gives us the opportunity to not make 11th hour decisions where weather is concerned. If we have the CTLS (virtual platform) in place and that allows us to have that virtual learning option ... unfortunately for students I don't think there will ever be another snow day."
