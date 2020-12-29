When Hendricks Elementary School teacher Patrick Key died on Christmas Day from complications of COVID-19, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale sent a letter out to staff urging them to stay committed to protecting their students and colleagues and follow public health guidelines.
“Today, a member of our Team, Patrick Key, lost his battle with COVID-19,” Ragsdale wrote in an email to all district staff. “The positive impact he made on the students in his classroom has been known for years, and we mourn with his family, the staff, and the community at Hendricks Elementary.”
He then turned his attention to the district and the Cobb County community.
“I have been consistently encouraged by the commitment our entire staff has made to our students, and I remain confident that we will beat COVID-19, as a Team and as a county. During one of the most challenging years of our lives, you are the reason every Cobb student has been given the chance to succeed, and our entire county is better for it.”
Ragsdale said the district’s first priority has been the safety of students and staff, and decisions have been based on safety, public health expert guidance and allowing families to choose their children’s classroom environments.
“As a proud Superintendent who has seen this Team achieve more, while overcoming ever-changing obstacles, I am asking for you to maintain your commitment to your students in a very actionable way. Your commitment to student and staff safety is made real by following the public health guidance for Cobb families and staff and is the very best way you can continue to fight COVID-19 as One Team,” he said.
Key, 53, in addition to teaching at Hendricks, was a continuing education summer camp instructor at Kennesaw State University for 20 years, according to his obituary. He loved comic books, science fiction, Star Wars and manga, and was passionate about people wearing masks during the pandemic. Instead of giving flowers, the family asked that people wear a mask to protect themselves and others in his honor.
Key’s GoFundMe page has exceeded its $25,000 fundraising goal, with $32,288 raised as of Tuesday afternoon. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-key.
Another Cobb County teacher is in intensive care fighting against COVID-19.
Dana Johnson, a first grade teacher at Kemp Elementary School, has been hospitalized since Dec. 6, according to her friend, Josee Levitt, who organized a fundraiser on her behalf.
Johnson, who has a condition which caused lung disease, was diagnosed with double pneumonia, and has been in the ICU since last week, Levitt wrote on her GoFundMe page. Doctors put her on a ventilator and recently increased her oxygen, but she is “alert and she is fighting,” Levitt wrote Monday.
“I’ve personally known her for over 10 years and can tell you that she is a devoted Christian and a very caring person. Let’s show Dana and her family how much we love and care about her!” Levitt wrote in the original post about the fundraiser.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Johnson’s GoFundMe had raised $23,260. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-dana-johnson.
Another Cobb Schools teacher, Jacob Furse of Garrett Middle School, returned home from the hospital Sunday night and no longer needs oxygen machines, his wife, Molly Furse said. She said he is resting and getting stronger, and is able to walk with some help. A friend established a fundraiser for his family, which by Tuesday afternoon had raised $10,140. To donate, visit bit.ly/3hqpYde.
A Cobb Schools social worker, Petrina Fowler, was hospitalized Dec. 23 and missed Christmas with her family fighting pneumonia caused by COVID-19, according to former Democratic school board candidate Lindsay Terrebonne, who organized a fundraiser for her. Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised $2,730. She returned home Monday. To donate, visit bit.ly/2WRUhQP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.