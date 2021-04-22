Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has proposed giving the district’s 18,000-plus employees a raise of between 4% and 8.6% in the upcoming fiscal year, he announced at a meeting Thursday.
If approved, the raise would not use any federal pandemic relief. It was made possible by past conservative budgeting, Ragsdale told the district’s Board of Education.
The Board of Education will vote on the proposed budget in June.
During a presentation detailing the proposed budget, Brad Johnson, the district’s chief financial officer, said the district would give each employee a 4% raise. In addition, employees on a salary schedule would be moved up one step on that schedule, earning raises between 0% and 4.6% on top of the across-the-board 4% raise.
