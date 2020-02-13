MARIETTA — Superintendent Chris Ragsdale got an early Valentine’s Day gift from the Cobb school board Thursday via a unanimous vote to extend his contract to 2023.
The board’s approval adds one year to Ragsdale’s existing contract, which previously would’ve expired in 2022.
The extension brings the superintendent’s contract back to the three-year maximum allowed by the state, according to John Floresta, the district’s chief strategy and accountability officer.
Floresta said the district would not have more details, such as whether Ragsdale’s extension would bring a raise, for a couple more days.
In February 2019, Ragsdale received a one-year extension and a raise of nearly 7%. His annual salary increased from $327,258 to $350,000, the MDJ reported at the time.
The superintendent thanked board members following what he called their “vote of confidence.”
Another contract at the night’s meeting had some east Cobb parents cheering.
A group of Eastvalley Elementary School parents whooped and hollered following the school board’s unanimous approval of a design contract for the $32 million replacement of the school off Lower Roswell Road, near Terrell Mill Park.
The board’s approval gives the thumbs-up to a nearly $1.6 million design contract with Atlanta-based Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart & Associates.
“We’re so excited and just elated that they’ve put us on a timeline,” said Christine Morris, the school’s PTA president and a mother of two Eastvalley students. “This has just been a long time in the making, and we have some issues at our school right now with overcrowding. So this is definitely needed, and I’m just elated right now.”
When complete, the new Eastvalley Elementary School, which will be built across the street from Wheeler High School on the former East Cobb Middle campus, will span 136,110 square feet and accommodate 962 students in grades K-5, according to district spokeswoman Nan Kiel. She said the new school will have 25 more classrooms than the existing school’s 36.
The current campus sits at 2570 Lower Roswell Road, just over a mile south of its future home. Enrollment data shows the school has about 780 students, and district officials say that puts the school between 200 and 300 students over capacity.
The campus houses 13 portable classrooms, or trailers, to serve the overflow.
School board member David Banks, who represents Eastvalley, told the MDJ the new school could be open as early as 2022.
In other business, the school board approved:
♦ A $303,000 contract with Bowen & Watson for upgrades to Shallowford Elementary School’s kitchen HVAC systems. The upgrades are expected to be complete in July. The project would be funded through a voter-approved special 1% sales tax for education.
♦ Renamed Riverside Intermediate School on South Gordon Road in Mableton to City View Elementary. Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced in November that both Riverside Intermediate and Riverside Primary School, about half a mile away, would take on K-5 student bodies in the fall. He said then that Riverside Primary School would be called Riverside Elementary School, and the intermediate school would be renamed. Currently, Riverside Primary serves grades K-1 and the intermediate school serves 2-5.
♦ The promotion of Jason Wheeler, low voltage team lead for school district infrastructure services, to director of infrastructure services, effective Friday. Wheeler will receive a raise in his annual salary from $110,001.84 to $116,638.75.
♦ Reassignment of Harmony Leland Elementary School Principal Angela Whitehead to principal of the new Clay-Harmony Leland Elementary School under construction in Mableton. The school will absorb the student bodies of both Clay and Harmony Leland elementary schools. The appointment is effective in July, and the school is expected to open in the fall. Whitehead’s annual salary of $106,545.78 will remain unchanged.
♦ Reassignment of Clay Elementary School Principal Cynthia Winter to principal of Riverside Elementary School, effective July 2020. Riverside Primary School, currently serving grades K-1, will become Riverside Elementary School, serving K-5, after this school year. Winter’s annual salary of $120,713.18 will remain unchanged.
