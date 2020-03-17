The Cobb school board will not meet in person for its regular meeting on Thursday, and will instead use a teleconferencing technology to bring board members and district executives into one virtual setting.
The normal board meeting room at the district headquarters at 514 Glover St., Marietta, will not be open to the public, but residents will be able to view the meeting live online, as well as on Cobb TV, according to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
Ragsdale said the district is following the advice of federal, state and local health officials by avoiding groups of 10 or more people. He said the few people who will physically show up for the meeting will only be doing so to coordinate the live stream and teleconferencing ability for the board and district executives.
The virtual meeting will also mean that public comment will not be available, according to district officials.
Though an agenda had not been posted publicly by Tuesday afternoon, board member Dr. Jaha Howard said some items previously scheduled for Thursday's meeting, including academic updates, were moved in light of the planned teleconference meeting.
Items involving projects funded under the county's special voter-approved 1% sales tax for education, as well as board member discussion items are still expected to be discussed, he said.
"Of course these are unprecedented times, and I'm a firm believer in the importance of public comment. Based on what's going on here, I'm just trying to keep my ears open, and I'm listening to the concerns from citizens," Howard said. "That's what I've been doing, and that's what other board members have been doing."
The best way for citizens to give their feedback on agenda items as coronavirus concerns force social distancing is to review the items before the meeting and email board members their comments and concerns.
"We're just trying to do what we can to keep our entire team safe and also just try to stay up-to-date with the latest recommendations for public gatherings," Howard said.
On the bright side, Howard said, it's been "heartwarming" to watch the community's nonprofit organizations, businesses an citizens come together and support each other in what is a time of much uncertainty.
Ragsdale said the district will continue to update its policies and procedures in the near future based on advice from health officials.
Live and past meetings are available at www.cobbk12.org/board/meetingonline.aspx, and to view the meeting on TV, tune to Cobb edTV on Comcast channel 24, Charter channel 182 and AT&T channel 99. Virtual meetings will begin at 10 a.m., and the board will conduct a work session, executive session and voting session.
