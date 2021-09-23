MARIETTA — In an emergency meeting two weeks ago, the Cobb Board of Health voted to recommend that every K-12 school in the county require masks and vaccinations among eligible students and staff.
Many saw that vote as an attempt to spur a mask mandate in the Cobb County School District, something Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has resisted since the beginning of the school year in August.
Thursday night, Ragsdale swung back.
In a lengthy presentation at the monthly Cobb Board of Education meeting, Ragsdale shared several slides comparing Cobb schools' rates of infection with those of other metro Atlanta school districts, some of which have required masks during the pandemic and some of which have not.
In short, Cobb fared no better or worse than districts that required masks, he said.
His presentation was an effort to correct the record after "false media reports" and "some organizations" had misinterpreted or misrepresented data regarding the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia's schools, he said.
Ragsdale also quoted from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that found masking students had no statistically significant benefit in reducing the spread of the coronavirus among them during the 2020 winter surge in Georgia.
"This district is not, has not, nor will not be anti-mask," Ragsdale said. "We strongly encourage mask utilization. We strongly encourage those that are comfortable to become vaccinated. However, we are focused on that being your decision as a parent, as a family, as an employee."
Masking has been a hot-button issue in Cobb County. August's Board of Education meeting drew dozens of people who protested the district's mask-optional policy, as well as dozens of counter-protesters who came to show their support for the district's hands-off approach.
Democrats on the board have repeatedly asked that school board Chairman Randy Scamihorn place on the agenda of board meetings a discussion regarding coronavirus spread and protocols, to no avail.
At a meeting Thursday afternoon, the board's three Democrats — Dr. Jaha Howard, Charisse Davis and Tre Hutchins — voted against approving the proposed agenda of their evening meeting, as it did not include a discussion on the coronavirus.
And when Scamihorn did not allow a question-and-answer session following Ragsdale's presentation Thursday night, Howard, Davis and Hutchins stepped off the dais and left, leaving the board's four Republicans to conclude the meeting.
