After an apology for what he called “inaccurate data,” Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale updated his earlier recommendation for the purchase of nine school buses to include air-conditioning units on all nine.
The school board unanimously approved the $895,758 purchase Thursday. Applause from meeting attendees followed the approval.
Going forward as old buses are taken out of service, Ragsdale said at the board’s afternoon meeting, the district should purchase new buses with air conditioning units installed.
But, he added, retro-fitting buses currently in service would not be considered.
“We are not entertaining, suggesting or even discussing retro-fitting,” he said. “That’s totally off the table. We have found that some districts have actually gone down that path already and realized there are too many obstacles that are created with that
process.”
Last month, Ragsdale’s recommendation for the purchase of four 48-passenger special education buses with air conditioning and five 72-passenger buses without spurred a debate over the need for the cooling units.
Dr. Jaha Howard recommended that all nine buses be purchased with air conditioning, while board members David Banks and Randy Scamihorn said they saw no need. The purchase was tabled, pending a study of what it would cost to outfit the district’s school bus fleet with air conditioning going forward.
The board’s debate, and specifically Banks’ comments, also received pushback from bus drivers and education advocates, who said that on hot days, temperatures inside the buses can exceed 120 degrees.
On Thursday, Ragsdale updated his transportation data. He said some of what he found in the financial study had been eye-opening for him.
“I greatly appreciate that the board allowed us the window to come back to this meeting, not only with this study, but also ... to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data,” he said. “I take full responsibility for the discussion that was had at the last board meeting. We should have already had that discussion in our ranks before it ever got to the board level.”
Ragsdale said the first priority will be to have an all-air-conditioned special education bus fleet. There are 279 special education buses in the county’s fleet, 89 of which do not have air conditioning, according to the newly presented district data.
The data shows that out of the total 831 general education buses in the fleet, only five have air conditioning. Those five are used for special events and longer trips.
Marc Smith, the district’s chief technology and operations officer, also said the district has 230 buses out of its total 1,110 fleet that are 18 years old or older. Smith said the industry standard is to replace buses after 15 years of service.
Ragsdale said the district will use portions of the latest voter-approved Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST V), to pay for the buses, including the additional cost for air conditioning.
His recommendation includes $538,576 to be used from SPLOST V, $308,880 in funds from the 2019 Georgia State Bus Bond and $48,302 from a district building fund.
With the additional cost of air conditioning, the district will be able to purchase 15 fewer buses than was planned using the $21 million SPLOST V funds earmarked for bus purchases over the next four years, Ragsdale said.
That means instead of purchasing the planned 89 special education buses with air conditioning and 138 general education buses without, the district will now be able to purchase 89 special education buses and 123 general education buses, all with air conditioning, according to Smith.
No other SPLOST projects will be negatively impacted from the district’s change in strategy, according to the superintendent.
Smith also said it would likely take three more SPLOST initiatives to fully outfit the remaining 915 non-air-conditioned buses with cooling units.
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators applauded the board’s decision, as well as Ragsdale’s admittance of error.
Jackson said the decision makes a statement about how the district values not only its students, who often ride the bus for less than an hour, but also its bus drivers, who drive for hours at a time.
“I’m very, very pleased that the school board and the district agreed to change the policy,” she said.
Two Cobb parents spoke at the afternoon meeting, requesting that the district purchase buses with air conditioning. And at the evening meeting, Two Cobb bus drivers, Angee Scott and Jimi Richards, added their voices to the fray, thanking the district and board for its decision.
“I’m not getting any younger, and it’s not going to benefit me by the time they get the fleet replaced. But it’s a step forward, that’s all we ask is a step forward,” said Richards, who has driven buses in Cobb County for three years after more than four decades as a truck driver.
He said he and other drivers have gotten sick from driving in extreme heat in the past, and thanked the district for thinking of future drivers.
“One day, (future drivers) are going to say, ‘I can’t believe y’all drove buses without air conditioning,’” Richards said, prompting laughter from the crowd. “(This) is going to help us out a whole lot.”
Smith said, as air-conditioned buses are phased in, priority will be given to routes with “medically fragile” students, as well as longer routes or more crowded buses.
