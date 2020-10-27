Almost 45% of registered voters in Cobb County had cast a ballot by Tuesday morning, “a testament to the hard work our state and local elections officials are putting in to uphold election access for Georgia voters,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news release Tuesday.
“We are setting records every hour,” Raffensperger added. “Adjusting to a new voting system or turning on a dime to accommodate a surge in absentee by mail voting would be enough to challenge even the most seasoned elections officials. Doing so with the added complications of COVID-19 has made this effort truly Herculean.”
As of Tuesday morning, 241,499 of the county’s 537,543 registered voters had voted early.
“This significant early turnout number tracks with the record turnout seen across Georgia and throughout the country,” the release noted.
Of the ballots cast, almost half were absentee by mail ballots returned by mail or through the 16 absentee ballot drop boxes installed throughout the county. Local elections departments were given permission to install the drop boxes following a rule passed by the state Election Board, which Raffensperger chairs, earlier this year at the request of county elections officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.