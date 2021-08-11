ATLANTA - Georgia-based businesses that have taken advantage of the state’s decade-old Invest Georgia Exemption (IGE) will take part in an investment and business fair later this month inside the state Capitol.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is hosting the fair to highlight the exemption, which allows Georgia companies to raise capital from Georgia investors without being subject to the regulatory costs and burdens of registering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
More than 100 companies have used the exemption to grow their businesses in Georgia since it was created in 2011, Raffensperger said Wednesday.
“As a small-business owner myself, I know how important it is for the government to support rather than get in the way of business and investment,” he said. “I am proud to bring more attention to this important tool to help Georgia small businesses and entrepreneurs.”
The fair will take place on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. until noon in the lobby of the Capitol. Participating companies will set up tables displaying what they do and how they have used the exemption to grow their businesses.
Business groups and government agencies, including representatives of the secretary of state’s office, also will be on hand to provide information and tips to entrepreneurs interested in starting a business or owners of existing small businesses looking to grow.
“IGE is an example of good public policy,” said Larry Williams, president and CEO of the Technology Association of Georgia. “By making it easier to raise capital, IGE helps our members develop new technologies and create value. With help from effective programs like IGE, capital investment in Georgia is growing and deal flow is strong.”
The IGE fair is sponsored by the Investors Protection Trust, a nonprofit organization that provides independent, objective information consumers need to make informed investment decisions.
