MARIETTA — Control of Cobb County’s five-member governing board, 21-member legislative delegation, school board and top law enforcement positions are up for grabs Tuesday.
CHAIR, COBB BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSRepublican incumbent Mike Boyce is facing Democrat Lisa Cupid, the county commissioner representing south Cobb.
Boyce has campaigned on — among other things — passing a new salary schedule for public safety employees, the county’s AAA bond rating and a “mobility SPLOST” he would like to put before county voters in 2022.
Cupid supports the expansion of MARTA into Cobb County and said she would like to see affordable housing, which is concentrated in south Cobb, built across the county.
Cupid has outraised Boyce and garnered more votes during the June 9 primary than the three Republican candidates combined.
DIST. 2, COBB BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
District 2 encompasses parts of east Cobb, Cumberland, Vinings and Smyrna. It has been under the representation of Republican Bob Ott since he was first elected to the role in 2008. Ott will retire at the end of the year and did not seek reelection.
The race has come down to Democrat Jerica Richardson, a manager at Equifax, and Republican Fitz Johnson, a retired businessman and veteran.
Although the area has long been a Republican stronghold, Richardson managed to garner more than 24,000 votes in the June 9 primary, almost 6,000 more than the three Republican candidates combined.
SHERIFFIncumbent Sheriff Neil Warren has held office since 2003. A department employee since 1977, he was appointed interim sheriff following the retirement of Sheriff Bill Hutson in December 2003. He was elected to the post in November 2004 and again in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
Warren’s Democratic opponent is Cobb Police Maj. Craig Owens.
Owens has attacked Warren over his management of the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, which was thrust into the spotlight late last year after a series of inmate deaths.
Owens said he would improve medical care at the detention center, improve technology — thereby making it easier for inmates to communicate with their attorneys — and provide inmates with a suite of programs that would make them more productive citizens upon their release.
Warren is running on his experience, saying Owens, who has not worked for the department, would require on-the-job training. He has defended his management of the detention center, saying deaths there are almost entirely the result of inmates preexisting conditions.
DISTRICT ATTORNEYIncumbent Republican District Attorney Joyette Holmes is facing off against Democrat Flynn Broady, an assistant solicitor general in the county.
Holmes said her office was already going above and beyond to limit the number of people who end up in the detention center, organizing a blank-slate event last September where people who had been arrested but never convicted, or who had successfully completed a diversion program, were invited to have their record cleared and expanding access to accountability courts.
Broady is campaigning on a progressive platform. During candidate forums, he has said he would limit the use of cash bail, which he said pressures the poor to plead guilty so they can get out of jail. He also said he would stop prosecuting certain low-level crimes, such as loitering.
LEGISLATIVE DELEGATIONDemocrats hold the majority on Cobb’s 21-member legislative delegation by one seat.
Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd hopes to return that majority back to Republicans, referencing the race between Republican Rose Wing and state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta. Early returns for Wing are promising, Shepherd said.
SCHOOL BOARD Democrats also have the opportunity to flip the Cobb Board of Education. The board is presently divided with four Republicans and three Democrats. But three Republicans are on the ballot Tuesday: board Chairman Brad Wheeler and board members David Banks and Randy Scamihorn. All it takes is one of them to lose to the three Democratic challengers — Lindsay Terrebonne, Julia Hurtado or Vickie Benson — for the board to flip Democrat.
SPLOSTThe county is also asking voters to approve a six-year special-purpose local option sales tax that would collect an estimated $750 million and fund a bevy of projects, the largest of which would be the resurfacing of county roads, many of which have fallen into disrepair.
