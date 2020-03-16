A Jewish community leader in New Jersey will be the new lead rabbi at Temple Kol Emeth in east Cobb when Rabbi Steven Lebow retires July 1.
A native of the Philadelphia area, Rabbi Lawrence “Larry” Sernovitz, 47, describes himself as an “entrepreneurial rabbi,” which he says is about reaching unaffiliated people in a changing modern world.
“We are in a very interesting time for American religion. Synagogues, churches and religious faith-based organizations in the United States are all going through challenges,” he said, adding that Judaism has changed over time throughout its history.
“In order to meet the needs of an ever-changing world and certainly of the Jewish community, we have to always be innovating, but always maintain a sense of where we’ve come from, which is understanding of what the Torah teaches in how to live and interact with the greater world in which we live — to take risks, take chances and do things that may not have been done before, and bring a sense of innovation to Jewish life.”
The incoming synagogue leader is the founder of Nafshenu, a Jewish community in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. It started with 15 families and now has a membership of over 100 families, all of whom were previously unaffiliated with a synagogue. Programs at Nafshenu include training on social justice and advocacy for Israel’s security and sovereignty.
Sernovitz is also a chaplain for the Cherry Hill Police Department, where he has led training on anti-Semitism, diversity and white supremacy. Before he was a rabbi, he had a career as an elementary school teacher.
Lebow has a decades-long legacy of working toward social change, and Sernovitz also has focused on social justice, he said.
Sernovitz was recognized with the Camden County MLK Freedom Medal from the Camden County Board of Freeholders for his efforts to help diverse South Jersey communities come together in the wake of the shootings at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, where 11 people were killed.
“It is such a blessing to be able to join a community that is so rich in tradition, that has a deep care of the world, that not only cares about the Jewish community but cares about the community at large,” Sernovitz said, referring to Kol Emeth.
In order to select the new rabbi, a rabbinic search committee was formed from the synagogue’s members, and narrowed down candidates to two finalists that were presented to their board of trustees. The trustees then gave a recommendation to the congregation, which made a final vote.
Lebow has been the senior rabbi at Temple Kol Emeth for 33 years and is the longest-serving rabbi in the Atlanta area, according to the synagogue. He leaves a legacy of fighting for social change: notable demonstrations include marching in 1987 to integrate Forsyth County and holding a rally supporting gay rights in 1993 in response to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners passing a proclamation condemning homosexuality as incompatible with Cobb standards.
Lebow will become the rabbi emeritus at Kol Emeth and will give occasional sermons. He plans to continue teaching, writing and lending his rabbinic expertise to smaller congregations in the region.
Lebow was recognized by Reform Judaism with the Irving Fain Social Action Award. Other honors include the Award for Courage from the Cobb Citizens Coalition, the Social Justice Award from the Metropolitan Churches of America and Clergyman of the Year from Creative Loafing magazine. He was also honored as the Atlanta Clergyman of the Year by the National Conference of Christians and Jews and in 2002 as Humanitarian of the Year by the State of Georgia Holocaust Commission.
“Everybody in the congregation is so thankful and in awe of Rabbi Lebow, and Rabbi Sernovitz is a great next step because he has so many fresh ideas and new applications that he’s tried up north. So it feels like there will be this sense of newness and freshness,” said Brad Buyce, a member of Kol Emeth. “There’s a lot of potential moving to help people feel that connection, bring people in and make them feel a part of something.”
A retirement celebration, Rabbi Lebow’s Opus, which will include a dinner, music and a tribute show, is scheduled April 18 at the synagogue. Tickets start at $154. For more information or to register, visit www.LebowOpus.com.
Temple Kol Emeth is a Southern Reform synagogue located at 1415 Old Canton Rd. For more information including worship services and other events, visit www.kolemeth.net.
