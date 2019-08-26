MARIETTA — Questions remain unanswered in regards to the Sterigenics facility near Smyrna and the risk associated with its daily emissions of the carcinogen ethylene oxide, despite numerous attempts in the past few weeks to address public concerns.
“Our neighborhood is extremely frightened, people are putting their homes up for sale and most of us are waking up at three o’clock in the morning feeling like we’re being poisoned,” Smyrna resident Bridget Kurt told media Monday. “There’s a lot of kids in our neighborhood with asthma and we want our neighborhood studied so that we know whether these health problems are because of ethylene oxide.”
Kurt was one of four members of the recently formed protest group Stop Sterigenics Georgia attending a Cobb County Board of Commissioners work session Monday afternoon to hear from Sterigenics President Philip Macnabb as well as Karen Hays from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s Air Protection Branch.
They were invited to the commissioners’ work session to explain how Sterigenics’ Cobb facility operates and the way additional emissions controls there will soon further reduce the amount of ethylene oxide released from its stacks, as well as the future air quality sampling and monitoring around the site.
Kurt asked if her questions could be answered at the work session and was rebuffed, prompting her to hold a media conference outside where she highlighted the group’s concerns.
“I thought the meeting was very unfortunate, that the public were not included,” she said. “We’re just going to have to do our own research.”
Stop Sterigenics Georgia wants local elected officials and legislators to consider the research done recently in regards to a Sterigenics facility in Illinois, which remains shut down because of its ethylene oxide emissions, in looking at what should be done here.
“They pinpointed that the cause of the ethylene oxide emissions and the cancer rates were specifically Sterigenics,” Kurt said of the Willowbrook, Illinois site. “We know that the ethylene oxide emissions from the Sterigenics facility in Illinois went out as far as 20 miles, and once they shut down the plant there emissions dropped 50 to 90 percent.”
Kurt, who lives a mile from the Cobb County Sterigenics plant, says she deals with cancer patients and their families every day through her work in a hospice and wonders if their illness is a result of ethylene oxide emissions in the community.
She submitted the group’s questions to the Georgia EPD and hopes for answers, but wasn’t the only one left in the dark at the work session.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who represents District 4 including parts of Smyrna, asked Hays why Sterigenics’ permit, issued by the Georgia EPD, allows for total annual ethylene oxide emissions of over 8,000 pounds.
Furthermore, Cupid asked why the permitted amount increased in 2016, from a maximum of just over 6,000 pounds, despite studies at the time revealing ethylene oxide was more toxic than previously known.
Hays did not answer, citing instead rules that force companies to control 99 percent of their ethylene oxide emissions. She also said Sterigenics’ new permit, expected to be issued by the Georgia EPD in October, would cap ethylene oxide emissions at a much lower amount.
Board Chairman Mike Boyce’s question about the current permitted maximum of ethylene oxide emissions was also left unanswered by Hays.
“Has anybody ever studied the implications of emitting 8,000 pounds of ethylene oxide into a localized area?” Boyce asked. “That seems like a lot of ethylene oxide.”
Hays reiterated that Sterigenics is not emitting anywhere near that amount and moved on, saying only “they’re emitting well below what they could.”
Macnabb explained the annual ethylene oxide emissions from Sterigenics’ Cobb plant is about 250 pounds and that number will be reduced to about 40 pounds once additional voluntary emissions controls are added by the start of next year.
Permit documents show the plant used to emit over 3,000 pounds of ethylene oxide annually, until it voluntarily reduced emissions in 2015 to the current levels.
Macnabb told commissioners and the handful of citizens at the work session that Sterigenics understands its important responsibility to keep the communities around its facilities safe.
He said the Cobb County plant gets independently audited about 40 times a year and all its ethylene oxide testing and monitoring results are reviewed by the Georgia EPD.
Macnabb also said recent tests on ambient air levels show higher than expected concentrations of ethylene oxide in the atmosphere where no known source is located, and the company’s Cobb County plant is a “small” contributor compared to vehicle exhaust in urban areas.
He admitted a worker was injured at the plant last July when ethylene oxide caused a spark inside the facility and said that worker is still recovering.
“We’re looking forward to getting that employee back soon,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.