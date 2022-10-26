Quarteto Nuevo, a four-man band from Los Angeles, will play a blend of western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Nov. 5.
The quartet will travel to Marietta as part of their larger tour across the east coast, according to Damon Zick, who plays the soprano saxophone and alto flute. The group consists of Zick, Kenton Youngstrom on acoustic guitar, Jacob Szekely on cello and Felipe Fraga on percussion.
The band’s “world chamber jazz” blurs the lines between genres, and their lineup includes a range of covers and original music, Zick said. After receiving a grant to support their road tour, he said the band has created new music for each state they’ll travel to.
“The first rounds were in the western United States; We played in Wyoming and Colorado, Utah and Montana. And this is actually our first trip to the east coast,” he said. “We’re very excited about it. And in honor of that, we’ve composed a new work that we’re going to premiere on this trip, so we have a new piece for Georgia.”
Following the stop in Georgia, Zick said the band will continue the tour in North Carolina, with plans to return to the peach state during next year’s tour.
The Quarteto Nuevo sound is one that’s hard to describe for listeners, Zick said, but he’s always told by audience members they love the experience.
“We regularly get comments like, ‘I had no idea what to expect, but this is the most wonderful concert I’ve heard,’” he said. “So one of the things we really like to do is as we played a concert, we sort of engaged in a dialogue with the audience... We hope to sort of transport people to a place they haven’t been before.”
VIP packages are available for the show and include a private, pre-show mini-concert, early-access to seating, two drink tickets and a poster signed by the band. Doors open to VIP ticket holders at 6 p.m. Doors open for general admission at 7 p.m. The concert begins at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit earlsmithstrand.org.
