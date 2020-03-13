Almost 500 people are now quarantined against COVID-19 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta as the state constructs a new quarantine facility about 80 miles away and prepares for an unprecedented state of emergency.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday afternoon a new quarantine complex is being built on the campus of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center near Forsyth in Monroe County for people who test positive with the new virus and can’t be isolated at home.
The quarantine space will be able to accommodate 20 temporary housing units, Kemp said, confirming no patients are currently located there.
“This is one of many measures that we're taking to prepare for any scenario,” the governor said Friday, around the same time that President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency in regards to the coronavirus.
Shortly after, Kemp announced he will declare a public health emergency for Georgia on Saturday morning, which is believed to be the first time this action has been taken in the state's recorded history, according to the governor's office.
“This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19," Kemp said, adding a special session of the General Assembly will convene at the state Capitol at 8 a.m. Monday to ratify this action through a joint resolution.
"At this time, it is appropriate for faith-based organizations and similar entities to consider cancellation of public events and services," Kemp said. "Elderly citizens and those with chronic, underlying health conditions face a serious threat to their health, and we must do everything in our power to reduce risk associated with this virus. Continue to support one another, be mindful of potential exposure, use best practices to prevent infection and pray for your fellow Americans in the weeks ahead."
The state confirmed 42 people in Georgia had COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. Friday, confined to a dozen counties in and around metro Atlanta, including eight people in Cobb.
To date, one person in Georgia has died from the new virus — a 67-year-old man who was hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta after testing positive on March 7. His death was announced Thursday, when Kemp said the patient had an underlying medical condition.
Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health revealed a new website late Thursday, tracking the number of people in Georgia who had tested positive for COVID-19.
The website shows which county the confirmed cases are in and provides basic information about cases by sex and age. It is updated at midnight each day.
Of the reported Cobb cases, very little is known. They reportedly include a teacher at an Acworth day care center, an individual from Kincaid Elementary School and at least two residents who had recently returned from overseas travel, including one who had been in Italy.
It is not clear whether the man who died was one of those people, or another of Cobb’s eight reported cases.
Fulton County also had eight reported cases at press time, while all other Georgia counties with confirmed reports of the virus had five or fewer cases.
Throughout Georgia, almost half (48%) the reported cases were people between the ages 18 and 59, according to the state. Those 60 and older accounted for 45% of Georgia cases.
The state reports 2% of COVID-19 cases were people age 17 or younger, and in 5% of Georgia cases age is unknown.
Almost two thirds (64%) of people in Georgia confirmed to have the virus were male, and 36% female.
Following confirmation of the first COVID-19 death in Georgia on Thursday, a flurry of organizations and institutions in Cobb and across the state announced changes, closures and cancellations to minimize virus spread.
All public schools in Cobb are closed for at least two weeks starting Monday, as is Kennesaw State University, as well as several local private schools and colleges.
Most county events, town halls and programs are canceled through March, the Cobb Chamber is suspending events and business-related travel until April 10, and courts in the county are temporarily shutting down nonessential services for the next month.
Public panic is evident at grocery stores, where popular basic items including bread and toilet paper are scarce.
Shoppers at the Whitlock Avenue Kroger in Marietta on Friday had little to choose from in the bread aisle, with just a few packets of buns left on shelves.
A woman took a photograph of the nonexistent bread at the store while she shopped Friday around lunchtime, explaining the image was evidence to send to a friend of hers who had requested a specific brand that appeared to have sold out.
Just moments earlier, another woman plucked the last loaf of sliced bread off the shelves, leaving just a smattering of ‘specialty’ alternatives.
Similarly, beans and rice, some canned goods, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper were in limited supply at the store, despite staff restocking throughout the day.
Cobb residents have been using social media to report rushes on grocery items at stores throughout the county this week, mirroring what’s being reported elsewhere.
Early Friday morning the third and fourth aircraft carrying quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship passengers from California arrived at Dobbins, increasing the number of the ship’s passengers being monitored there to 488, county Chairman Mike Boyce confirmed.
The first 242 cruise ship passengers, who have not shown symptoms of infection despite 21 people on board the ship testing positive for COVID-19, arrived at the base just after midnight Wednesday and Thursday.
All passengers are being quarantined for at least 14 days and tested for the new virus while at Dobbins, where they are under the management of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Prior to arriving in Cobb County, the passengers were medically screened by the federal government, officials confirmed, adding Dobbins personnel, of which there are over 5,000, aren’t in contact with the passengers.
Kemp said the people quarantined at Dobbins include 34 Georgians and many others from throughout the Southeast. Some of the passengers are Cobb residents.
Authorities said some passengers who live near Dobbins might be able to complete their quarantine at home, although there have been no reports of this happening to date.
