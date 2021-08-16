Qualifying for municipal elections in Cobb cities kicked off Monday, with four cities beginning three-day qualifying periods. Listed below are the candidates that qualified in each city. Candidates with (I) are incumbents.
Acworth
Acworth has the mayor’s office and two seats on the Board of Alderman — Post 4 at large and Post 5 at large — up for election for four-year terms.
The offices are currently held by Mayor Tommy Allegood, Post 4 Alderman Tim Richardson and Post 5 Alderman Tim Houston.
Qualifying costs $612 for a mayoral campaign and $396 for an alderman campaign.
Qualifying is taking place Monday-Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m. at the board room in Acworth City Hall.
The following candidates qualified to run on Monday:
♦ Tommy Allegood — Mayor (I)
♦ Kimberly Haase — Post 4
♦ Tim Richardson — Post 4 (I)
♦ Tim Houston — Post 5 (I)
Austell
Austell has three council seats on this year’s ballot for four-year terms: Post 1 at large, Ward 1 and Ward 3.
The offices are currently held by at large Post 1 Councilwoman Melanie Maria Elder, Ward 1 Councilman Marlin Lamar and Ward 3 Councilman Randy P. Green.
Qualifying costs $432 for a council campaign.
Qualifying is taking place Monday-Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed for lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the conference room at Austell City Hall.
The following candidates qualified to run on Monday:
♦ Melanie Maria Elder — At Large Post 1 (I)
♦ Meredith L. Adams — Ward 3
Kennesaw
In Kennesaw, three council seats are up for election: Post 3 at large, Post 4 at large and Post 5 at large.
The offices are currently held by Post 3 Councilman Pat Ferris, Post 4 Councilman Chris Henderson and Post 5 Councilman Nimesh Patel. The qualifying fee is $360.
Qualifying is taking place Monday-Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m. in the HR training room at Kennesaw City Hall.
The following candidates qualified to run on Monday:
♦ Pat Ferris — Post 3 (I)
♦ Chris Henderson — Post 4 (I)
Marietta
Marietta is the only Cobb city whose mayoralty and entire City Council are up for four-year terms election this year. The entire Marietta Board of Education is also up for election for four-year terms.
The incumbent mayor is Steve “Thunder” Tumlin. The council members, numerically by ward, are Cheryl Richardson, Grif Chalfant, Johnny Walker, Andy Morris, Reggie Copeland, Michelle Cooper Kelly and Joseph Goldstein.
The incumbent school board members, numerically by Ward, are Alan Levine, Jason Waters, Randy Weiner, Allison Gruehn, Angela Orange, Kerry Minervini and Irene Holly Berens.
Qualifying fees are $756 to run for mayor, $567 to run for council and $207.36 for school board.
Qualifying is taking place Monday-Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m. at the city clerk’s office at Marietta City Hall.
The following candidates qualified to run for Marietta mayor and council on Monday:
♦ Michelle Cooper Kelly — Mayor
♦ Steve “Thunder” Tumlin — Mayor (I)
♦ Ward 2 — John Silvey
♦ Ward 3 — Johnny Walker (I)
♦ Ward 4 — Ted Ferreira
♦ Ward 4 — Andy Morris (I)
♦ Ward 5 — M. Carlyle Kent
♦ Ward 6 — André Sims
♦ Ward 7 — Joseph R. Goldstein (I)
The following candidates qualified to run for Marietta school board Monday:
♦ Ward 1 — Lisa Lindsay
♦ Ward 2 — Jason Waters (I)
♦ Ward 3 — A.B. Almy
♦ Ward 4 — George Darden
♦ Ward 4 — Jaillene Hunter
♦ Ward 4 — Angie Smith
♦ Ward 6 — Kerry Minervini (I)
♦ Ward 7 — Irene Holly Berens (I)
Powder Springs
Powder Springs’ Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3 council seats are up for four-year election terms this year.
The offices are currently held by Ward 1 Councilman Henry Lust, Ward 2 Councilwoman Doris Dawkins and Ward 3 Councilwoman Nancy Farmer.
The qualifying fee is $360.
Qualifying is Tuesday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. in the second-floor conference room at Powder Springs City Hall.
