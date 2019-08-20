Qualifying for municipal elections is underway in four of six of Cobb County’s cities, with one more city scheduled to open its qualifying on Wednesday.
Elections in Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Powder Springs and Smyrna will take place Nov. 5. The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration will host municipal voting, with the exception of Acworth, which will host its own elections.
Marietta will not host elections this year. The city’s mayor, council members and school board members were all on the ballot in 2017 and elected to four-year terms.
All municipal elections are nonpartisan and do not require a primary election.
Here are the names of those who have qualified so far:
Acworth
Board of Alderman, at-large seats
♦ Post 1
♦ Butch Price, (I)
♦ Post 2
♦ Gene Pugliese, (I)
♦ Post 3
♦ Brett North, (I)
Qualifying in Acworth continues through Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. It is held each day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the city clerk’s office at Acworth City Hall, 4415 Senator Russell Ave.
Austell
Mayor
♦ Ollie Clemons, (I)
♦ Chris Djonis
♦ Ikaika Anderson
♦ Cindy Thompson
Council seats, at-large
♦ Post 2
♦ Valarie Anderson, (I)
Council seats by ward
♦ Ward 2
♦ Shontae Brown
♦ Devon Myrick
♦ Ward 4
♦ Sandra Leverette
Qualifying in the city continues through Wednesday. Qualifying is held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with an hour lunch break at noon. It will be hosted in the conference room at 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, suite 107.
Kennesaw
Mayor
♦ Derek Easterling
Council seats, at large
♦ Post 1
♦ James Eaton
♦ Antonio Jones
♦ Post 2
♦ Tracey Viars
Kennesaw’s qualifying period continues through Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with an hour lunch break at noon. Qualifying is held in the training room at Kennesaw City Hall, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave.
Smyrna
Mayor
♦ Alex Backry
♦ Ryan Campbell
♦ Laura Mireles
♦ Derek Norton
Council seats, by ward
Ward 1♦
♦ Glenn Pickens
Ward 2♦
♦ Austin Wagner
Ward 3♦
♦ None
Ward 4♦
♦ Charles Welch, (I)
Ward 5♦
♦ Suz Kaprich
Ward 6♦
♦ Tim Gould, (I)
Ward 7♦
♦ David Monroe
Smyrna’s qualifying period continues through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with an hour lunch break at noon. Qualifying will be held in the human resources room at the Smyrna City Hall, 2800 King St.
Powder Springs is the last city to open its qualifying, which runs Wednesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with an hour lunch break at 1 p.m. Qualifying will be held in the second floor conference room at the Powder Springs City Hall, 2282 Marietta St.
Mayor and at-large Post 1 and 2 council seats are up for election. The seats are held by Al Thurman, Patrick Bordelon and Patricia Wisdom, respectively.
For more information on the upcoming municipal elections, visit www.cobbelections.org. For more information on Acworth’s elections, visit acworth.org/residents/election_information.
