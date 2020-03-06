Qualifying for office closed on Friday. Four people are running for chair of Cobb County. Four are running to replace outgoing east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection. Seven are running to replace south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, one of the candidates for Cobb chair. Races for Cobb sheriff, posts on the Cobb Board of Education and seats on the Superior Court have also drawn a large number of competitors.
Here are all the local candidates who have qualified for elections in 2020. Early voting begins April 27, and Election Day is May 19. The deadline to register is April 20.
Incumbents are denoted by an (i) following their names.
Cobb Board of Commissioners
Chairman
Mike Boyce, Republican (i)
Lisa Cupid, Democrat
Ricci Mason, Republican
Larry Savage, Republican
District 2
Fitz Johnson, Republican
Kevin Nicholas, Republican
Jerica Richardson, Democrat
Andy Smith, Republican
District 4
Monica Evette DeLancy, Democrat
Shelia Edwards, Democrat
Elliott Hennington, Democrat
Jonathan Hunt, Democrat
Edwin Mendez, Democrat
Angelia Pressley, Democrat
Monique Sheffield, Democrat
Cobb Board of Education
Post 1
Vickie H. W. Benson, Democrat
Lynn Lafferty, Democrat
Randy Scamihorn, Republican (i)
Post 3
Leroy Tre Hutchins, Democrat
Post 5
Tammy Andress, Democrat
David Banks, Republican (i)
Matt Harper, Republican
Julia Hurtado, Democrat
Shelley O’Malley, Republican
Post 7
Lindsay Terrebonne, Democrat
Brad Wheeler, Republican (i)
Cobb Sheriff
Gregory Gilstrap, Democrat
James Herndon, Democrat
Craig Owens, Democrat
Neil Warren, Republican (i)
Cobb District Attorney
Flynn D. Broady, Democrat
Joyette Holmes, Republican (i)
Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan)
For the seat held by Judge Childs
Kimberly Childs (i)
For the seat held by Judge Staley
Mary E. Staley (i)
For the seat held by Judge Poole
Greg Poole (i)
For the seat held by retiring Judge Schuster
John Robert Greco
Jason Marbutt
Gregory Shenton
For the seat held by retiring Judge Ingram
Kellie Hill
Daniele C. Johnson
For the seat held by Judge Green
Angela Brown
Reuben Green (i)
For the seat held by Judge Kell
Tain Kell (i)
Clerk of Cobb Superior Court
Rebecca Keaton, Republican (i)
Sondra Rowan, Republican
Nicholas Simpson, Democrat
Nancy Syrop, Democrat
Connie Taylor, Democrat
Cobb County State Court (nonpartisan)
Division 1, Post 1
Allison Barnes Salter (i)
Division 1, Post 2
Maria B. Golick (i)
Division 1, Post 3
John Morgan (i)
Division 1, Post 4
Jane P. Manning (i)
Division 1, Post 6
Joseph B. Atkins
Trina Griffiths
Scott Halperin
Mazi Mazloom
Diana M. Simmons
David R. Willingham
Division 1, Post 7
Carl W. Bowers (i)
Division 2, Post 2
Marsha Lake (i)
Division 2, Post 5
Eric Brewton (i)
Chief Magistrate Judge
Brendan F. Murphy (i)
Clerk of Cobb State Court
Angie Davis, Republican (i)
Judge of the Probate Court
Kelli L. Wolk (i)
Cobb County Tax Commissioner
Carla Jackson, Republican (i)
Cobb County Surveyor
Donald Perryman, Republican (i)
Joseph Matthew Wellborn, Republican
Georgia House of Representatives
District 34
Bert Reeves, Republican (i)
Priscilla G. Smith, Democrat
District 35
Lisa Campbell, Democrat
Kyle Rinaudo, Democrat
Ed Setzler, Republican (i)
Elizabeth Webster, Democrat
District 36
Ginny Ehrhart, Republican (i)
James Francis Ryner, Democrat
District 37
Mary Frances Williams, Democrat (i)
Rose Wing, Republican
District 38
David Wilkerson, Democrat (i)
District 39
Terry Alexis Cummings, Democrat
Jim Hickey, Republican
Erica Thomas, Democrat (i)
District 40
Taryn Chilivis Bowman, Republican
Erick Eugene Allen, Democrat (i)
District 41
Stephen M. George, Jr., Republican
Michael Smith, Democrat (i)
District 42
Teri Anulewicz, Democrat (i)
Asher Nuckolls, Democrat
District 43
Sharon Cooper, Republican (i)
Luisa Wakeman, Democrat
District 44
Connie Dicicco, Democrat
Don L. Parsons, Republican (i)
District 45
Matt Dollar, Republican (i)
Sara Tindall Ghazal, Democrat
District 46
John Carson, Republican (i)
Caroline L. Holko, Democrat
Shirley Ritchie, Democrat
District 53
Sheila Jones, Democrat (i)
District 61
Roger Bruce, Democrat (i)
Georgia Senate
District 6
Jennifer “Jen” Jordan, Democrat (i)
Harrison Lance, Republican
District 14
Travis Johnson, Democrat
William Schenck, Democrat
Bruce Thompson, Republican (i)
District 32
Kay Kirkpatrick, Republican (i)
Christine Triebsch, Democrat
District 33
Michael “Doc” Rhett, Democrat (i)
District 37
Vanessa Parker, Democrat
Turner Rentz III, Democrat
Lindsey Tippins, Republican (i)
District 38
Devin Barrington-Ward, Democrat
Michael Carson, Democrat
Tania Robinson, Democrat
Horacena Tate, Democrat (i)
U.S. House of Representatives
District 6
Mykel Lynn Berthelemy, Republican
Karen Handel, Republican
Blake Harbin, Republican
Lucy McBath, Democrat (i)
Joe Profit, Republican
Paulette Smith, Republican
District 11
Barry Loudermilk, Republican (i)
Dana Barrett, Democrat
District 13
Martin Cowen, Libertarian
Caesar Gonzales, Republican
Becky E. Hites, Republican
Michael Owens, Democrat
Jannquell Peters, Democrat
David Scott, Democrat (i)
Keisha Sean Waites, Democrat
