Democrat Leroy Tre Hutchins qualifies for the seat held by Cobb school board member David Morgan. Morgan did not opt to run for reelection, making Hutchins the only candidate in the race.

Qualifying for office closed on Friday. Four people are running for chair of Cobb County. Four are running to replace outgoing east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection. Seven are running to replace south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, one of the candidates for Cobb chair. Races for Cobb sheriff, posts on the Cobb Board of Education and seats on the Superior Court have also drawn a large number of competitors. 

Here are all the local candidates who have qualified for elections in 2020. Early voting begins April 27, and Election Day is May 19. The deadline to register is April 20.

Incumbents are denoted by an (i) following their names.

Cobb Board of Commissioners

Chairman

Mike Boyce, Republican (i)

Lisa Cupid, Democrat

Ricci Mason, Republican

Larry Savage, Republican

District 2

Fitz Johnson, Republican

Kevin Nicholas, Republican

Jerica Richardson, Democrat

Andy Smith, Republican

District 4

Monica Evette DeLancy, Democrat

Shelia Edwards, Democrat

Elliott Hennington, Democrat

Jonathan Hunt, Democrat

Edwin Mendez, Democrat

Angelia Pressley, Democrat

Monique Sheffield, Democrat

Cobb Board of Education

Post 1

Vickie H. W. Benson, Democrat

Lynn Lafferty, Democrat

Randy Scamihorn, Republican (i)

Post 3

Leroy Tre Hutchins, Democrat

Post 5

Tammy Andress, Democrat

David Banks, Republican (i)

Matt Harper, Republican

Julia Hurtado, Democrat

Shelley O’Malley, Republican

Post 7

Lindsay Terrebonne, Democrat

Brad Wheeler, Republican (i)

Cobb Sheriff

Gregory Gilstrap, Democrat

James Herndon, Democrat

Craig Owens, Democrat

Neil Warren, Republican (i)

Cobb District Attorney

Flynn D. Broady, Democrat

Joyette Holmes, Republican (i) 

Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan)

For the seat held by Judge Childs

Kimberly Childs (i)

For the seat held by Judge Staley

Mary E. Staley (i)

For the seat held by Judge Poole

Greg Poole (i)

For the seat held by retiring Judge Schuster

John Robert Greco

Jason Marbutt

Gregory Shenton

For the seat held by retiring Judge Ingram

Kellie Hill

Daniele C. Johnson

For the seat held by Judge Green

Angela Brown

Reuben Green (i)

For the seat held by Judge Kell

Tain Kell (i)

Clerk of Cobb Superior Court

Rebecca Keaton, Republican (i)

Sondra Rowan, Republican

Nicholas Simpson, Democrat

Nancy Syrop, Democrat

Connie Taylor, Democrat

Cobb County State Court (nonpartisan)

Division 1, Post 1

Allison Barnes Salter (i)

Division 1, Post 2

Maria B. Golick (i)

Division 1, Post 3

John Morgan (i)

Division 1, Post 4

Jane P. Manning (i)

Division 1, Post 6

Joseph B. Atkins

Trina Griffiths

Scott Halperin

Mazi Mazloom

Diana M. Simmons

David R. Willingham

Division 1, Post 7

Carl W. Bowers (i)

Division 2, Post 2

Marsha Lake (i)

Division 2, Post 5

Eric Brewton (i)

Chief Magistrate Judge

Brendan F. Murphy (i)

Clerk of Cobb State Court

Angie Davis, Republican (i)

Judge of the Probate Court

Kelli L. Wolk (i)

Cobb County Tax Commissioner

Carla Jackson, Republican (i)

Cobb County Surveyor

Donald Perryman, Republican (i)

Joseph Matthew Wellborn, Republican

Georgia House of Representatives

District 34

Bert Reeves, Republican (i)

Priscilla G. Smith, Democrat

District 35

Lisa Campbell, Democrat

Kyle Rinaudo, Democrat

Ed Setzler, Republican (i)

Elizabeth Webster, Democrat

District 36

Ginny Ehrhart, Republican (i)

James Francis Ryner, Democrat

District 37

Mary Frances Williams, Democrat (i)

Rose Wing, Republican

District 38

David Wilkerson, Democrat (i)

District 39

Terry Alexis Cummings, Democrat

Jim Hickey, Republican

Erica Thomas, Democrat (i)

District 40

Taryn Chilivis Bowman, Republican

Erick Eugene Allen, Democrat (i)

District 41

Stephen M. George, Jr., Republican

Michael Smith, Democrat (i)

District 42

Teri Anulewicz, Democrat (i)

Asher Nuckolls, Democrat

District 43

Sharon Cooper, Republican (i)

Luisa Wakeman, Democrat

District 44

Connie Dicicco, Democrat

Don L. Parsons, Republican (i)

District 45

Matt Dollar, Republican (i)

Sara Tindall Ghazal, Democrat

District 46

John Carson, Republican (i)

Caroline L. Holko, Democrat

Shirley Ritchie, Democrat

District 53

Sheila Jones, Democrat (i)

District 61

Roger Bruce, Democrat (i)

Georgia Senate

District 6

Jennifer “Jen” Jordan, Democrat (i)

Harrison Lance, Republican

District 14

Travis Johnson, Democrat

William Schenck, Democrat

Bruce Thompson, Republican (i)

District 32

Kay Kirkpatrick, Republican (i)

Christine Triebsch, Democrat

District 33

Michael “Doc” Rhett, Democrat (i)

District 37

Vanessa Parker, Democrat

Turner Rentz III, Democrat

Lindsey Tippins, Republican (i)

District 38

Devin Barrington-Ward, Democrat

Michael Carson, Democrat

Tania Robinson, Democrat

Horacena Tate, Democrat (i)

U.S. House of Representatives

District 6

Mykel Lynn Berthelemy, Republican

Karen Handel, Republican

Blake Harbin, Republican

Lucy McBath, Democrat (i)

Joe Profit, Republican

Paulette Smith, Republican

District 11

Barry Loudermilk, Republican (i)

Dana Barrett, Democrat

District 13

Martin Cowen, Libertarian 

Caesar Gonzales, Republican

Becky E. Hites, Republican

Michael Owens, Democrat

Jannquell Peters, Democrat

David Scott, Democrat (i)

Keisha Sean Waites, Democrat

