Wellstar Health System's Dr. Danny Branstetter, a specialist in infectious disease, has spoken to the Marietta Daily Journal several times since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview this week, he discussed hospitals' ability to handle the recent increase in coronavirus patients, whether it is safe for children to return to school and common corona myths. This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Q: According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, the number of open hospital beds in Georgia and, more specifically, our four county region has been decreasing since the beginning of the month. As of Wednesday afternoon, 98% of critical care beds in our region, and 88% of our general inpatient beds were occupied. That's only four critical care beds available out of a total of 217. When we spoke last week, you said that this wasn't this necessarily cause for alarm. Could you say again why not?
A: Back when we were developing a coronavirus plan, part of that plan included, what do we do when our numbers go up? So we have very well thought out plans coordinated with the Department of Public Health, other health systems in the state of Georgia, as well as the National Guard to expand our ability to care for patients. So that goes beyond what is listed on those number charts. We can go beyond that capacity. It's not just limited at that number and we have no other resources — there are plans in place to expand resources available to care for patients.
Q: Have you surged into that additional space to accommodate these new hospitalizations or have you not yet had to do that?
A: It is my understanding here at Wellstar we have not had to do that yet.
Q: Where does Georgia stand today with regard to the coronavirus? A lot of people have heard that cases are surging. But I spoke to the governor this week and he said that new cases plateaued around July 7, if I remember correctly — which is it?
A: We are seeing an increased number of cases. We still see a lot of new cases every day. It's just the dramatic increase that we experienced over the last couple of weeks has seemed to slow down. But that does not mean that we're seeing fewer cases per day — we're still seeing a high number of cases per day, particularly compared to last month.
Q: There have been reports the virus is mutating. Some claim it's becoming more contagious but the symptoms are less severe. Can you set the record straight?
A: Yes, there is more than one strain of the coronavirus that we call COVID-19. ... Here in the United States, we have seen that a new version of the — or a different version is probably the better, more accurate way to say that — is circulating compared to April, (the) early April timeframe. This virus is probably easier transmitted from person to person. But it does not seem to be any different in the significance of disease that it is causing. So we still see the complications, we still see people requiring to be in the hospital, in the ICU. ... All the medicines that we're using or therapies that we're (using) to help improve the situation are just as effective versus one strain versus the other.
Q: How's the uptick in cases affecting Wellstar?
A: We are feeling the increased number of cases. Certainly, there's no doubt about it, just like all the other health systems here in the state of Georgia are feeling the increased number of cases of COVID. The big difference between March and April to now (is) we ... have a much broader breadth of care that we're providing. So we're doing all the time-sensitive procedures, elective surgeries. All those things are still occurring now, where they were not happening back in April.
Q: Last week, the director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health said, "We're having a lot of people getting tests that maybe don't need them right at that time." So let's say I went to a protest or that I was at a friend's backyard party, and I learned someone there just tested positive. Should I get a test and if so, when?
A: (It) is really important for your listeners to grasp this ... When you get the test, it's looking for virus that is replicating in you. So if you were to go get a test, the test would look for virus replicating in your nasal passage after you get exposed to someone. So let's say that husband came home, exposed the spouse, the spouse would then have to start developing and producing virus all on their own. That's not going to happen immediately. It's probably going to take a minimum of two days. And probably longer than that. Somewhere more along four or five days before that (person) produces enough virus on their own in order to be detectable by our testing. So ... (if) I was around my best friend at dinner, they tell me the next day that they tested positive, I don't go out the next day and get tested because it's not been long enough for me to produce enough virus all on my own. I'm going to wait three to four days before I go get tested. Now, that's if I really want to get tested to see if I'm producing it. Really and truly the symptoms should drive testing ... Because we want people who are symptomatic to get tested, because that way we can identify what's causing their ailment number one, and get them the best care that they need. But number two, that also helps people around them to know to be looking for heightened surveillance of symptoms, fevers, not feeling well, abnormal taste, shortness of breath.
Q: For somebody who does have symptoms and thinks they need to get a test, how should they go about doing that?
A: First, if they're having symptoms, make sure they're self quarantining at home. Second, call their provider to see if they can get into their primary care and get tested at their primary care. If they can't, then call an urgent care and go in to get to the urgent care to schedule a time to get tested and then self quarantine until you get the test results back. If they're ill, short of breath, not able to keep fluids down, feeling really, severely ill, then it's the emergency room.
Q: The MDJ recently received a letter signed by 300 parents asking the Marietta school board to reject Superintendent Grant Rivera's recommendation to the begin the coming school year exclusively in a virtual environment. At one point, the parents write ... "The science is overwhelming that children rarely transmit COVID-19." Is that true?
A: So looking at data and coronavirus and children, to date, they don't seem to be as affected by this as far as (symptoms). That data also says that it is possible — not conclusive — possible that they don't shed it as much. But again, this is stuff that we're still learning and trying to figure out. So this may be a subject we talk about in a week, or even a month from now and the data is completely telling us a different story. So for now, I'm going to have to say, still more needs to be learned before I can give you any definitive answer.
Q: According to GEMA, there are more hospitalizations now for the virus than at any point since mid April when they started tracking this. But we aren't seeing more deaths. Why?
A: So we know that there is an impact (from) the therapies that we have available such as convalescent plasma — thank you to all your listeners who are donating, please continue to do so, (it's) very valuable. There are antiviral medications which appear to have an impact on the duration of illness. So that is a positive. Other therapies that we're deploying as well, such as steroid use, those things are helping with survival. But also (that) we're able to test, identify the disease in an earlier state to intervene earlier is making an impact in illness and death.
But it's also a lagging indicator ... The death rate is the last thing to go up. So as we've seen a rising number of cases, we have not seen an immediate spike in death rates. I anticipate if we are going to see one — and I have no idea if it's going to go up and how much — it will be a few weeks delayed.
Q: Once kids eventually do return to the classroom, what should parents know to keep their children and themselves safe? How should they prepare for this eventuality?
A: One of the things we always worry about (with) children is their ability to adhere to some of those risk reduction factors, such as how often and how well they wash their hands. So just reinforcing those good practices at home. The second thing is wearing a mask. We know the impact of the mask wearing, we've discussed it multiple times, but increasing the duration and time that children wear masks, so they're getting more used to that, so they're not playing with it and aren't likely to touch their faces much, those kind of practices will help make more of a success in using masks to help reduce it. Then making sure they understand about watch(ing) their distance. So keeping smaller groups, making sure that they keep their distance in line as well as in classrooms. Those kinds of things can definitely help.
The one thing that I think that we don't often talk about, and it should be stressed a little bit more, is making sure that they see their pediatrician for their annual visits. If they have chronic diseases such as asthma or diabetes, making sure they're seeing their practitioners on a regular basis to make sure that those illnesses are as best managed as possible, because that will definitely lead you to more successful (outcome) even if you happen to detect or get the coronavirus.
A: I've heard that we wear masks to protect other people. If I'm an asymptomatic carrier, I want to wear a mask so that I'm not spreading these invisible, coronavirus-laden droplets everywhere. I've read some other people saying, "Well, no, it actually protects you too, the wearer of the mask." Are they both right?
Q: It definitely prevents the moisture exhaled and sneezed out from getting out into the environment for people who may be carrying the virus. But also it prevents the virus from getting on the mucous membranes and nose and mouth, which is a primary way it gets into the body. And that's either from (when) the person gets something on their hands, touches a doorknob, a surface, shakes somebody's hand and then touches their face. The mask is a barrier for getting to the nose and mouth, which are the entry points, or a couple of the entry points. ... If there are particles floating in the air, prevents them from breathing it in.
Q: Something I've heard from coronavirus contrarians is that test numbers are inflated, that we're double-counting cases, that we're adding antibody test results to case counts, that the numbers don't accurately reflect the extent of the virus's spread right now. Have you heard any of that? And if so, what would you say to those people? Is there a kernel of truth to that? Or is that flat-out wrong?
A: Yes, there's some truth to that. (But) it's not the whole truth. It's not the only explanation for this. The volume of testing is going up. Certainly, there's a few duplicate tests that get included in that, including someone who would test with a PCR-based test and then goes later and gets their antibody test done. And so that would be one thing that we're seeing. But also remember, it's the percent positive that's so dramatically up that we're seeing, and that really is what I want people to focus on that's such a difference. In late April, we were seeing a 4% positivity rate on our testing. Now we're seeing anywhere from 25 to 30% positive in some pockets. So that's a big, big difference. Average, we're still seeing somewhere in the teens.
Q: Are there there any coronavirus-related myths that you heard that you'd like to dispel?
A: There's a ton out there. I don't know that I have time, or your listeners have time for all of them. So the big thing is, this is not just a city disease or a large crowd disease, we're seeing it circulate just as much or maybe even more so among populations in rural areas. ... The ability for us to impact this disease is still there. It's not too late. We can slow the spread down again by doing the things we've talked about multiple times, Aleks: the face masks, hand hygiene, social distancing, staying home if you're sick. ... There's a lot of myths about vaccines out there. The trials show good response right now. But again, there's so much still to learn and do as far as developing a vaccine, that putting any specific time frames out there is really anyone's guess. And I think the other one that you're seeing right now is that the heat would actually make the numbers go down. I think we are seeing quite the contrary. ... Here's another one that comes to me: This is an old person's disease, only old people die from coronavirus infection or COVID-19. Just absolutely false. (We're) seeing young people, and we've even recorded a teenage death in state ... (and) neighboring states too, so that's the big thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.