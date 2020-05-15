On Wednesday, the Marietta Daily Journal spoke with Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black. He spoke about concerns that the food supply chain was straining under the coronavirus and big plans for a new, one-day farmers market in Cobb County. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: This coronavirus has affected the food chain quite a bit. We’re hearing about Georgia farmers feeding crops to livestock that would otherwise routinely go to restaurants and other locations. Meanwhile, some grocery stores are running out of certain items. I was hoping that you could give us a general description of what the Georgia farmer is facing during this pandemic.
A: When school nutrition ceased — or it morphed, it didn’t stop but it surely slowed down ... up to 50% of the market for dairy, fresh fruits and vegetables, all of that just kind of went away a little overnight. The protein supply chain is also changed just because we’ve had some sickness in processing plants across the country. Thankfully ... we’ve been able to avert some of the — certainly avert plant closures. But there has been disruption in the system. And where producers lose a market ... we’ve seen some unfortunate things, particularly in Florida with crops that otherwise would be harvested and (that) we would all consume. ... And so we’ve tried to take some aggressive steps through our Georgia Grown program to try to be prepared. That’s what we’re really looking forward to in Cobb and as other places around Atlanta — to try to pivot just a bit, a little different type of marketing strategies for these products.
But I know our producers want to serve Georgians, and they want to serve the consumers all across the country that they’re able to produce for. But right now, they’re a little worried and you know, we’ve got a great crop. I believe we’ve got sufficient labor to get it harvested. Now, can we get it marketed and in the hands of Georgia consumers? That’s the big challenge.
Q: I was hoping you could give a slightly more detailed answer as to how Georgia is faring in comparison to other states. How does the situation here differ from say, Florida or or some other parts of the country?
A: We’re far more diverse than Florida and our value is actually even more than a third greater than the productive capacity of Florida. So that’s something important to see. But their season is earlier so we were able to see what some of those challenges Florida was facing when (the) immediate loss of market took place, so we’ve been trying to prepare to promote Georgia products to Georgia consumers in a more aggressive fashion. And that’s one of the solutions, we believe, that’s going to be helpful to our producers. ... We’re one of the most diverse agricultural economies in the country. Of course, you know, California has everything. North Carolina is a very diverse state as well. But when it comes to fresh fruits and vegetables, our livestock industry — (they are) very strong here. We raise a lot of beef cattle, we don’t feed many beef cattle here. They usually go to where the corn is, which would be up in the Midwest or out west, to be fed to come back to us in a retail product. Our hog industry is isolated here in Georgia. But some of those producers have been impacted in the fact that they’re pretty good-sized producers but they have to sell the pigs to their processors in other states, and certainly with the closure of some of those plants in North Carolina and the slowing of processes that’s impacted a few of those producers.
Q: You mentioned more aggressively promoting Georgia-grown produce and meat to the Georgia consumer. Could you talk a little bit more about that? As a consumer, how would I see that effort when I’m going about my shopping? What other steps at the state but also federal level are out there or are being taken to help the Georgia farmer?
A: We were set to have our most aggressive Georgia Grown campaign this spring, even prior to COVID-19. But now in the midst of COVID-19, this campaign is #BuyGeorgiaGrown #NowMoreThanEver. And the reason is, we’re going to have to put more of this supply through the retail channels and through farmers markets, due to the loss of food service. And so that’s that pivot that I talked about. ... There’s plenty of product, there’s plenty of supplies, just is it packaged properly? Or is it in the proper channel for marketing? And so that’s why our push now more to the farmers markets, the direct consumer purchase and working with our retailers is going to be more aggressive than ever.
You’re going to see the Buy Georgia Grown campaign in television in the Atlanta market area and hopefully across the state. We’re going to see, I think, more aggressive communication through our major retailers and independents so that they have Georgia Grown products available now. ... We’re going to be able to bring some things to Cobb that’s a little more aggressive and might provide some volume for your citizens and some additional buying opportunities through our Georgia Grown To Go campaign that is set to come up here in Cobb pretty quickly.
Q: You mentioned farmers markets. I know that you’re planning on opening some across Georgia including in Cobb County. Can you tell us a little bit more about that? What should folks know, what should we expect?
A: (Marietta) Mayor (Steve) Tumlin and I were talking three or four weeks ago now ... Did I have any guidelines for local farmers markets with respect to COVID and them getting reopened? ... Basically, I said, “Mayor, I wonder if we’re dreaming big enough. Could we dream a little bigger for Cobb?” And could that play across metro Atlanta and Cobb take a leadership role?
And so we just began to flesh out: What if we were able to get one of your large parks? What if we were able to go directly with some, you know, bulk purchases for your food distribution ministries in the food bank? But also, would Cobb County citizens like to buy directly from Georgia farmers across the state that need them now more than ever? And then that consumer needs the farmer now more than ever, because they they’d like to know that they have an adequate supply of food, not just to feed their family for a day but for a week or for the summer. Hence we come up with the Georgia Grown To Go. We’ll conduct this I believe at (Al) Bishop Park, I believe the leadership is settled on that. And it will be Saturday, May the 23rd.
We have upwards of about a dozen producers in South Georgia that will be assembling mixed produce boxes. ... But in kind of a drive-thru market format, not the normal, you know, waltz through the the Square in Marietta. We’re working with Sheriff (Neil) Warren on some logistics of how can we have folks come in and enter and pick up a box. And then if they’d like to buy a box for some of your local ministries or food banks, we’re going to have the capability to drop a box off there for folks that are a little less fortunate.
Cobb, as you do so often, is really stepping up with your leadership team. And we’re just very pleased that this Department of Agriculture to be able to serve you. ... We’ve got great Georgia Grown consumers. We have great Georgia Grown products that are produced by Georgia Grown producers. And what better time is there, now more than ever, to wed those more closely and build some of those relationships? And certainly it’s going to be important at the retail markets, but here we may be able to go a little more farmer direct for some of your citizens and I think it’s kind of a model for the rest of the state.
Q: We’ve been hearing stories of farmers having to plow their crops back into the fields because there’s no market, and similar actions taken by livestock farmers. Is any of that happening in Georgia? If so, how prevalent?
Q: Thankfully, not so far. We (haven’t) had any depopulation of livestock. We’ve had the market disruptions simply because some of our livestock markets have had to close because the buyers have pulled out and so that’s beginning to reboot now. ... People are kind of getting back in some type of rhythm so hopefully we’ll see that balance out pretty quickly. (We’ve) not lost any crops yet either, but we’ve got to remember the reason we saw that in Florida is just simply because it hit so quickly and the immediate loss of that food service business.
Just just think of the food service business with restaurants, cruise ships, all those kinds of things. It’s enormous, it’s an enormous volume. And so when all that stopped, there’s just simply no way — the pipeline is not big enough to handle it if you’re just simply going to grocery stores. But ... then when we all went to the grocery store at the same time, you see the pipe is not big enough to handle that volume until it had time to, you know, to kind of recalibrate itself. And so I don’t think we’re really seeing those shortages that we saw the first couple of weeks. We’re certainly not that way with dairy (anymore). We had many people — it’s a very confusing thing to see on the news that for some reason, I can’t buy but a gallon of milk but yet, I’ve got farmers having to dispose of milk.
And you know, now I’m kind of disclosing to you my inbox on my email every morning for about two weeks. Many citizens (were) wanting to know, why didn’t we intervene? It’s just not quite that simple. It’s distressing. And it’s tragic. But at the same time when half of that milk was going to school nutrition, you can’t just immediately pivot, turn on another switch and all of a sudden, we can get that in gallon jugs. The system’s not nimble enough to do it that quickly. But I believe those things have settled down as well. And we’ve not lost, we’ve not had to dispose of any milk in the state of Georgia for at least a couple of weeks, I believe.
Q: Could you tell me what’s happening at the federal level to help farmers in Georgia and around the country?
A: The president’s package, and it came from Congress, in the last tranche of relief was $19 billion. Let’s talk about how that’s going to impact (farmers) in two ways. The first is the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, I think it’s called CFAP. ... CFAP will be produce boxes. There’s $3 billion set aside nationwide. And basically that’s $100 million a month from now through the end of the year — $400 million for produce, $100 million for protein which is ... pork and poultry. And then the third leg is dairy. ... Those awards were announced last Friday, ... That impacts farmers because they’ll be buying ... 100% Georgia produce. And those activities are already underway and in fact, Friday of this week, I believe the first boxes will be put together. I plan to be in the Atlanta market when that takes place Friday afternoon. There’s also $3 billion for food assistance. There’s also $16 billion for direct payments to producers. USDA is still working through the details on that. But our call for that program is to try to make it as as simple as possible and as direct and immediate as possible. Let’s see where that goes. But that’s going to run not just fruit and vegetable and dairy, but that actually impacts our livestock producers, even our traditional row crop producers, because all of this COVID dilemma has has really disturbed international markets, even when it gets down to peanuts and cotton so that assistance is looming in the future. That’s not $16 billion for Georgia, that’s $16 billion nationwide. Certainly we’re going to be advocating to make sure that our producers get the proper portion of that when when the final details come to light.
