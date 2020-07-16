Following Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera’s announcement that he would be recommending the school system begin the school year in an online-only format, the MDJ emailed him the following questions.
What follows are his answers:
Q: You are recommending all students in Marietta City Schools begin the school year next month by holding all classes online and at home because of the pandemic?
A: The shift in both COVID-19 numbers and updated guidance this week by local and regional health experts suggest that any consideration of a full opening could, in particular, jeopardize the health and safety of our MCS staff. As we are no longer confident that we will be able to keep students and staff safe, we are not willing to take the risk: They and their families are far too important to us.
Q: How much of the school year do you anticipate will be done this way?
A: We are committed to 9 weeks for grades 6-12; for PK-5, 9 weeks expected but health experts will advise if our younger grades can have a staggered return, possibly earlier than 9 weeks.
Q: Last semester you handed out laptops and provided internet access to those families who needed it. Will that continue to be the case in the coming school year?
A: We continue to recognize the disparity that exists regarding technology, both devices and connectivity. Our commitment to serving our families remains; we are currently evaluating additional needs and will ensure that all of our MCS students have access to a Chromebook and, as necessary, internet.
Q. Some grades and tests were waved last semester when schooling was done from home. Will grades and tests count this year?
A: The spring closure was very different from our plans and intentions for fall semester. Grades and attendance will count when virtual classes begin in August.
Q: There is general agreement that students fell behind last semester when districts turned to online learning because many students simply did not participate at the level they do on campus. How will you ensure they don’t fall further behind in the new year?
A: We are proud that we saw a 97% participation rate for online learning during the spring. Additionally, we offered a free, five-week virtual summer learning program for students in grades K-8, which engaged 45% of K-5 students and 36% of middle grades students. Our teachers and principals have been working and will continue working to build robust virtual learning curriculums with specific schedules for live instruction. It is also worth noting we are also exploring the option of providing additional tutoring to those students who need extra support.
Q: Will teachers teach their online students from their classrooms or teach from their homes?
A: We respect and recognize that each of our teachers have different personal and family circumstances. To best support their needs, they will be able to virtually teach from either their home or their classroom. They know which environment is best for them and we trust their decision.
Q: What kind of training will be provided to teachers to teach in this manner?
A: When the 2019-2020 school year ended, we engaged in a series of surveys and extensive conversations with staff and families about what worked well and where they needed additional training and support related to virtual teaching. Based upon their feedback, our administrative academic team has developed training modules and resources that will be provided to teachers in preparation for the start of the school year. Additionally, we will be offering training sessions and video tutorials for families.
Q: How will extracurricular activities such as band and sports be handled?
A: We rely upon GHSA for guidance and recommendations regarding athletics, and our fine/performing arts staff oversee activities such as band. At this time, we are allowing extracurricular activities to continue with appropriate social distancing, wearing of masks, and other safety precautions, though principals and district administrators will evaluate each situation as it arises.
Q: Is the online schooling approach more or less expensive than traditional schooling? If it’s more, how much more and where do you get the extra funding?
A: We anticipate similar personnel expenses for virtual learning compared to traditional school; however, we are preparing for additional expenses to implement COVID-19 risk mitigation strategies and student support services.
Q: The online format may not work for some parents of children with special needs. What is the plan for such families?
A: Our Department of Special Services will work closely with these specific families to ensure that we continue to support our special needs students. We know that they often have unique circumstances and increased concerns, and we remain committed to partnering with them for their student’s success. Additionally, each MCS family with a child served through special education will receive specific communication from Michele Bealing-Sayles, MCS Assistant Superintendent for the Department of Student Services, with details on how MCS is prepared to support their child.
Q: What has been the response from teachers to your announcement?
A: More than anything, our teachers want to be back with their students. They are a phenomenal group of educators and we all acknowledge that in-person, face-to-face learning is their and our preference. However, they also recognize the situation that we are currently in regarding COVID-19 cases and health risks to them, their colleagues, and their students. Above all, our teachers care about our students and they will provide the best educational experience possible whether it is virtual or in-person.
