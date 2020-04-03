Editor's note: Shortly after the MDJ conducted this interview on April 2, the school district announced its own guidelines on grading. Both Marietta and Cobb's school districts say no student's grade will be lower than it was on March 13, but may improve through online schooling. Highlights of those announcements can be found at mdjonline.com. This Q&A has been edited for length.
MDJ: Do no-zero policies, retaking assignments and other like policies call into question how much the student will actually learn and whether they’ll be properly prepared to move on to the next grade or to graduate, if they’re a high school senior? Or do Marietta officials believe the online schooling is covering the necessary curriculum?
Rivera: We used to take an approach that was very heavily dependent on Georgia Milestones, the state standardized test around promotion and retention. So if you had a child who didn't pass a test at grades three or five or eight or what have you, then they were considered for retention. We had to look at a holistic process ... to decide if the child was going to be retained for a given year. Well now we don't have those benchmark assessments. We don't have those state Milestones.
So ...we're going to look at the totality of that child's performance and figure out whether we feel they're ready to move on to the next grade level. And if they're not, then we have that conversation with the family and we have that conversation with a teacher, but we're looking at holistically a child's performance from August to March as opposed to a test that didn't occur in April or May.
I think the second part ... really is around what are the teachers teaching? And we've asked our staff to really identify what are the ... most critical standards in the state curriculum that a child needs to master before they move on to the next grade? And in this time between March 16 and the end of May, while ... our buildings are closed, but we're in this digital environment, how is it that we make sure teachers are hitting the critical standards and maybe those things that they might want to do for fun or fluff are not included because time and effort and bandwidth is at a premium.
Q: Is there any way for seniors who have missed out what are normally event-packed final months of their semesters (prom, senior nights/picnics, senior field trips, etc.) to get any of those opportunities back?
A: I can tell you how Marietta is approaching it and certainly Mr. (Keith) Ball, the principal at the high school is leading this conversation, and I've said over and over and over again to anybody who will listen or anybody who sends me an email, when I think about people in the business who are most committed to creating special moments for kids, I would put Principal Ball at the top of that list. ... He's spending a lot of time and energy trying to figure out how we create special moments for seniors when social distancing and executive orders are limiting that.
We're looking very creatively at what our options are once we're given permission to do something with our kids. I can speak specifically for graduation. I know Mr. Ball's working on a plan that — could it happen in late May? Could it happen in June? Could happen in July? Could it happen in August? It will happen as soon as we're given permission to do such, as soon as we're able to bring a large group of people together.
But can we do something in Northcutt stadium as we've done for the last hundred-plus years? That is our priority and that's what we're shooting for. We feel like the kids deserve that. We feel like the families deserve that and our community expects that, but we're not going to do anything (without) permission from ... the governor or the department of public health. ...
So ... the honest answer is there will be some things we can't recreate ... but ... it is not going to be good enough for us in Marietta to wipe the slate clean and say that, 'Well we missed this opportunity. It normally happens in May and now it can't happen.' No. We're going to exhaust every possible resource and every option and every date on the calendar, so once we're given permission, we can do special things for kids.
Q: Will seniors be able to participate in any kind of graduation ceremonies, even if that means they’re virtual? Will they be able to return to walk across the stage and receive their diploma at a later class’ ceremony?
A: As of April 2 ... we are not looking to do some type of virtual graduation in May. We want to honor what the kids are expecting in Northcutt stadium, even if that means it's later in the summer. But we'll be looking very carefully at how we do that in a safe way and also do it in a way before these kids may be heading off to college or otherwise.
Q: How is the district handling the additional special education requirements and one-on-one time with special education students during the school closures?
A: As a former special ed teacher myself, I have an incredible sensitivity to this, as we should for every student and family who's served through our department of student services. Even though the special ed and the service delivery model may look very (different) than it would have if we were in session, I can tell you that our teachers are working very diligently to make sure we're engaging families and providing the appropriate accommodations that kids may need.
I can tell you specifically, I got an email last night from a family of a child with a disability and the family described how there was a Zoom call where they held an (Individualized Education Plan meeting), it was just virtually. So we're having the same discussions, we were talking about how to support the child, it was just instead of in a room together, we were on a computer screen doing it through Zoom. We are still very intentionally moving forward around student eligibilities, IEP meetings, amendment meetings, and what have you, and we're inviting families to be a part of that. And if we can't do that virtually with a family then we're going to hold. But when we can, we don't want things to come to a screeching halt.
Q: How will the district ensure that as many students as possible are logging on to online learning, especially those that have limited or no access to a computing device or internet? What percentage of students are logging on to the district’s online learning resources and turning in assignments so far?
A: I think this is critically important. So obviously the first part of that question is making sure that every child has access to technology, be that a Chromebook ... or a hot spot. We're in the process of handing these Chromebooks and hot spots out. We handed out the first batch of 200 ... two days ago. We will hand out close to a thousand tonight, and we will continue to hand them out over spring break. ...
Interestingly, even without kids having that technology yet, we had 81% of our students across the district K-12 have logged in at least one time in the last week. So I am pleased that we have that degree of engagement. ... We're being very intentional about reaching out where we see different gaps that might exist by grade level, by school or even within neighborhoods. But I am confident that average will go up as we get more and more devices in the hands of kids. But right now, 81% of our 88,000 or 8,900 kids have logged in, within the last seven days. I don't mean to imply 81% one time ... this week these kids have logged in.
Q: What is the most frequently asked question you’re getting from parents, teachers or students and how do you answer it?
A: I think this question is going to change, I hope, but the No. 1 question that we're getting this week is, 'I need access to a device, can you help me?' And every one of those answers is yes, we can. Tell me your kid's name, where they go to school and what you need and here's where we will meet you. ...
A week ago, the No. 1 question I got was around meal delivery. ... As we closed out last week, we had served 39,000 meals over a span of 10 days. I'm getting less questions about meal delivery because people know the buses are going to pull up.
Now the question this week is around technology. Well, as the car pulls up and we hand them a Chromebook or a hot spot, I think we'll get to a different kind of question after spring break. And that question, I hope, is going to be more about, 'Hey, I'm trying to engage with my teacher and I need help' or 'How do I balance juggling classes?' ... I think it's going to get away from the kind of tactical and operational and basic human needs and it will migrate a bit more to, 'How can I be successful in this environment?'
Q: What is your message to Marietta families in light of school closures for the remainder of the school year?
A: There's not a one of us that could've predicted we'd be in this situation back when we opened school in August. Every one of us have had some aspect of our lives changed, be that moving from a traditional classroom to a digital homeschool environment, be that health, be that jobs, be that insecurity of paychecks and what have you and insecurity of food. And what I hope the Marietta community knows is that there are 1,200 staff, myself included, who are willing to move heaven and Earth to try to make sure we take care of our kids in this time of great uncertainty. We can't necessarily resolve the emotional toll that COVID-19 takes or that losing a job takes, but we can do our very best to feed kids, to give them technology (and) to help them have some connection to somebody they love, which is their teacher.
And as this community has done for the last 128 years this district has been in existence, we will yet again rally as a community. We will reach out to every child and every family. We're going to do the very best we can to love on this community and try to create some sense of normalcy for children who deserve such. So my message as a father, my message as a superintendent, is that we're in this thing together. As we have always done, every single decision this district makes is going to be focused on the best interest of children. ...
And I think when these kids come, hopefully ... rushing into our doors when we resume school, I hope in August, they're going to hug their teachers tighter. They're going to appreciate what their schools mean to them in ways maybe they didn't before. That's what I want our community to know: We're here. We have been here for you. We will continue to be here for you, and we're gonna do the very best we can and we're going to do right by each and every child and every family.
