The Marietta Daily Journal spoke with Kennesaw State University President Pamela Whitten about the start of the academic year and returning to campus amid the pandemic.
Answers have been lightly edited for clarity.
MDJ: Classes started Monday at the Kennesaw and Marietta campuses. How are things going now?
Whitten: Things are going well. We did an incredible amount of work for preparation for this, and so this really started back in April when I put together a presidential task force. … Literally dozens of people coordinated with hundreds of people across campuses to plan for everything from how things are going to be set up in the classroom to how students can move in and live, how we would coordinate student events and activities and student life and everything in between. I have to say that the teams across Kennesaw State were really all in, and they left nothing on the field in terms of preparation, at least what we could prepare for. We were ready. It’s an interesting time, and I don’t want to pretend that we know everything and have all the answers. We all keep hearing the word fluid because we know how fluid everything is, but we had a good first couple days. I’ve been impressed at how everybody’s figured out what to do and where to be in terms of classrooms or technology, and so far, so good.
Q: What are some of the differences that students and instructors are seeing this year compared to last?
A: On the student experience side, at least where we are in the semester, so much of what we’re doing we have to plan in ways to be safe. Normally, if you came out here the weekend before school starts, or even the first few days, you would see a convocation that had 4, 5, 6,000 people. Well, we did a virtual convocation this time instead. There’s a number of events like that. Greek Life sorority and fraternity rush has been via technology this year instead of in person, and I will say it seems to have gone very well. I think there’s been interesting lessons learned about some of these activities, that parts could probably be migrated to technology. In the end, there’s a lot of things that we look forward to doing in person again, but right now we want to keep everybody safe.”
Q: Has the pandemic had any quantifiable impact on student enrollment? Are you finding some students opting out? Can you share enrollment numbers compared to last year?
A: It’s really Labor Day before we have definitive numbers, so I’m not able to give you a definitive number. But, I will tell you last year our fall enrollment was a little under 38,000. This year, we will be very comfortably at 40,000, if not more. So, we have had a stunning increase in enrollment at Kennesaw State, including a very significant growth in our freshman class again. … Students are checking out colleges, and they’re looking at KSU and they like what they see, so they are coming.
Q: The University of Notre Dame has moved undergraduate classes online for two weeks due to the coronavirus after nearly 150 students tested positive. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is switching to remote learning. Does KSU have a threshold that would prompt similar action? If so, what is that threshold? Is it a number of cases, or other data?
A: We don’t have a defined threshold at KSU. We are watching a number of metrics, and I think that there would be great variability for any institution in the (University System of Georgia) in terms of looking at those types of risk factors and making the decision. There’s just so many things that come into play that vary by different parts of metro Atlanta and beyond as well. At this point, we don’t have a specific number. We don’t have a threshold. We’re watching all kinds of things related to the virus.
Q: Is this a decision that rests with you and other staff members, or does the University System of Georgia make the call?
A: I would say, frankly, it’s all of the above. We are not in that mode right now. We’re a few days into school, and we’re doing the best we can to adapt. … But, if we were to be moving in that direction, and I would suggest not just us, but any school in the University System of Georgia, we would be doing it in great and significant collaboration with public health in the state, as well as local stakeholders and statewide stakeholders. It would be work done within the university. It would be work done in partnership with the USG as well as other key folks around the state. Nobody would move forward without collaborating with various expertise throughout the state. It would be very important not to intend to make such a decision in isolation.
Q: How can students on campus be tested for COVID-19, and what is the process for when a student or teacher becomes sick?
A: We have pretty robust testing on both of our campuses. For students, they are able to go to the student health center and have a test taken. That’s been put in play and it started last week. We went ahead and actually implemented the same service for our faculty and staff. So, on both of our campuses, students go to the student health center and are able to be tested, and faculty and staff, we have another place where they’re able to go and be tested as well. We thought it was important to include everybody in our campus. In addition to that, the county department of public health has actually already also opened up some testing sites two days a week on Kennesaw (campus) and two days a week on Marietta (campus). That is in addition to what the university is already providing for faculty, staff and students. That’s open to the public, but certainly anyone on our campus can use that as well. We are very comfortable that we have ample testing available.
Q: What percentage of classes are being taught online this year compared to this time last year? Did that change as the semester approached?
A: Kennesaw State already has a very robust online footprint. I don’t know if you realized this but, prior to the pandemic, we have 40 degrees fully online that students can earn, undergraduate and graduate level. We already had a pretty significant footprint of fully online degrees at the university. Scraping that aside, because that’s a different population, I think that the way of thinking about it is not so much as an either/or. It’s not so much that you have an online class or you have a face-to-face or you have a hybrid. What we see is that, during this time, it’s really turned into a continuum, if you will. Certainly there are courses that are fully online, and certainly there are courses like lab classes that are fully face-to-face, and then there’s just a very broad range, in the middle, of courses that have a lot that’s done online with some face-to-face… We have other classes that is a lot face-to-face with some, for example, discussion forums, online for students to participate in large numbers. So, it’s a really broad array.
If we look at the students that aren’t part of the fully online programs, about 27% of the undergraduates have a schedule that is fully online, and the rest have some combination of online and some aspect of face-to-face in their various classes.
Q: Were professors given the option of in-class vs. remote learning?
A: We implemented a process, per the guidelines of the University System of Georgia, where faculty and staff were able to submit an accommodation request, and that accommodation request would enable them to work solely from home. They would be for the various reasons defined by public health — age, preexisting conditions, etc. We were able to support those faculty, for example, that would have been at risk, and able to migrate them to teach fully online.
Q: On the national level, many students have expressed they don’t get the same college experience online as in-person and feel the cost of classes should reflect that. Has there been discussion to lower costs for online vs. face-to-face instruction?
A: The university still has all the same support services for students, and they are all, of course, at the same expense. Whatever the modality of teaching, the faculty and the faculty expense is the same. Financial aid is still there. All the advisers are still there. So, all of those direct and indirect student support services are still here and present, and of course have to be accounted for financially.
One place that there is a difference is a lot of schools, particularly private schools, just charge one large amount, and that covers everything. It’s tuition, it’s all kinds of ... fees, and at the USG we actually break those out. So we have tuition, then we also have separate fees. Those students who were migrated to fully online instruction had a number of those fees reduced. That was a form, frankly, of reducing the cost for those students. Having said that, I will also tell you if you look at what a degree costs from Kennesaw State University, it is the deal of the century. It is a phenomenal (return on investment).
Q: How has the pandemic affected campus services? Do bookstores, cafeterias and common areas remain open? If so, what safety guidelines are in place?
A: They are fully open. Everything is open on our campuses. Libraries, labs, bookstores and markets, dining halls and Starbucks, etc. Everything is open on campus. But there are numerous things that have been put into play. … The places on campuses, the kind of alternative dining if students want to go to the Chick-fil-A, the Starbucks or we have a new Moe’s on campus, then they use Grubhub and they order it in advance. So when they go they just pick it up, so they’re not standing in line to order and pay anymore.
In the dining hall, much of the space has been eliminated for seating. There is some, but, in an attempt to spread them out, we also have meals to go. Students can order in advance from the dining hall and take their food to go back to a dorm room, for example. We have created a number of outdoor spaces across campus, from swings to, if you walk across campus you’ll see random tents set up with tables for students to go hang out and have a little shade outside as well. We’ve done a lot to attempt to disperse students.
If you go into a bookstore to buy books, for example, rather than wander around and pick out your books, you would do it in advance and they would literally collect those books for you that you would then come pick up.
There are practices all over campus that have been modified to maximize safety.
Q: I understand that dorms will house 5,200 students this year. What was the motivation for reopening campus housing at full capacity this fall?
A: First of all, there are many, many students who want that experience. The college experience of living in a residential hall is what they’re seeking while they’re at university because, of course, it’s an opportunity to be with classmates and colleagues and also to have access to various types of programming and services that enrich the college experience. There’s national research that students who live on campus often tend to perform better in classes, and that’s not lost on students as well. We have incredible demand. We have a waiting list at this university that, at this point, we still can’t meet. Although we’re breaking ground on a new residence hall in Kennesaw soon, so we’ll be starting to chip away at that.
“I would also add that we’re also fortunate. Seventy percent of residents in our residence halls have their own bathroom, and the other 30% only share the bathroom with one other person. We have a style in our residence halls that is conducive to enabling us to implement a number of things to help students practice social distancing and other safe behaviors. Now, we are dependent upon them to actually practice those behaviors, but our living facilities are conducive.
Q: At the University of North Carolina, they identified clusters of COVID-19 cases in residence halls. What procedures are in place at KSU in the event of a cluster like that?
A: We have implemented a very robust procedure so that as someone tests positive, for example maybe a student that lives on campus, we have a rapid response team that immediately works with the student to identify anyone else who may be perceived at risk based on the CDC and Georgia Public Health guidelines. For those students, we immediately identify them and quarantine them. So, for many of them, of course, that will mean going home, depending on where they live. But, for some, they might not be able to go, so we have reserved spaces on our campus to be able to quarantine those students.
Q: I understand that you are a big sports fan — with college basketball being your first choice. Did the conferences that are forgoing fall sports — the Big South and ASUN in particular for KSU — make the right call?
A: Yes, I think so. There were multiple factors at play, but the bottom line is about keeping our student athletes safe. You partner that with the protocols that were going to be necessary to do that if they were going to be competing, relating to constant testing and other activities, and it really just became infeasible.
We support the decision. We are disappointed as anyone and cannot imagine a fall not going to football games or watching our amazing women in volleyball, for example, but we also are optimistic that the sports will shift to the spring. At this point they are not gone. Our coaches, our football coach is working very actively to work on logistics of how the FCS might be transitioned to the spring and then end up with an FCS championship as well. We’re very hopeful that it’s a postponement, not a cancellation.
Q: What have been the greatest challenges you’ve encountered this semester and how are you working to overcome them?
A: The challenges we’re facing at Kennesaw State really mirror the challenges at every very large public institution. With 40,000-plus students, we’re a very large public institution. We feel very good about what we have done to ensure every student is going to be able to take every class they need to make progress to a degree in a safe way. That really is our first priority. Keep students safe and make sure that they are able to take the classes they need so that they’re graduation isn’t delayed.
Accompanying that priority was for us to make sure that they also had a good experience in those classes, that they learned something. That they come out of the class with a different insight, if you will, into the subject matter than when they started.
We’ve done that, and we feel very good that we will make it through the semester and all the students will accomplish that goal.
