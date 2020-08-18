The MDJ contacted Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb and Douglas Public Health, for an update on the latest coronavirus news and trends in Cobb County.
Q: Some who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain asymptomatic. This leads some people to disregard the coronavirus count issued by the Georgia Department of Public Health that we report daily. Do you know how many of the positive tests we’re seeing come from patients who suffer no ill effects or symptoms?
A: We have seen from 35-40% of our residents report no symptoms, but still test positive for COVID-19. The importance of isolating when you are infectious and quarantining when you are a close contact to an infected person is to prevent further spread. We experienced a large surge of cases in July and we continue to see deaths mount in Cobb County as a result of that surge. The asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is one of the most difficult factors in trying to control the spread of COVID-19. The person who is infectious may not be feeling symptoms, but they are still at great risk of infecting others. This is why keeping physical distance and wearing a mask is so important.
Q: And what can you say to those who say it’s no big deal to test positive because they don’t believe they will get sick?
A: I would say that there is still so much that we don’t know about this new virus, that a person is taking a chance that they won’t “get sick” and that we also have a duty to protect each other during these times. We see a number of “generally healthy” individuals getting hospitalized and some are reporting very extended recovery times. Many of the deaths that we see or the people who are seriously ill are directly connected to someone else who was positive. If you are positive for COVID-19, we are asking you to do the right thing to protect your family members, your coworkers and your neighbors. Stay at home for the recommended amount of time, stay home when you are sick, wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance and avoid large crowds.
Q: The number of hospital beds available in our region is reported daily by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. A recent count showed only 18 critical care beds available in our four-county region. We’ve seen that number be as low as four critical care beds available. Is that cause for concern or just business as usual? What is the situation regarding overall hospitalizations and capacity, specifically at the Kennestone facility in Marietta? Are we seeing more hospitalizations because of the rise in positive tests?
A: Hospitalization bed count is a metric that we closely monitor and it fluctuates daily. Remember “flattening the curve?” That is what we are watching. Today (Monday, Aug. 17), was the first time in weeks that we saw some breathing room for the area hospitals. When all hospitals in our district become critically low on beds, it is certainly a concern. It would not take much for a surge of cases or even a non-COVID-related emergency event and we would overwhelm the hospital capacity. At this time, we have held steady even with the higher number of COVID cases from July, but the hospitals are also busy with other patients, as well, many of whom held off care due to the pandemic. We would encourage you to contact the particular hospital for their utilization numbers.
Q: Have health care workers at the local hospitals contracted the virus and what are the protocols when they do?
A: You will have to ask the hospitals about this question.
Q: We also hear reports that the virus has mutated or changed in how it is spread and the symptoms that it causes. Can you explain?
A: There have been several studies showing small mutations in the virus. It has yet to be seen if these changes have affected the virus’s ability to infect or its virility.
Q: We see in Cherokee County that three high schools have shut down just days after students returned to in-class schooling. Are we ready to open schools to face-to-face instruction?
A: We do not make decisions about whether a public or private school should open or close. We share our data about the local pandemic situation with our local school leaders so that they can make a decision on their own. We also share updated CDC and DPH guidance on how to safely open schools and help them translate that guidance into practice. Each school and district has its own unique challenges and situations. This fact is why it is important for each school or district to make their own decisions on reopening face-to-face or not.
Q: A topic on everyone’s minds is high school sports, especially high school football. Do you think we should play and if so, should people be allowed in the stands?
A: This is a situation where it depends on the sport and the status of the pandemic in that community. Many people would agree that the risk of transmission while playing singles tennis or running cross country is very different than the risk while wrestling. Like everything else, the risks need to be weighed against the benefits for that particular sport. Public Health certainly believes in the benefit of physical activity for all ages, we just want to proceed safely during the pandemic. The spectator question is also one that has to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. We’ve worked with several groups that have the space for spectators to physically distance and who have processes in place to assure compliance.
Q: What will it take to defeat the coronavirus? Do we have to wait for a vaccine or can we eliminate the virus by adjusting our behavior?
A: That’s a great question, and we wish we had a crystal ball. Many have “hoped” that the pandemic would just disappear … with hot weather or herd immunity levels or other environmental changes. I think our July surge showed us that it hasn’t. We are all hoping that the vaccine will at least provide us with some immunity. Honestly, if we could just blunt some of the worst effects of this virus, we may have a much better chance of living with it. In the meantime, we need to just do what we know works. Keep wearing our masks, watching our distance, washing our hands and avoiding large crowds.
Q: Can you walk us through the scenario after there is a vaccine available in the U.S.? Assuming the vaccine is effective, how long will it take to eradicate coronavirus … or will we ever be able to fully eliminate it?
A: We really don’t have this kind of information yet. When the vaccine becomes available, Public Health will mobilize to get our community vaccinated as fast as possible.
