EDITOR'S NOTE - On Friday morning, the MDJ interviewed Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce and County Manager Jackie McMorris via telephone. The following transcription has been lightly edited for context. A podcast of the interview will be available at mdjonline.com.
Q: As of Thursday evening, Cobb County had 108 deaths, 514 hospitalizations, and 2,023 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Cobb has pretty much remained in fourth place since these measurements began, behind Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett. What are we to make of these numbers?
A: I think the numbers are proportional. If you have more people, you're going to have more cases. And as far as the deaths go, you're gonna have to ask public health or Wellstar about that. I have no insight into those numbers.
Q: Atlanta's mayor was on the news the other day expressing dismay at the news footage of people not practicing social distancing during the Cinco de Mayo holiday. Are you seeing any problems with crowds of people in Cobb flouting social distancing guidelines?
A: I'm really proud of the people in Cobb County. I believe that you give them the facts, they will do the right thing and that's what we're seeing right now. We have said from day one that our whole focus is on informational campaigns to let people know when they get into situations that might be endangering their lives, to take what we offer them and to ... take the necessary measures to respond, and they're doing that. This is why we're also slow to reopening the parks. We now have more facts, and we believe there's a large body of evidence to indicate that people know what the facts are. And by opening up more parks, we know that they're going to take the responsible actions to social distance. So everything I think we've done here reflects our confidence in people in Cobb County to do the right thing under the right circumstances.
Q: Are you aware of anyone being cited in Cobb for ignoring the social guidelines?
A: We had one but ... let's just say he was otherwise influenced by liquids that didn't lead to him making some responsible decisions... For his own ... health, we had to arrest him.
Q: What have been your general observations around Cobb’s reopening?
A: There's a multitude of information that we get here both anecdotally and report-wise. And quite honestly, I haven't seen any issues related to the reopening of the businesses. It's one of those very difficult decisions that the governor made. And I think we just need to ... give him a fair shake here. He's trying to balance the ability to have people pay their bills, and yet protect the health of our county. And we all know that the federal government can't just keep producing checks for everybody. And I mentioned that money's going to run out, too. And you saw the other day, the federal government's going to have to go out and borrow $3 trillion in 20-year treasury bonds. So, you know, you have to find a way here that we can balance the two and yet assure that we have a foundation to come out of this when we do come out of it. So we're all still in a deep, dark forest doing the best we can to come out of it, trying to make the best decisions we have, based on the information we're given, and working together for that common good.
Q: When do you expect all county staff will return to work at their offices?
A: When we have all the necessary precautionary measures, including personal protective equipment and other things we put up in their offices, like shields at their work stations if they're going to encounter the public. When we have taken all the precautions and steps that we believe are going to assure our employees that when they come back to work, they realize that our number one priority is their safety. Then that's what we're bringing them back.
Q: When will that be?
County Manager Jackie McMorris: The goal is around the first week of June. We've ordered cloth masks, and we're thinking it may take a couple of weeks to get in. So we're hoping around the first week of June we will have our masks in place, all the shields in place, we have the signage up for distancing and x's and lines where people can social distance and stand and enter into the building.
Q: Regarding the libraries, when do you expect people can go back to the library to check out books and audio books and other material?
McMorris: Right now, people can still do that online and have been doing that, in terms of audio check outs and downloads. With regard to returning (in-person), the agency director has worked with the director of the library system, and they have a phased-in approach. But as far as the public being able to interface in the libraries and come in and check out books, no time soon. We are working on ways that we can get people materials ... a lot like restaurants, (where you're) able to order something online, and then we will have a drop off in the same way, you can pick it up and drop it off and drop boxes. So I think (the drop-off) timeline is likely going to be the early part of June as well ... but senior services and libraries are going to probably be the last departments to actually open. And that probably won't be until after we know for sure that this line is flattened a little bit more and certainly after we hear back from the governor with regard to public health declaration.
Q: How do you think Wellstar has performed and what's been the relationship between Kennestone and the county government? How often do you meet or talk? Can you describe the relationship and how you think that partnership is going?
Boyce: We have to really take our hat off to the Wellstar community and their visionary leadership. They might not have seen the pandemic coming, but they certainly saw the need to increase hospital capacity here in Cobb County. And they took necessary actions in the past to make that happen. The reason that we have been able to address the health and medical issues associated with COVID-19 is because they had the capacity from day one, and they still have it today, to treat the patients ... and then for the most part, get them to go home. ... We need to commend everyone that had anything to do with that ... we don't have (the numbers) that are going on down in southwest Georgia. One of the issues they have down there is they don't have the health care system we do. So we're very blessed to have that, and we should never take that for granted. The second thing is ... I have a text every Monday from Government Relations at Wellstar asking if I have any issues for the (weekly) Tuesday conference. And it was asked this week whether I believed those conferences were still worth their time, and I thought that the meeting on Tuesday more than demonstrated that. Yes, we still need to have these things because of information that has been produced by Wellstar about the virus itself. We have Dr. Branstetter and the rest of the team there giving us some really great information, (which) helps us shape our policy here in the county.
Q: You are looking at the data with the goal being to flatten the curve. Are we flattening the curve?
A: I can informally say the answer is yes, we are, because I'm just echoing what Candice (Saunders, Wellstar Health System CEO) is telling us -- that they still have capacity at the hospitals to address the COVID-19 cases. And I asked her directly on Tuesday, 'Is there kind of a red flag that you might see that when we reach a certain level of COVID cases in the county, that it might send you a signal that it's going to be in danger of jeopardizing the capacity at the hospital and going above the curve?' And she said, 'Yes, we do. We're monitoring that every single day.' So they're giving us all the right answers. And so far, I haven't seen any indication that we're not being able to meet those health care needs here in the county.
Q: What impact has the pandemic had on county finances, county revenues? Can you estimate that?
A: Well, we've been very fortunate that we haven't been adversely impacted because we had significant fund balance reserves. We have been saving money by our early actions. Also, we can't discount the help of the CARES legislation, which is reimbursing us for costs that are going to be associated with a pandemic. So right now we're in a solid position. And we will have a better view of this in June when we get some better numbers from the state. The only thing that I've seen that has been significantly impacted is the hotel-motel tax which has gone down. Overall, it's 14% down from previous year at this time, but we've known about that. And we also know that is going to pay for some of our obligations under the Braves contract. But we also know that part of that money was going to be used for public safety costs associated with events at the stadium. And we don't have those costs anymore. ... So there are pluses and minuses, but right now we're in a solid financial positions. And I don't see us having a problem getting through the rest of the fiscal year.
Q: Have you had to dip into that reserve?
A: We're not even close to that. We haven't had to dip into the reserves for the main reason now that the federal government has come across with the CARES funding. Whatever unplanned costs we had associated with the virus are being picked up by the federal government.
Q: You were planning on holding a SPLOST referendum this fall. Has any thought been given to pushing that back a year or so given that you haven't had a chance to hold your series of town halls?
A: Right now the answer is no, because if I did that, then I'd be jeopardizing the E-SPLOST next year, and I made it very clear that my whole pattern was to make sure that we didn't adversely impact any other agency we have here in the county. So right now, we're still planning on putting the SPLOST on the ballot in November, but we also have plans for virtual town halls that we'll be conducting here in the next month or so.
Q: The MDJ ran a story today that the small business Jack's New Yorker Deli closed its doors permanently because of the coronavirus. There's state and federal funding available for small businesses, but what can the county do to help businesses like Jack's keep operating?
A: In the CARES legislation, there is an opportunity for us to provide funding for small businesses here in the county. And we're working with the staff to put together a plan for how to budget for that $132 million. And part of that includes ... incentives or grants or loans or some form of assistance for small businesses. But it's still premature to discuss what that looks like. We're working closely with the chamber on what that might (look like), and as soon as we have some idea, we'll be able to put that forward to the board.
Q: You mentioned the CARES Act. We received a letter to the editor from Larry Savage suggesting that the $130 million the county has received could be used to help the Cobb School District. Is that something you would entertain?
A: I've been discussing with Superintendent (Chris) Ragsdale and let him know that the CARES legislation does in fact include funding for schools and school districts. And he has submitted a proposal to the county to use some of the funding for school programs there. But again, as you well know, all this has to be approved by the board and it's all part of this overall plan of how we're going to use the $132 million. But I look at it this way: we're the pass-through for $132 million, and they made it very broad as to what would be included under that because they recognize that every county is organized differently. Some counties, the school system comes under them, and in some counties, it doesn't. So I think it's our responsibility as a county to adopt the spirit and the intent of this legislation to use these funds to benefit as many people in the county as possible. And again, it's my responsibility to shape some kind of agenda here for the board to consider for discussion and then to bring that to a vote to see how they want to spend that money, and that includes school funds.
Q: We’ve reported that The Cobb Community Foundation is seeking $1 million of that $130 million to help feed the needy. What are your thoughts on that? Where do you think the commission will end up?
A: I think we're going to vote on that Tuesday. I'm pleased that I think we have a way forward here. There's been a lot of discussion among the board members about what that looks like. And I think we have a consensus on what we want to do, and now we have to get down into the details. They have a draft MOU that they're considering right now and I've talked to all of them yesterday -- all but one -- about that to see what the thoughts are. But it is on the agenda for a vote on Tuesday. We need to move forward on this. There's no question about it ... the number of businesses that are not only closing but are closing for good is definitely a fact now and with that are going to come people who are going to have food issues, and I think that the government here is to serve the people and I can't think of a more important role of government than to feed the needy. And believe it or not, there are a lot of needy people out there, as I've seen in my own personal experience doing food drives on weekends.
Q: We've seen some people recently expressing concern over favoritism, allowing certain people to address the commission on the topic of the CARES Act funding and not other people. How do you ensure you will allow voices from all sides to address the commission on Tuesday?
A: Look, we can't win either way. We are going through some very uncertain and certainly unique times right now. And I try to make sure that the board is provided as much information as possible on an issue so they can make an informed decision. And if people are going to question or criticize me for trying to do all that I could possibly do to keep these board members informed, then I'll live with that criticism. Every action that I take is ... focused on that effort and that effort alone. Every time you do something, it's a risk. But no one's going to ever question me about trying to make sure that I bring open and transparent discussion to every single issue that I do here, and every action that I take is in that regard. So it's not a perfect world. Everyone doesn’t like what I'm doing, and if they're in my shoes, they might see things a little bit differently.
Q: Some predictions hold that the virus could be even worse this fall. What is the county doing to prepare for that scenario?
A: We're already taking those measures. We're making sure, first of all, that our first priority is taking care of our people here in the county, in county government. Just think about this: we have been in this pandemic now for almost two months. Can anybody tell me what form of county government has not functioned during that two months? The answer is probably none, because the county staff is that good. We have been running in the background for the last two months doing what we need to do to keep this county the best place to live in Georgia, if not America. And we're committed to making sure that we open government, but we do it in a way that protects our employees. We're starting to do a strategic plan here where we've learned our lessons from the past, where we had some PPE on our shelves, but nowhere near the numbers that we needed to have to protect all our employees. So we're going to be doing things like purchasing more equipment, more PPE equipment for strategic stockpiles (to) prepare for the possibility that this wave may come back again in the future. But the other part is we're going to continue this campaign because the concern that I have about reopening right now is people get complacent. They think that the virus (has) been beaten. Don't you kid yourself. This virus is still virulent, it will still get you, and we have to take every precaution, both ... with county staff and with our public, to let them know, 'You should not take any unnecessary risks.' Until we have some medical proof that we have some procedure that's going to immunize us against this virus, this is going to be out there for the foreseeable future and every action every day, we should remind ourselves that the moment you step yourself outside that door, you're jeopardizing some portion of your life.
Q: Chairman, we've covered a lot of topics. Is there anything we didn't cover that you want to bring up, final thoughts?
A: I just think it's important that we're doing everything we possibly can to align ourselves with the direction of the governor. I learned a long time ago that when you're in the middle of something that's challenging, you need to have unity of effort. And it doesn't do us any good for the public to send confusing signals. So everything we've done right here is trying to align ourselves with what the governor's doing to have a common message so that the public knows that they can have confidence in their leaders. And when we have issues where it doesn't work, then we make the necessary adjustments. So all I can say is that we've done everything we possibly can here to let people know that we're still working, that we're leaving them alone, they know the facts and it's their decision what they want to do with those facts. But we're also very aware that the future is very uncertain. ... The question right now (is), 'Are the unemployment numbers going to be recession-related or depression-related?' And we have to make sure that we here in this government have a plan that can address both contingencies here because we know we're going to be in this condition, at least for ... the foreseeable future, if not for the rest of the year.
