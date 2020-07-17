Following Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale's announcement that the school system would begin the school year in an online-only format, the MDJ spoke with him in a phone interview. This interview has been lightly edited for space and clarity.
MDJ: On Thursday, you announced Cobb County schools will begin the school year online only due to the pandemic. How long do you anticipate this schooling format will last?
Chris Ragsdale: It's hard to say. There’s nobody that wants to be back in face-to-face instruction mode more than me. We are having daily conversations with state and local health officials. We're looking at the data continuously and analyzing that data so that we can be back to face-to-face classroom instruction mode just as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we don't have any control over it right now. The high spread situation that we're in, in Cobb County, that has to come down, and as soon as that does, we can get back to a safe environment in the classroom for our staff, teachers and students.
MDJ: What factors led you to make this decision yesterday?
Ragsdale: It's the high spread numbers. … This is not something new, that we've just started with talking with Cobb-Douglas Public Health. We've been talking with them continuously since we shut down back in March. The conversations have been trending toward, "the numbers are starting to spike up and we're seeing a delay in those numbers." So, literally, the numbers were being delayed being entered. And now we've seen the testing becoming delayed, which obviously results in the situation of those test results being delayed. So, No. 1, the high spread situation that we're in. The guidance from the state department of education indicated that if you're in a high spread, a temporary closure with 100% virtual should be considered. … The health officials could not say that it was going to be a safe environment to put our teachers and students in a classroom with high spread going on.
If we could not answer the question that we could ensure that the classroom environment was going to be as safe as possible for our teachers and our students, then we could not open school for face-to-face instruction. And that's what drove the decision yesterday. And I know some other districts made the same or similar announcements. … And I know, in some situations, school districts are going to do different things, and that's fine because communities are in different conditions.
The data is what drove the decision for us to go to start school a 100% virtually on Aug. 17.
MDJ: Since making this announcement, what feedback have you received from those teachers?
Ragsdale: The teachers are very appreciative. Just like myself, the teachers want to be back in the classroom, teaching students face-to-face. We have the best teachers in the world in Cobb, and to take those students out of that face-to-face environment we know is a negative because there is nothing better than our awesome teachers being in front of students in our classrooms for teaching and learning.
We also could not create an environment to where teachers weren't able to teach, because they were having to get information about students and positive cases and contact tracing and all those kinds of things. Teaching and learning is why we exist as an organization, so to create an environment where the teachers not only were put into a potentially unsafe condition in an environment, in a classroom, but then to take away from their job of teaching, again, that kind of played into that.
I've gotten emails. … Thoughts and prayers and compliments and fears and concerns and ideas. I know that the decision that I had to make yesterday is not going to make everyone happy by any stretch of the imagination, but we had to make it in the best interest of the health and safety of our staff and students.
Most of the emails I've gotten from teachers are appreciative that that is our top priority … but, at the same time, they're very quick to say, "I appreciate it, but I do want to get back into the classroom and just as quickly as possible." And I definitely appreciate that because that shows their dedication to our students in Cobb.
MDJ: What sort of feedback have you received from parents or students?
Ragsdale: I know that the decision didn't make everybody happy. It made some people happy, it made some people angry, and some people, they're in the middle of the road, they just want us to make a decision. So, I've heard both sides of it, literally. It's probably pretty equal as to the number of emails I've received, with parents saying "thank you" and parents saying, "I'm disappointed. I need my students back in the classroom."
MDJ: Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera asked his board to vote on moving to online only which they voted to do, 6-1. Why did you make a decision and not ask your board to vote?
Ragsdale: I asked the board to vote on the calendar, moving the start date for students on the calendar, because that is required by policy.
We always want to give our parents just as much notice as possible to prepare and plan for their students being out. This is no different. I felt like that decision we needed to make sooner rather than later if the data was indicating that that was going to be the decision. The conversations that I had with health officials said that 'We hope that the data shows that we're not spiking anymore and the numbers are going down, but we just don't see that happening.' That has not been the trend in the cases. So we just did not feel comfortable waiting any longer for the inevitable.
I always communicate with the board on decisions that are going to impact the organization.
MDJ: Do the state department of education or Gov. Kemp have the power to reverse this decision if they choose and to open Georgia's public schools?
Ragsdale: I'm not sure.
MDJ: In the spring when schooling was moved to online, certain tests and grades were waived. Moving into this school year, will testing and grading be back to normal?
Ragsdale: Yes, I've been very upfront about that communication. Even when we were in the situation of offering face-to-face and virtual as an option, I've been very clear in that communication that when we start school, regardless if it's face-to-face or virtual, virtual will be school. There will be attendance required. There will be an engagement required. There'll be assignments required. There will be assessments required. So it will not be the same as it was in the last six weeks of school last academic year.
MDJ: In March, making that sudden transition to virtual, there were some students who fell behind because of the fast switch to online learning. How do you want to ensure that students don't fall behind this semester?
Ragsdale: I've mentioned our CTLS — Cobb Teaching and Learning System. That is a tremendous tool for our teachers to be able to assess where each individual student is, and we were going to be able to do that as soon as we started school, whether it's virtually or whether it's face to face. We're going to administer assessments to determine "is there a gap?" We know that there will be a gap for some students. We hope that there will not be a gap for other students. Because, let's just be honest about the situation. The virtual learning, every student is not cut out for virtual learning. Some students will excel because they just thrive in that situation. They have the drive to push through the self-discipline, and other students need that face-to-face instruction.
MDJ: Will teachers be required to broadcast their lessons from the classroom, or will they be able to teach from home or remotely?
Ragsdale: It will be a mix. … Because, again, when we were looking to have two options, face-to-face and virtually, one of the advantages of having that virtual option was going to be that teachers that were in a situation due to COVID-19, whether it was themselves, whether it was a family member that perhaps was immunocompromised or a student or child that was immunocompromised, or that they had a family member in their household that was in one of the severe groups that needed to shelter in place, that was going to create a situation where teachers were not comfortable coming back to face-to-face, or even coming into a building in the current situation.
I know that there will be some teachers that even prefer to come into the classroom to do remotely. They've got a lot of resources in their classroom, and that will be beneficial for them to have access to. We’re going to be very conscientious of social distancing when teachers and other staff members are coming into the buildings, whether it be in staff meetings or whether or not they are actually working from within their classrooms.
MDJ: Are you saying teachers will be able to decide for themselves whether to broadcast their lessons from their classroom or from their homes, or will that be up to their principals?
Ragsdale: It will be a combination, because certainly we want to be cognizant of the situation of a teacher. If they're in a household with those individuals there that are in a certain group that have to shelter in place, we want to be very cognizant of that.
It’s going to be a combination of teachers requesting (and) principals working with those teachers.
MDJ: When will the teachers know whether they'll be able to do it from home or from the class?
Ragsdale: We will be working on that situation as we speak… We will be working with all of our teachers as we start the process starting July 27. So before school starts, they will know exactly what the situation will be.
MDJ: You mentioned how some classes may not be available in this online-only instruction, which makes me wonder if some services may not be available. How does the district plan to adjust online learning to accommodate, for example, students with special needs?
Ragsdale: Jennifer Lawson is working with Tracie Doe, who is the assistant superintendent over special needs, but I don't know the details. I just know they have been working that situation since March 13. There are some services that just simply can't be provided remotely, and so we're working with the state, we're working with our individuals in the special ed department.
MDJ: With this virtual schooling format, students are going to require a computing device and internet access. What is being done to ensure that families have the technology that they need to participate?
Ragsdale: That plan has always been in place. I know a lot of people have become frustrated with the lack of detail, but again, part of the process of the portal registration was to identify those families in need of a device. We're making modifications to that portal process to obtain that data, because that's going to be critical in making sure we can provide the devices to those families in need… We literally have tens of thousands of devices, ready to deploy.
MDJ: Do you have a rough estimate of how many families will maybe need devices or internet access, what that might cost and how it will be paid for?
Ragsdale: Well, the device piece is a combination of the school district and the foundation. I believe the foundation made another order of multiple hundreds of devices. They had $100,000 in donations that they put toward those devices. We have identified devices, whether they be Chromebooks or iPads, etc., that we have in hand. We will be issuing those devices to students to be able to be utilized. The state department of education has also sent us information as late as yesterday on additional hotspots from the state that we'll be able to access to provide to some families.
MDJ: One concern being raised is single parents who work or both parents who work. What is your recommendation for families who might find themselves in those circumstances?
Ragsdale: That's where it's going to be a truly team effort. … A lot of families that depend on the school for actually keeping their students during the day, not just for teaching and learning, but exactly what you said, while they work. And then the after-school program that is provided after school for those parents that work and need that assistance. Also, we can't ignore the availability of a good hot nutritious meal. A lot of students get two meals, a breakfast and lunch, when they're at school. So again, we've got to make sure that we continue the process that we have done for providing those meals while we're in virtual mode operation.
MDJ: Is there anything else that you want to address?
Ragsdale: I think the biggest thing is the fact that we didn't want to make this decision. I think that sometimes people think, "Oh, well, you're just taking the easy way out," or, "This would be a better situation if you did A, B and C," kind of things. This was the last decision in the world that we wanted to make. This is probably the hardest decision that I've ever had to make. It has been weighing on me very heavily for the past few days and weeks of looking down the path of what we were going to be facing.
I think that the message is that this was definitely not the easiest way out. This is going to be a heavy lift to make sure that we have the high level of teaching and learning going on in Cobb County School District as all the parents have come to expect.
We could not, in good conscience, bring people back into an environment that we could not guarantee was as safe as humanly possible. … We hope that that decision is able to be modified very quickly.
We will be analyzing and monitoring the data on a daily basis, and as soon as we can offer that face-to-face option, we will be offering that option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.