Editor's note: Shortly after the MDJ conducted this interview on April 2, the school district announced its own guidelines on grading. Both Cobb and Marietta's school districts say no student's grade will be lower than it was on March 13, but may improve through online schooling. Highlights of those announcements can be found at mdjonline.com. This Q&A has been edited for length.
MDJ: Do no-zero policies, retaking assignments and other like policies call into question how much the student will actually learn and whether they’ll be properly prepared to move on to the next grade or to graduate, if they’re a high school senior? Or do Cobb officials believe the online schooling is covering the necessary curriculum?
Ragsdale: I think that our teachers are doing an awesome job of covering the necessary curriculum. I have 100% confidence that from March 13 moving forward that our seniors will be capable of entering their next phase and to be successful during that phase. That being said, I think we're still taking it on a daily basis. ... And I think that the (state's) waivers are tremendous. They've been a tremendous relief of the burden of all educators across the state ... The concern is how far will the waivers go into next academic year? Because when you start talking about Milestones and end-of-course tests and all of those kind of standardized assessments that are provided to the state — required by the state — how far will that accountability waiver go into next academic year? Because ... I have 100% confidence in my teachers to do what they need to do to get our students caught up. (But) whatever time is necessary to be taken to catch them up, then that will obviously be taken away from the progression that would normally be made to lessons and topics and concepts that perhaps are going to be located ... within standardized assessments.
Q: Is there any way for seniors who have missed out what are normally event-packed final months of their semesters (prom, senior nights/picnics, senior field trips, etc.) to get any of those opportunities back?
A: It's really hard to say if the events will be able to be held as they normally would ... (But) there's certainly hope that we will get through this age of self-isolation and quarantine and we can get back to everybody getting back to work and kind of a normal society, if you will, at some point in ... the very near future. ... That being said, we just don't know. If the quarantine period was lifted and if we have said, 'OK everything can get back to normal,' there's certainly some opportunity to have some type of functions for the seniors to try to get them some sort of assemblance of what (it) would normally be. Now again, we're out of school, so, you know, we can call it a senior skip day, but what are they actually skipping?
But it has weighed heavily on me that we've got multiple people on cabinet that have seniors this year. So it has been on the forefront of our mind. Granted, you have to take ... the seriousness of the situation (into consideration). But at the same time, when a senior gets to that senior year, that only happens once in a lifetime.
Q: Will seniors be able to participate in any kind of graduation ceremonies, even if that means they’re virtual? Will they be able to return to walk across the stage and receive their diploma at a later class’s ceremony?
A: Graduation ceremonies is something that a lot of people are asking about, and we simply don't have a decision on that right now, and I don't think it's appropriate to make a decision on that right now. I can tell you though that it is going to be our top priority to not cancel graduation ceremonies. We may have to postpone them. And we are certainly looking into that scenario, but it's going to be our greatest effort to not cancel any graduation ceremonies.
Now I can't speak to any other of the senior-type events. We're going to basically take it one day at a time, see what additional and differing guidance comes out of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Department of Public Health). And again, it's hard to believe because it seems like we've been at home for a lifetime, but this is just the (third) week.
Q: How is the district handling the additional special education requirements and one-on-one time with special education students during the school closures?
A: I can tell you that ... occupational therapy and physical therapy has actually been taking place remotely. ... Our special ed department (and) Dr. Tracie Doe, has done an awesome job making sure our special ed teachers, have been apprised and communicated with on how to make sure that we're doing continuing (Individualized Education Plan) meetings and holding those types of events to make sure that our students with special needs are taken care of as the general ed students are taken care of during this time. I really can't speak to the level of detail of how that is taking place, but I can tell you it is taking place and we are continuing to offer services as we can via remote applications, such as Zoom and video teleconferencing and Teams and those kinds of things.
Q: How will the district ensure that as many students as possible are logging on to online learning, especially those that have limited or no access to a computing device or internet? What percentage of students are logging on to the district’s online learning resources and turning in assignments so far?
A: Yeah, we've actually tracked the number of hits on our webpage, which has hit a record. It was over 7 million, the last mark that I saw. ... We know that there is a need with students that do not have the appropriate device to be able to access online. We're addressing that in two different ... ways. One, we have started this week to make available to parents hard copies, printed copies of resources and materials that they are able to come to specific locations to pick up during the day for their students that perhaps do not have the appropriate device to be able to get online.
The other way that we're addressing that is we had partnered with the Cobb Schools Foundation. They have been asking for and receiving tremendous donations from both individuals and foundations. ... We've identified potentially, and then we know there's probably more, but 2,000 students that are in need of a device. So through those funds that have been raised, the foundation is going to purchase Chromebooks ... and we've been working with our school social workers to identify those students. So we will be communicating with those students on how to get the devices once they've come in. ... We have (also) identified a number of student laptop devices within our schools that we're also going to be utilizing to provide for students in need. So we feel pretty confident that we will be able to take care of these 2,000 students that have been identified and potentially more moving down the path.
Q: What is the most frequently asked question you’re getting from parents, teachers or students and how do you answer it?
It really ranges ... because as each day passes, the questions change. Before we made the decision to close, we were getting a lot of emails about, 'Are you going to close the district?' ... So once that decision was made, then it switched to, 'OK, how long are you gonna close for?' Then it was, OK, how are we going to do digital learning? And of course I know that one of the most frequently asked questions of both the board members and myself and the district and principals alike (is), 'What are we going to do about graduation?'
And as I mentioned, that's been weighing heavily on us and we want to make sure that we do what's best for students. Obviously student and staff safety is the top priority, but again, we want to make sure that we're allowing those students to walk across that stage and get the diploma from their high school because, again, that's a once in lifetime opportunity.
Q: What is your message to Cobb families in light of school closures for the remainder of the school year?
A: You know, I really can't say that I was surprised when the governor pulled that trigger. I actually had the conversation with executive cabinet on Friday (March) 13, because that was our last day. I did not truly expect us to be coming back to school just because of the rapidness that things were evolving with this virus. So it really wasn't a surprise that he pulled the trigger to cancel school for the rest of the year. But still it's something that we have never even fathomed in our disaster recovery training and planning. ... You never think about being out of school for 10 weeks. ... But I think that what we have seen, especially in Cobb, I talk about our teachers all the time and they have just risen to the occasion.
I know our teachers are going above and beyond each and every day. They're communicating with each other through the night on strategies for the next day and how to engage our students. And I can't think of a more opportune time to put the spotlight truly on our mission statement of one team, one goal, student success. Because the team now has been expanded. I make the analogy to baseball that our teachers are the nine players that everybody comes to see. But it takes the entire team to make sure the game is played. And our team has definitely expanded through this time period because of the role of the parents are now playing. ...
So there's a lot of unknowns that people have never had to deal with. But again, I could not be more proud of our team the way that everyone has come together ... And from an organization point, we are doing everything we can to make sure all of our employees are taken care of so that they can take care of their families.
