In an interview with the Marietta Daily Journal on Wednesday, John Floresta, the Cobb School District’s chief strategy and accountability officer, spoke about the system’s reopening plans. The following interview has been lightly edited for space and clarity.
MDJ: According to the reopening plan, “phase one’s start date will be determined by analyzing public health data specific to Cobb County.” What public health data is the district looking at, and what specifically needs to happen to trigger phase one of reopening for face-to-face learning?
John Floresta: I’m going to start to answer that question, if I can, by talking about the superintendent’s priority, which is to get us back into face-to-face classrooms as soon as it is safe, and I emphasized that last phrase because we know we’re not public health experts and, since COVID-19 impacted our classrooms here in Cobb back in March, we’ve been relying on those who are public health experts. So, Cobb-Douglas Public Health has been a great partner with us in that. We continue to be in daily, and even more frequently than that, conversation, and we’ll continue to ask them those exact questions. They’re giving us data on a regular basis. They’re giving us guidance on a day-to-day basis, and we’ll continue to look at it. We’ll continue to base our decisions on their recommendations.
Q: Are there any specific measures that the district is looking for like lower positivity rates, increased testing, or other signs of slowed community spread?
A: Again, Superintendent Ragsdale has been very clear with us as staff, and very clear publicly, that we know we’re not public health experts. So those questions about what data matters more than others, we’ve gotten up to speed on public health matters over the course of the last number of months. What we hear from those experts here in the county are things like community spread, effective contact tracing, test timelines and quick turnarounds on those timelines. Those are all pieces of data that the public health experts, again, are looking at on a regular basis and bringing back to us and saying, “Hey, here is how things are looking inside of Cobb County on a weekly or even on a daily basis.” Right now, we are in a high level of spread as a county. That certainly is the easiest, probably, for the person who is listening to this podcast or reading about this in the newspaper, to understand. There’s three levels of community spread as dictated by public health — low, medium and high — and here in Cobb County, currently, we’re in a level of high spread.
Q: Based on recommendations from public health officials, would Cobb County have to be in low or medium spread in order to reinstate face-to-face classes?
A: I’m going to defer back to those whose day-to-day and expertise is in public health. The decision is the superintendent’s, but that decision is not going to be made, and has not been made, in isolation or based on what we think, frankly. It’s based on what the public health experts think. We know that COVID is complicated. We know it’s constantly changing, and I don’t think there’s a hard and fast answer to that other than we’re going to ask that question back to public health officials and they’re going to tell us when it is safe for our students and our staff. Again, that priority can’t be emphasized enough. COVID-19’s impact on families is clear, and its impact on our staff is clear. Those are two priorities that, again, we’re just not going to compromise on.
Q: Based on feedback that the district has received from public health officials, what timeline should families expect for this reopening plan? Can they expect to see reopening this month, or later on this year?
A: We were really intentional when we introduced this phased model for face-to-face instruction, which we released yesterday, Tuesday, the fourth of August. It specifically says, and we were very intentional about this, that phase one start date is going to be determined, again, by public health guidance and data. I would tell you that a date is not something that we’re looking at. We’re looking at data and we’re looking at impacts of COVID-19 across the community, across our families and across our staff. I wouldn’t want to speculate on a date because that’s not the way we’re looking at it. We’re not looking at it arbitrarily. We’re not looking at it in a vacuum. We’re looking at it based on how COVID-19 is impacting our county, based on what the data says and based on what the guidance says.
Q: Gwinnett County Schools published a reopening plan that gradually fills schools rather than bringing entire schools back at the same time. For example, in elementary schools, kindergarten and 1st grade would return to schools first, followed by 2nd and 3rd grade a week later, then 4th and 5th grade a week after that. Why does the Cobb schools plan have whole schools returning at the same time instead of an incremental return?
A: There are a variety of operational answers to that that get into the weeds of getting kids on buses and feeding students, but the simplest thing, I think, for the public to understand, and it’s line with our priority, is we know that we want to get kids back into face-to-face classrooms as soon as it is safe. So our plan is not based on dates. It is based on public health criteria for our county, so phase one will only start when public health guidance says that it is ‘safe’ for our students and staff. If it is not, we will not be beginning phase one. We’ve seen other districts’ approaches, and the right decisions for their districts inside of their counties based on the impact COVID-19 has had on their counties, is right for them. But, for us, we’re basing it on ‘when will our students and when will our staff safely be able to reenter the buildings.’ As soon as that’s the case, we want to get as many kids into face-to-face classrooms as can be and as choose to be. It’s an important point, also, to make that when we do, if we’re able to, reenter phase one of our phased model, that we will be maintaining a choice for families. The superintendent has been very clear that that’s been an important piece — giving families choice to select the classroom environment that makes the most sense for them. That’s something that we initially rolled out earlier this summer when public health conditions were a little bit different here in the county, and we hope to be able to return to that again when conditions in the county allow.
Q: Cherokee and Paulding county schools have returned to face-to-face instruction. While these neighboring counties are smaller districts, what can Cobb schools learn from them over the next few weeks?
A: We talk with all of our metro neighbors regularly, and sometimes we get to share good ideas. Sometimes we get to hear good ideas. I think we talked to them yesterday, in fact, and I anticipate that we will be talking again regularly. I would like to hear how that experience goes, and, knowing that COVID-19 has impacted their counties and their communities a little bit different, there’s only so many lessons that you can kind of parallel, but we certainly want to be hearing those best practices about what’s working and what’s not. We talk regularly outside of public health pandemics, and will certainly continue to do that, certainly here over the next couple weeks.
Q: How many computing devices has the district handed out to students this year and how many more do you expect it will need to supply before the end of the school year?
A: As student needs have changed, Superintendent Ragsdale has charged us, as a staff, with adapting how we serve kids, and devices is a good example of that. Our local schools are still collecting student needs for devices, and then local schools will be distributing those devices based on those needs. We don’t have numbers right now because we’re still collecting those needs, but that process is beginning in local schools, school by school by school, between now and the beginning of school on Aug. 17.
Q: Will students and families coordinate with their specific schools in order to receive those devices?
A: They will, that’s exactly right. And, if you’re a mom or a dad who’s listening right now, you can go to cobblearningeverywhere.com, which is our site for our reopening plan and our plan for 2021 — you can link to it off of our main page, cobbk12.org, as well — but it provides instructions for families who might be looking for a device, and local schools are ready to accommodate those requests.
Q: How are those devices being funded? Through the general fund budget, or other means?
A: We’ve been a little bit more creative than that. We’ve taken devices that are inside of our buildings already, and devices that have currently been used by students inside of our classrooms, and our technology department has worked more than overtime over the course of the last month or so to retool those devices and to prepare them for use outside of schools. The devices that will be distributed are devices that have been used or are being used inside of our buildings, and will be given to those students who have need.
Q: During online-only learning, students can pick up meal kits once a week. What is the process like for students to pick up or purchase the meals that they need?
A: If you go back to the spring, the process is a little bit different. We had eight sites spread out around Cobb County, and we were able to serve over 450,000 meals to students who were in need. As we headed into the fall, we were charged by the superintendent, knowing needs are a little bit different than they were in the spring, to change how we did that and do it in such a way that was able to serve as many students as possible. Our meal kits are going to be available to all enrolled Cobb County students. Pickups will be on Mondays, and students will receive a week’s worth of food anytime between four and six (p.m.) There might be a little bit of scheduling differences school to school, but generally it will be Mondays, four to six. I would encourage you to stop by your local school or contact your local school for specific details if the hours are a little different school by school.
We are asking that students pay for those meals. If you are on free and reduced lunch, of course, there’s no charge for weekly meals, the reduced price is $3.67 per week. If you typically pay for your meal when you walk into a school cafeteria, one week’s worth of food, which includes 10 meals, should cost $23.99 per week, which, on a per meal basis, is better than Chick-fil-a, better than McDonald’s and it’s certainly been made with more love and care than our food and nutrition folks.
Q: Marietta and Gwinnett schools have confirmed that staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since pre-planning began. Since CCSD staff returned to work for early planning this school year, have any tested positive for the virus? If so, how many?
A: I don’t have a number for you. We’re in constant communication with Cobb-Douglas Public Health and the process is, as you probably know, Cobb-Douglas Public Health notifies us when there’s been a confirmed case, and then they, through contact tracing, are able to identify the students, families or staff members who might have been exposed by an individual with COVID-19. Based on that, communication then goes out to any affected person.
To answer your question, we’ve certainly had more than a few. I don’t have exact numbers for you, but Cobb-Douglas Public Health has been a good partner in that, both helping us identify those staff members who have tested positive and the contact tracing process. I can’t say enough about how they’ve supported our staff, guided our staff and guided that communication.
Q: Are you able to speak to which schools have been impacted by these COVID positive tests?
A: I don’t have it off the top of my head. I know that we operated on what Cobb-Douglas Public Health gives us. They give us the communication that goes to affected families, and then they also tell us who has been impacted through contact tracing. As parents, or frankly even as a student, when you start hearing abbreviations like FERPA and HIPAA, which are laws which guide privacy regulations, particularly on health records, it all gets a little bit fuzzy. But those are decisions that are guided by our public health folks, and we can certainly route that question to them.
Q: Have any schools had to close to staff due to virus concerns?
A: No. Every single one of our schools is open. Our staff is working. If we have impacted staff members who can not work because they tested positive, obviously they’re being treated medically and following public health protocols on that, but our buildings are operational. That’s not to say that we don’t have impacted staff members. It is to say that our staff is working, and whether it’s from home or whether it’s from our buildings, our teachers are preparing for August 17. It’s an abnormal year, and there’s a lot of training that goes into that, so whether it’s from home or whether it’s from buildings, our teachers are getting ready to serve students here in a couple weeks.
Q: Is there anything else that you think is important or that the community should know about the phased reopening plan?
A: Just that learning is going to happen. Go back to the priorities that are introduced by the superintendent, and he’s been very clear. Learning is going to happen in (2020-) 2021. It might look a little bit different. It might feel a little bit different, and we certainly want to get back to what feels a bit more normal for all of us, which is back to that face-to-face classroom as soon as conditions allow. Until then, we’re going to be learning, we’re going to be learning remotely. We’re going to be using really effective tools. We’re excited about some tools we’ve been able to provide our parents. What we call the Cobb Teaching and Learning System for parents has recently been rolled out this past week. We anticipate doing the same thing with students before the start of the year, and we’re excited, frankly, about the opportunities remote learning are going to provide, knowing that the face-to-face environment is still the best classroom for students. Students will be learning in 2021.
To answer your question about the phased reopening plan, I think the phased plan is the most data-driven way to look at a very confusing public health crisis, and I appreciate the opportunity to talk a little bit about it.
Q: How can parents and students access the CTLS platform?
A: CTLS, the Cobb Teaching and Learning System, it has recently been rolled out, just over the course of the last couple of days, for parents. They can find an app on the app store if they’re an iPhone user. If they’re an Android user, they use the Google Play store. Or, they can log in through a browser on any computer, PC or Apple, with an internet connection. Details have been provided in every parent’s inbox. It’s on our social media feed. It’s on our website. If you’re a student, the Cobb Teaching and Learning System for students, what we call CTLS Learn, will be their digital classroom starting on Aug. 16. Details will be provided by students’ teachers between now and the first day of school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.